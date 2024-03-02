✕ Close Related video: 2024 Election: ‘Super Tuesday’ just days away

Former President Donald Trump and his final remaining challenger for the Republican nomination, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, are hitting the campaign trail on Saturday.

Idaho and Missouri are voting in caucuses but Mr Trump is heading to North Carolina and Virginia ahead of the states’ primaries on Super Tuesday on 5 March.

Meanwhile, Ms Haley will rally supporters in Raleigh, North Carolina and in Needham, Massachusetts, another Super Tuesday state, on Saturday.

This comes after the announcement that the United States will air-drop humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s war against Hamas.

President Joe Biden confirmed on Friday that US forces would join the Jordanian Air Force’s existing mission that has been conducting airdrops of food, medicine and other supplies in recent days.