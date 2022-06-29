Primary elections 2022 live: Polls close in Illinois and other states while voting continues in New York
Colorado, New York, Illinois among states voting Tuesday
Tuesday will see another wave of primary showdowns across the country as US voters turn out to make crucial decisions ahead of November’s general elections.
This week’s challenges include the numerous battles taking place in New York, where redistricting as well as the resignation of Gov Andrew Cuomo have brewed up a particularly interesting election season. Gov Kathy Hochul is running for her first full term should she survive her primary election tomorrow, while Republicans are set to conclude their own multi-candidate gubernatorial primary that is likely to see the defeat of Andrew Giuliani, son of ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Illinois will also hold a number of crucial primary contests.
Meanwhile in Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert is set to be the latest far-right Trump acolyte to face her own primary challenge; she’s facing a challenge from Don Coram of the Colorado General Assembly and could potentially be in danger due to the interference of Democrats using the state’s open primary system to back her opponent.
Ms Boebert is also facing a coordinated effort to dig into her past by David Wheeler, the head of the “Fire Boebert” PAC who previously led a drip-drip campaign of damaging revelations that contributed to Madison Cawthorn’s primary defeat in North Carolina.
JB Pritzker blasts to victory in Illinois
Few candidates tonight will be able to say they took home the margin that JB Pritzker will see once all the votes are in.
With 10 per cent of the vote counted, the incumbent Democratic governor was declared the winner of his primary thanks to a comforable 89,000-vote lead he held over rival, Beverly miles. That margin will likely change before the end of the night, but it’s still impressive.
On the Republican side there was more good news for the governor. Darren Bailey led Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin by more than 20 per cent with 5 per cent of votes counted; Mr Pritzker and his allies spent heavily to sink the mayor’s campaign in the hopes of facing a candidate they viewed as less-electable in a general election matchup.
James Lankford easily wins GOP nomination in Oklahoma
Despite facing a primary challenger backed by the state Republican Party chairman, Sen James Lankford appears to have easily won his party’s renomination to the US Senate. He’s likely to win a general election given Oklahoma’s deep-red bent.
With just 6 per cent of the vote in, Mr Lankford had a comfortable 23,000 vote lead over his nearest opponent, Jackson Lahmeyer.
The state’s governor, Kevin Stitt, also appears to have won his own primary for reelection.
Polls close in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma
Results are coming in as polls closed in three additional states at 8pm est. Follow Oklahoma election results here at local news affiliate KJRH 2:
Mississippi’s runoff results are being covered by The New York Times:
Illinois results can be found at WGN 9 Chicago:
Results begin trickling in as South Carolina votes counted
The first precincts are beginning to report results in South Carolina’s primary. Krystle Matthews has a lead over Catherine Bruce, with just 3 per cent of the overall vote reporting.
Follow results live via NBC affiliate WYFF:
First polls set to close soon
Polls are set to begin closing in a few key races soon as voters conclude casting ballots in eight states.
Voting ends in South Carolina’s US Senate runoff election to select the Democratic candidate to challenge Sen Tim Scott at 7pm. Catherine Bruce and Krystle Matthews are facing each other in a runoff election; Ms Matthews is a member of the state House of Representatives, while Ms Bruce is an author with no experience holding a political office.
New York governor pushes efforts to strengthen abortion rights in attempt to hold on to office
New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is pushing her state’s efforts to strengthen abortion rights as she campaigns to hold on to the office after replacing former Governor Andrew Cuomo in August of last year.
“New York passed a series of laws to strengthen abortion rights in advance of the Roe decision, and ... Hochul has highlighted the state’s efforts in a series of ads in the run-up to her primary against Long Island Rep Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams,” New York Editor Joseph Spector said in Monday’s Politico Nightly.
