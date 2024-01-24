New Hampshire primary results live: Nikki Haley refuses to drop out after decisive loss
Donald Trump and Joe Biden win Republican and Democratic primaries as GOP challenger appears to benefit from smaller field and vows to continue fighting
Donald Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire
Donald Trump and Joe Biden have won their respective primaries in New Hampshire.
The former president attacked his last remaining challenger Nikki Haley for staying in the race even as he’s pulling ahead in the delegate count.
Ms Haley, a former South Carolina governor, said in her speech on Tuesday night that the race is “far from over”.
“There are dozens of states left to go... and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she told the crowd in the state capitol of Concord.
A frustrated Mr Trump appeared to threaten his former UN ambassador, saying that she’ll be under investigation for “stuff she doesn’t want to talk about”.
With 91 per cent of the vote counted on Wednesday morning, Mr Trump was leading Ms Haley in the Granite State by 54.6 per cent to 43.2 per cent, roughly in line with the 11 percentage point gap estimated by the final opinion polls before the primary.
Mr Biden did not appear on Democratic ballot papers following a feud with organisers, but a write-in campaign ensured his victory in the symbolic Democratic primary in the state.
One of the candidate’s better arguments in her speech last night was that the front-runner is in fact a serial election loser whom the Democrats think Biden can beat.
Her staff have been on typically aggressive form in their messaging this morning too, hitting back at Trump’s attacks overnight.
Kelly Rissman has this on their retorts to the former president.
President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, despite his name not appearing on the state’s presidential primary ballot.
The Associated Press called the race for Biden shortly after polls closed on Tuesday night, as a majority of voters wrote in the president’s name.
The president’s campaign purposefully did not file the president’s name for the ballot within the deadline in an act of solidarity with the Democratic National Convention’s (DNC) decision to make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary.
New Hampshire, which hosts the first in the nation primary per state law, refused to budge on moving their primary date, creating tension with the DNC.
The DNC said those who ran in Tuesday’s primary would not be awarded delegates, prompting Biden’s campaign to comply.
But in an unusual move, voters still chose to write in Biden’s name rather than vote for the two names who did appear on the ballot, Minnesota representative Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.
The president’s win is likely to reassure Democrats that the president still holds support from a majority of voters in the party.
Ariana Baio has this report.
In case you overslept, here’s your reminder that former US president Donald Trump won the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday night, taking another step towards securing his party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential election.
The Associated Press called shortly after polls closed in the state. With less than 20 per cent of results in by 8pm, Trump had already secured an insurmountable lead over his opponent Nikki Haley, with more than 54 per cent of the vote.
The former president, who is currently the 2024 Republican front-runner, was expected to perform well in the Granite State given his stronghold over the majority of the Republican Party. However, unlike his performance in Iowa last week, Trump’s margin of victory on Tuesday was much smaller.
With a larger-than-expected independent voter turnout, Haley performed well in more liberal-leaning counties like Dover, Concord and Keene – early data indicated.
Although she lost the primary, her campaign said they would continue campaigning to the next primary in her home state of South Carolina.
Minutes after his win, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, “Haley said she had to WIN in New Hampshire. SHE DIDN’T!!!”
Here’s Ariana Baio with a full report.
In the days after the attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump seemed on the verge of becoming a politician in exile.
Many Republicans directly blamed him, including Kevin McCarthy, who said “the president bears responsibility” for the attack.
Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Trump by saying that “people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president”.
But an awful lot has changed since then.
Here’s Eric Garcia on Trump’s stunning revival.
‘Could somebody please explain to Nikki Haley that she lost’, Trump fumes on Truth Social
Clearly delighted to chalk up another victory, Donald Trump has spent the early hours of the morning flooding his social network with clips from Fox News glorifying his New Hampshire triumph and assuring their viewers the Republican presidential nomination is all but his.
However, he has also been expressing annoyance that Nikki Haley has refused to fold and announce the suspension of her campaign.
He also attacked her in his address in Nashua last night, calling her an “imposter” and declaring: “She’s doing a speech like she won. She didn’t win, she lost... Let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night.”
Another observation: he appears to have pivotted to attacking her intelligence, calling her “Birdbrain” rather than the rather more racist “Nimbra” (see also SNL’s “Ron DeStupid” from last weekend’s opening monologue).
Supporters, including his son Eric Trump, have meanwhile been circulating this gloating tweet from favourite conservative poster Catturd.
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley says that the party’s primary race is “far from over” despite another defeat to Donald Trump.
The former South Carolina governor remained upbeat at her primary night rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, with predictions that she will pick up more delegates than expected from the Granite State.
“This race is far from over,” Haley told the crowd in Concord, New Hampshire. “There are dozens of states left to go... and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”
Graeme Massie has more.
Trump leads Haley by 11.5 percentage points with 91% votes counted
With 91 per cent of the vote counted on Wednesday morning, Donald Trump was leading Nikki Haley in the Granite State by 54.6 per cent to 43.1 per cent, or his 163,396 votes to her 129,104.
That would be roughly in line with the 11 percentage point gap estimated by the final opinion polls before the primary, which had Trump on 50 per cent to Haley’s 39 per cent.
Despite all other candidates suspending their campaigns before Tuesday’s vote in New Hampshire, thousands of people still opted for someone other than Trump or Haley, according to the latest Associated Press results.
Top of the list is Ron DeSantis, who dropped out of the race on Sunday night, with 2,041 votes. Chris Christie, the fiercest Trump critic among the early field, received 1,263 votes despite dropping out two weeks ago.
And Vivek Ramaswamy, who appeared on stage at Trump’s victory party last night, managed 686 votes in his own right.
In the days after the attack on the US Capitol, former president Donald Trump seemed on the verge of becoming a politician in exile.
Many Republicans directly blamed him, including Kevin McCarthy, who said “the president bears responsibility” for the attack. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell excoriated Mr Trump by saying that “people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president”.
Mr Trump’s decision to spread the lie that Democrats stole the election from him to whip his supporters into such a frenzy that they breached the US Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election offered Republicans — particularly ones who never particularly liked Mr Trump — the opportunity to get off the wagon. It gave them the chance to remove the virus of Trumpism, tell their voters it would not be allowed in the party, and keep the focus on weakening Joe Biden.
But the ex-president’s dominant win in the New Hampshire primary on 23 January, a week after a decisive win in Iowa, makes crystal clear what has been obvious all along – Donald Trump is going to be the 2024 Republican nominee. Despite more than 90 felony charges in four separate jurisdictions, Mr Trump retains an iron grip on the Republican Party. New Hampshire was Nikki Haley’s best shot at taking on Mr Trump, but the results were decisive and the Associated Press called the race for Mr Trump shortly after polls closed at 8pm.
