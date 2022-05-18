✕ Close 'Great guy': Trump endorses Dr Mehmet Oz in Republican primary for Senate race

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.

In Pennsylvania, the former president has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Dr Oz faces “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette, as Oz has notably refused to maintain the former president’s baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, while GOP candidates hope to claim a key battleground state that Joe Biden won.

The GOP candidate will face Lt Governor John Fetterman, who was declared winner in the Democratic primary.

Ted Budd, the former president’s pick for the open US Senate seat in North Carolina, has won the GOP primary for a seat currently held by retiring Republican Richard Burr, one of seven GOP senators to vote to convict the former president in his second impeachment trial.

The candidate will face Democrat Cheri Beasley in a general election in November. Ms Beasley would be the first Black woman to represent the state in the Senate (and third Black woman ever elected to the upper chamber), if elected.

Madison Cawthorn, the embattled first-term congressman who has been buried under a heap of scandals in recent months, is also hoping to prevail in the contested primary for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district.