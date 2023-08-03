Read the full text of Trump’s indictment from the Jan 6 grand jury

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump is now officially facing a third indictment - this time in connection with his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the lead-up to the January 6 insurrection.

The former president’s 2024 campaign team confirmed he had been indicted on Tuesday evening, hours after a grand jury overseen by special counsel Jack Smith met at district court in Washington, DC.

The indictment charges Mr Trump with four federal counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Moments before the indictment was filed, Mr Trump took to Truth Social and accused Mr Smith of attempting to interfere with the 2024 election via “yet another Fake Indictment”.

The Trump campaign also attacked the charges in a statement, saying: “The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes.

“President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.”

Read the indictment in full: