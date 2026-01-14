Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump adviser Kari Lake confirmed this week that the US Agency for Global Media was effectively blocking Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty from using an agency transmitter in the Middle East to broadcast updates from the Iranian protests, claiming it’s so the outlets didn’t send “mixed messages.”

Lake, the longtime MAGA loyalist who now acts as the CEO of the USAGM, took to Facebook Tuesday night to rail against the “fake news” after it was reported that she’d prevented Radio Free Europe from accessing the transmitter in Kuwait.

Iran’s government, meanwhile, has instituted a near-total communication blackout as it wages a brutal crackdown that has resulted in the deaths of hundreds (if not thousands) of unarmed protesters as political unrest deepens across the Islamic Republic. All, the while, Donald Trump has promised protesters that “help is on the way” as he threatens military action in response to the deadly clampdown by the Iranian regime.

“The fake news is in hyperdrive spreading lies right now about USAGM and RFE/RL broadcasting in Iran. Here’s the truth,” Lake posted on Facebook.

“USAGM and our outlets have greatly increased coverage into Iran. VOA Farsi is providing expanded hours of TV, radio and digital coverage each day sharing the story of the brave Iranian people who have endured so much and are demanding their freedom,” she wrote.

open image in gallery Kari Lake, the longtime Trump loyalist put in charge of US Agency for Global Media, defended blocking Radio Free Europe from using a transmitter into Iran until she can ensure they aren’t sending ‘mixed messages.’ ( AP )

“Last week, I reached out to Radio Free Europe’s leadership offering additional help to further get their message into Iran. The President of Radio Free Europe, Steve Capus, agreed that we need to have a unified message so that we are not sending mixed messages to the people of Iran who are showing such bravery and courage after five decades of terror,” Lake continued.

She went on to say that Capus “agreed that RFE/RL would work to better align their message with American foreign policy” but that “his team has not done so.” Claiming that it’s “USAGM’s commitment to ensure coverage is consistent with American national interests,” she added that her agency is “standing by—ready to help—and are simply waiting for Mr. Capus to inform us that he’s made the changes he committed to.”

Over the weekend, RFE/RL revealed that it had “resumed shortwave radio broadcasts into Iran following the imposition of an internet blackout” by Iran and was “working with several commercial vendors” to ensure its Persian-language service Radio Farda was able broadcast inside the country.

“At this historic moment, when the Iranian people have been plunged into digital darkness by their government, Radio Farda’s return to the airwaves is an essential breakthrough,” Capus wrote. “We’re reaching the people of Iran with the facts they need to stay safe – and ensuring their voices continue to be heard. Our journalists at Radio Farda are working nonstop to fulfill our commitment to the people of Iran.”

Status News reported on Monday night that Lake was not allowing RFE/RL from using USAGM’s Kuwait transmitter to broadcast into Iran, noting that it flew in the face of Trump’s vocal support of the Iranian protesters. Without stating whether the agency would stop blocking the radio outlets – which are run by the USAGM – from using the transmitter, Lake provided a generalized statement.

“USAGM is working to increase its broadcasting message into Iran during this critical time in a number of ways,” Lake said. “We are working in close coordination with RFE/RL to ensure consistency of message.”

The Independent has reached out to Capus and the USAGM for comment.

open image in gallery Amid the deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran and the communication blackout by the Islamic Republic, Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty have been forced to use outside vendors for shortwave broadcasts as they’ve been blocked from using a US transmitter. ( UGC )

The lack of access to USAGM’s transmitter comes amid a nearly yearlong battle by the Trump administration and Lake to essentially shutter not just RFE/RL, but also Voice of America and many of its overseas affiliates.

In March, the president signed an executive order ordering the USAGM to essentially dismantle the state-funded news outlets, with the White House calling VOA the “Voice of Radical America” and claiming “taxpayers are no longer on the hook for radical propaganda.”

Since then, Lake and the administration have tried to lay off hundreds of VOA employees and shutter operations at the outlets, only to be repeatedly blocked by the courts. At the same time, many of the employees have yet to be recalled back to work, instead being left to sit on the sidelines. Still, in recent months, many of the overseas broadcasters that had paused operations – such as Radio Free Asia – have resumed some of their activities.

Meanwhile, as Lake tries to eliminate and defund USAGM and its subsidiaries, a bipartisan spending bill released by Congress this week would allocate $643 million for broadcasting from the USAGM, as well as $10 million for capital improvements. While this is less than the $867 million that was appropriated for the agency in the previous two years, it is more than four times the amount the Trump administration requested.

Two House Republicans who spoke to Politico this week are also urging the administration to make better use of its international broadcasting amid Trump’s threat to strike Iran and his capture of Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro.

“This is exactly why U.S. international broadcasting exists. Now is the time to fully implement and resource our capabilities — including VOA Persian, Radio Farda, and the Open Technology Fund — to ensure the regime cannot cut its people off from the truth,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said.