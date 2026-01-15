Renee Good’s family hire George Floyd lawyers to investigate her killing by ICE agent
Investigations into Renee Nicole Good’s death are ongoing while tensions over ICE raids in Minneapolis continue
The family of Renee Good, shot dead by ICE agents on January 7, has hired the law firm which represented George Floyd’s loved ones after his killing by police.
Good, 37, was killed by a federal agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in an incident that has inflamed tensions in the city. The shooting was quickly branded an act of self-defense by the Trump administration despite an ongoing investigation into the circumstances.
Now Chicago-based firm Romanucci & Blandin has said it is investigating the incident on behalf of Good’s family. The company’s previous investigation into Floyd’s killing ended with his family receiving $27 million from the City of Minneapolis.
“What happened to Renee is wrong, contrary to established policing practices and procedures, and should never happen in today’s America,” the firm wrote in a statement.
Antonio M. Romanucci, a founding partner at the company, added that it will be providing updates on the firm’s investigation.
“People in Minneapolis and across this country truly, truly care about what happened to Renee Good on January 7, 2026, and are committed to understanding how she could have been killed on the street after dropping her child off at school,” he wrote.
“They want to know what could and should have been done to let Renee live and pick her child up safely from school that afternoon.”
The firm is representing both Becca Good, the victim’s partner, as well as her parents and siblings.
Video footage of the killing quickly went viral, with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem insisting that Good had been engaged in “domestic terrorism.” The city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, described those claims as “bull****.”
After she was shot, protests were held in cities across the U.S. with local residents demanding that Donald Trump withdraw the federal agents that he had flooded into the city as part of his immigration crackdown.
Good’s family has shared a letter with USA Today thanking locals for showing support.
"We want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of Renee and our family. The kind of unending care we’ve been given during this time is exactly the kind that she gave to everyone," Good’s family wrote. "Nae was the beautiful light of our family and brought joy to anyone she met.
“She was relentlessly hopeful and optimistic, which was contagious,” the letter continued. “We all already miss her more than words could ever express."
The shooting has left the country divided, as the FBI investigation into the case continues.
A YouGov poll found that 61 percent of Republicans believe that the shooting was justified, with 88 percent of Democrats thinking the opposite. Around 58 percent of independents felt that the shooting was unjustified.
