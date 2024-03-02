Haley and Trump campaign as Idaho and Missouri vote in Republican caucuses: Live
Trump is heading to North Carolina and Virginia ahead of the states’ primaries on Super Tuesday
Related video: 2024 Election: ‘Super Tuesday’ just days away
Former President Donald Trump and his final remaining challenger for the Republican nomination, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, are hitting the campaign trail on Saturday.
Idaho and Missouri are voting in caucuses but Mr Trump is heading to North Carolina and Virginia ahead of the states’ primaries on Super Tuesday on 5 March.
Meanwhile, Ms Haley will rally supporters in Raleigh, North Carolina and in Needham, Massachusetts, another Super Tuesday state, on Saturday.
This comes after the announcement that the United States will air-drop humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by Israel’s war against Hamas.
President Joe Biden confirmed on Friday that US forces would join the Jordanian Air Force’s existing mission that has been conducting airdrops of food, medicine and other supplies in recent days.
Speaking in the Oval Office alongside Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Mr Biden referenced the tragic deaths of more than 100 Palestinians who were killed after the Israeli army opened fire on a crowd trying to get food from an aid convoy on Wednesday. The president called the loss of life “heartbreaking”.
What’s going on in Michigan?
While Michigan Republicans took part in a primary on 27 February, most of the delegates will be awarded following congressional district caucuses on Saturday as a leadership dispute infects the Granite State GOP.
Pete Hoekstra has the backing to chair the state’s GOP and will chair one convention in Grand Rapids while the former party chair Kristina Karamo, who was deposed, was planning to chair yet another gathering in Detriot, according to NBC News.
Republican groups in two of the 13 congressional districts were also planning to hold their own conventions this weekend.
But two operatives close to Ms Karamo told NBC News on Friday that her convention was cancelled.
Ms Karamo posted a video on X, telling her backers to “keep fighting” and go “where your district chair recommends”.
Michigan GOP strategist Jason Cabel Roe told NBC: “Delegates have been getting conflicting and confusing emails for weeks — promoting different agendas, different staff, different conventions.”
“You have to pay close attention to even know who is sending what and what the legitimate directions and events are,” he added.
Biden twice mixes up Gaza with Ukraine in aid announcement
Joe Biden mixed up Gaza with Ukraine twice during his announcement that the US will airdrop aid to the territory desperate for humanitarian assistance.
The US president, 81, referred to airdrops to help Volodymyr Zelensky‘s nation in a speech on Friday, 1 March, but White House officials later clarified his comments were referring to Gaza.
“We are going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of additional food and supplies into Ukraine and seek to continue to open up other avenues into Ukraine, including the possibility of a marine corridor to deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance,” Mr Biden said.
House GOP won’t blur faces of Jan 6 rioters in surveillance footage
After announcing that the faces of January 6 rioters would be blurred to avoid their prosecution by the US Department of Justice, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared to reverse course on Friday, saying that it was taking too long.
Last year, Mr Johnson appeared to admit that House Republicans were protecting people who broke into the US Capitol, telling reporters in December that “we have to blur some faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against, and to be charged by the DOJ, and to have other, you know, concerns and problems.”
On Friday, with the release of 5,000 hours of raw footage, his office announced that rioters’ faces won’t be blurred “given the significant logistic hurdles involved and the importance of getting this work completed as responsibly and efficiently as possible”.
Alex Woodward reports:
House Republicans won’t blur faces of January 6 rioters in surveillance footage
Mike Johnson previously vowed to keep rioters’ faces away from the Justice Depamrtnet
Haley calls for Trump’s legal woes to be ‘dealt’ with before November
Nikki Haley, the last Republican rival facing Donald Trump in the 2024 primaries, has called for all of his legal battles to be “dealt with” before the November election.
The former South Carolina governor is yet to win a state primary or caucus. On Thursday, days after losing big in Michigan, she appeared on NBC News’ Meet the Press and said: “I think all of the cases should be dealt with before November.”
“We need to know what’s going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don’t think any of it’s going to get heard,” she added.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Nikki Haley calls for Trump’s legal woes to be ‘dealt’ with before November
‘I just think a president has to live according to the laws, too,’ the former UN ambassador said
Might North Carolina flip blue in 2024?
