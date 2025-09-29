Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The QAnon shaman has sued Donald Trump for $40 trillion in a rambling lawsuit that targets Elon Musk, T-Mobile, and Warner Bros.

Jacob Chansley, infamous for wearing a horned warrior outfit while storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, has claimed that he is the rightful commander-in-chief.

In his 26-page complaint, he has claimed that an elite group has launched a conspiracy to violate the Constitution. The entire complaint, which is more akin to a manifesto than a formal legal document, is presented in a single paragraph.

He has named Trump, the Federal Reserve, the National Security Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the State of Israel, Elon Musk’s X-Corp, T-Mobile, and Warner Bros. Studios in court documents.

open image in gallery James Chansley has sued Donald Trump for $40 trillion, four years on from the Capitol Riots ( EPA )

In the lengthy complaint, Chansley states that he is the “true” American president and that America should only have two laws: the Bill of Rights and the original U.S. Constitution.

The QAnon shaman would also print a one-ounce gold coin, valued at $40 trillion, to pay off the country’s debts.

Bizarrely, one section in the lawsuit suggests that plots for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and James Cameron’s Avatar were plagiarized from his own writing.

Also, Chansley has alleged that the National Security Agency catfished him as Michele Rodriguez, to persuade him to use his “shamanic” abilities to deal with “other-worldly matters.”

He also claims that Donald Trump personally emailed him just two days after the Capitol Riots in 2021.

Trump has recently blamed the FBI for inciting the Capitol riot, claiming that there were 274 federal agents hidden in the crowds on January 6.

However, the Department of Justice confirmed that the agents sent to the Capitol had been ordered to investigate reports of pipe bombs and to prevent Trump loyalists from interrupting the peaceful transfer of power to the then-president-elect Joe Biden.

open image in gallery Chansley was pardoned by Trump for his role in the Capitol Riots ( Getty Images )

In 2020, Biden won 306 electoral votes alongside his running mate Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Trump won just 232 electoral votes, as well as 7,059,526 fewer votes than his rival.

Following the election, Trump claimed that he would “never concede” the race to his opponent.

“Get smart Republicans. FIGHT,” he tweeted on the morning of the riots.

During his speech on the same day, his supporters could be heard shouting “invade the Capitol”, “fight for Trump,” and “take the Capitol.”

The QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, was convicted of obstructing an official proceeding because of his role in the riots.

He was later pardoned by Trump, alongside 1,500 other individuals, in January 2025 for his crime.

open image in gallery Trump has tried to claim that the FBI had agents in the crowd at the riots, despite telling Republicans to ‘fight’ on January 6 ( AFP/Getty )

Chansley takes his nickname from QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory movement that claims that Donald Trump is leading a fight against a secret sex-trafficking ring led by a global elite cabal.

However, Chansley rescinded his support for Trump because the president refused to release the Epstein files.

The Independent has contacted The White House, the Federal Reserve, the National Security Agency, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Israeli government, Elon Musk’s X-Corp, T-Mobile, and Warner Bros. Studios for comment.