“Hochul is a big favorite in the race, and she is expected to use a big win as a springboard for the November elections — when she would look to be the first elected woman governor in state history,” he added. “If she wins the primary, she could face a Republican foe who does not support abortion. Out of the four GOP candidates running in their own primary Tuesday, only businessman Harry Wilson supports abortion rights, and he is an underdog.
“So if Wilson loses, protecting abortion rights in New York is likely to be a major topic, particularly for Hochul in the coming months.”
Winner of Republican primary likely to replace retiring Oklahoma senator
The two Republican primaries in Oklahoma on Tuesday are both likely to go to runoffs to be decided on 23 August.
In the special election to replace retiring GOP Senator Jim Inhofe, the winner is likely to become the next senator because the state is deeply red.
The other Republican Senator from the state, James Lankford, looks likely to retain his seat.
The frontrunner to replace Mr Inhofe is Rep Markwayne Mullin. He’s managed to garner the largest campaign war chest – $3m.
In two recent polls, Mr Mullin received almost 40 per cent of the vote, according to FiveThirtyEight.
He voted against certifying the 2020 election in support of former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud and tried to enter Afghanistan last year to evacuate a group of Americans as the US was withdrawing its troops from the country.
Pro-choice Republican running to unseat Democratic Senator from Colorado
In the Republican primary for Colorado senator, businessman Joe O’Dea is the choice of the establishment.
“He says he supports abortion rights — rare for a Republican, but an electoral asset in a state that’s become a Democratic stronghold,” chief polling analyst Steven Shephard said in Monday’s Politico Nightly. “It’s one of the reasons why Democrats have meddled in the primary to elevate O’Dea’s more extreme opponent, state Rep Ron Hanks, who opposes the right to an abortion in all circumstances. A Democratic-linked outside group has spent just shy of $4 million on ads that either trumpet Hanks’ right-wing credentials or attack O’Dea’s, seeking either to bruise O’Dea ahead of a matchup with Democratic Sen Michael Bennet — or deny O’Dea the nomination entirely.”
Two runoffs to be decided in Mississippi
On 7 June, no one won a majority in the two GOP primaries for the US House in Mississippi, prompting today’s runoff elections.
In the fourth congressional district, Rep Steven Palazzo has come under scrutiny for allegedly spending almost $200,000 in campaign money for personal use.
He received 32 per cent of the vote, seven per cent ahead of Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. The other five Republicans in the race have endorsed the sheriff, FiveThirtyEight reported.
In the third district, former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy came out ahead of Rep Michael Guest – 48 to 47 per cent.
Mr Cassidy has been blasting Mr Guest for his vote to establish a January 6 commission.
Abortion rights could be decisive in Illinois Democratic House primaries
Abortion rights could become the decisive issue in Democratic House primaries in Illinois on Tuesday night.
“Rep Marie Newman is trailing Rep Sean Casten, so if she crosses the finish line, it might indicate that abortion rights supporters gravitated to her — even though Casten holds the same views,” Illinois reporter Shia Kapos said in Monday’s Politico Nightly. “The same goes for races in IL-07, in which Justice Democrats-backed Kina Collins is trailing veteran Rep Danny Davis, an abortion rights supporter who was just endorsed by President Joe Biden.”
“A Collins victory would indicate that the Roe decision had an impact. And in the newly drawn IL-03, the race is tight between Chicago [Alderman] Gil Villegas and state Rep Delia Ramirez,” she added. “As in the other Democratic races, Villegas and Ramirez both support abortion rights.”
“I’m also watching IL-01 — a race that has 17 Democrats in the primary, including an anti-abortion pastor, Chris Butler, who is backed by former Congressman Dan Lipinski — an anti-abortion Democrat who lost to Newman in the last cycle. Lipinski was on robocalls urging support of Butler,” Ms Kapos noted. “The race is a wild card because there are so many candidates, including Jonathan Jackson, the Rev Jesse Jackson’s son. The winner could win with as much as 20 percent of the vote. If Butler does well, it will indicate Lipinski’s anti-abortion message sunk in with voters.”