Ariana Baio writes:
For the last three presidential election cycles, North Carolina, a red-leaning state, has favoured the Republican presidential candidate. But a January analysis by Moody’s Analytics suggests it could flip in 2024.
It projects that the assumed Democratic nominee President Joe Biden will flip North Carolina in Democrats’ favour by less than a percentage point.
It’s no secret that North Carolina’s red has appeared more purple in recent years. Mr Trump barely secured the state in 2020, winning by a margin of 1.3 per cent. Republicans only narrowly won a Senate seat in the 2022 midterms by 3.2 per cent.
Republicans currently have control over the legislature but the governor is a Democrat. With an electorate that is almost completely split between the two parties, neither one can afford to lose any votes.
Continue reading...
Could North Carolina flip blue in 2024?
The last time North Carolina voted for a Democrat was in 2008 when Barack Obama won the state
Former Obama official says famine in Gaza inevitable without US pressure on Israel to allow aid
A former Obama administration official has warned that famine in Gaza is inevitable unless President Joe Biden immediately changes course and applies pressure on Israel to open the territory to all aid deliveries.
Jeremy Konyndyk, who led USAID’s Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance for three years and worked on famine prevention in Yemen and South Sudan, said the only way to avoid famine would be for Israel to allow “complete access” for aid organisations to enter Gaza, which it has been unwilling to do.
Richard Hall reports:
Famine in Gaza is inevitable without US pressure on Israel, says Obama aid official
Jeremy Konyndyk oversaw famine relief for three years during the Obama adminstration and is now president of Refugees International
Read the full transcript of Hunter Biden’s congressional testimony
The full transcript of Hunter Biden’s evidence to House Republicans has been released, following his six-hour testimony held behind closed doors.
Mr Biden was giving evidence in the Republican impeachment probe into his father, President Joe Biden. House members have accused him of using his father’s influence as leverage in lucrative overseas business deals.
However, so far they have struggled for evidence and have been accused of running a sham investigation in order to smear President Biden ahead of the November election.
Read the full transcript below:
Transcript of Hunter Biden testimony to House committee released
President’s son was giving the evidence in the Republican impeachment probe into his father
ICYMI: As Trump Republicans blast spending bill, government shutdown averted yet again
The House and Senate voted to pass a stopgap spending bill, averting a looming government shutdown once again – and prompting pro-Trump Republicans to level fury against House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The continuing resolution will keep the government open until 8 March. The bill came as part of a larger agreement from Mr Johnson, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the leadership on the House and Senate Appropriations Committees to vote on six of the 12 spending bills by 8 March.
The bill passed in the House by 320 to 99 – Republicans being split on the matter and Democrats making up most of the support for the agreement. Only two House Democrats voted against the legislation. Similarly, the Senate voted 77 to 13 on the stopgap funding bill to head to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander filed this report from Capitol Hill:
Government shutdown averted yet again as Trump Republicans blast spending bill
Texas Republican tells The Independent that the agreement should have been ‘extended it through the end of the year’ to reach ‘one per cent reduction’
Who is Katie Britt, the Republican set to deliver State of the Union response?
The youngest Republican woman to serve in the US Senate will deliver the response to President Biden’s State of the Union address next week.
Alabama Senator Katie Britt is set to give the remarks – a rebuttal speech to the president’s address made by the opposing party – on 7 March, which she has promised will be a “candid discussion about the future of our nation”.
Mike Bedigan reports on the rising star in the Republican Party:
Who is Katie Britt, Republican set to deliver response to Biden’s State of the Union?
The Alabama politician is the youngest Republican woman to serve in the US Senate
Biden challenges Trump to ‘join me’ as he urges Congress to pass border bill
A pair of towns along the US-Mexico border became stages for two presidential candidates on Thursday as President Joe Biden slammed his predecessor and opponent for getting in the way of needed immigration reform and border security legislation.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Biden urges Trump to back border bill in rival Texas campaign stops
The two men expected to go head-to-head in November’s election were making their pitch on one of the key issues on the same day
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies