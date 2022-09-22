Biden approval hits new high of 46%

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has improved to its highest level since December at 46 per cent, a new poll has found.

According to the Politico-Morning Consult poll published on Wednesday, 85 per cent Democrats said that they approved of Mr Biden.

The president’s approval continues to be low among Republicans with only 10 per cent saying that they approved of his work.

Among independents, the president’s approval rating stood at 35 per cent.

The poll comes a week after the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed the president’s approval ratings increased to 45 per cent from 36 per cent in July.

Last month a poll conducted by Gallup showed that the president’s approval had increased to 44 per cent - his highest in a year.

The new poll continues to show an improvement in Mr Biden’s ratings.

In recent months his approval ratings have hovered below 40 per cent in May, June and July as inflation surged in the aftermath of Russia invading Ukraine.

Recent polls have showed Democrats to be gaining momentum ahead of November’s midterms, the low ratings for his economic management come amid high inflation.

The new poll also showed that if midterm elections were to be held today, 46 per cent said that they would vote for Democrats while 41 per cent said that they would vote for the Republicans.

14 per cent of those surveyed however, said that they do not know who they would vote for if mid term polls were held today.

Republicans have faced backlash ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade this summer, abolishing protected access to abortions.

In addition, Mr Biden’s charge of portraying Donald Trump as a fundamental threat to democracy has also found resonance after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted searches at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and found classified documents belonging to the US government.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was conducted earlier this month and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points for all respondents and 4 points for party breakdowns.