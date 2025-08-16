Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin “immediately” opened and read a letter from First Lady Melania Trump at an Alaska summit focused on the war in Ukraine, according to a new report.

The letter on the “plight of children in Ukraine and Russia” was hand-delivered by President Donald Trump to Putin, who read it “in front of both delegations”, Fox News reported, citing White House officials. The Independent has requested comment from the White House.

Trump met with Putin for nearly three hours Friday at a U.S. military base in Anchorage. In their first meeting in six years the two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine. Trump has pushed for peace in the region but no ceasefire deal came out of the talks.

Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia, wrote Putin a letter that mentioned the abductions of children over the course of the war, two White House officials told Reuters. The first lady did not travel to Alaska with the U.S. delegation.

While the exact number of missing children remains unclear, the Institute for the Study of War reported in March that Ukraine verified nearly 19,500 children have been deported by Russia. But the research non-profit said: “The true figure is likely to be much higher because Russia frequently targets vulnerable children without anyone to speak for them.”

open image in gallery Russian President Vladimir Putin and US First Lady Melania Trump shake hands in Hamburg, Germany in 2017. The First Lady sent Putin a letter, which he read “immediately,” according to White House officials, during President Donald Trump’s summit in Alaska with the Russian leader ( EPA )

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin, accusing him of the war crimes of unlawfully deporting children and unlawfully transferring them from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the questions raised by the ICC “outrageous and unacceptable,” Reuters reported at the time. He also mentioned Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court, so “any decisions of this kind are null and void” for the country.

Prior to Friday’s summit, Trump had spoken on the phone with Putin on several occasions, but it didn’t seem to move the needle on the war in Ukraine. In recent months, Trump grew more frustrated with the Russian leader, as he continued his military campaign in Ukraine.

open image in gallery The First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, looks on as President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, greet each other before a face-to-face meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. ( AP )

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15 ( (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) )

Last month, Trump talked about the first lady reminding him of the deadly toll of Russia’s bombardments on Ukraine.

“I go home, I tell the first lady, ‘I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation.’ And she says, ‘Oh really, another city was just hit,” he said from the Oval Office.

During a joint speech to reporters Friday, where neither leader took questions, Trump called his meeting with Putin “very productive.”

Later in a Fox News interview with host Sean Hannity, Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was notably not invited to the summit, to “make a deal” with Putin. Trump is set to meet with Zelensky at the White House Monday.