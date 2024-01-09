Republican debate: Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to face off in Iowa days before caucus
Donald Trump is again refusing to debate his rivals for GOP 2024 nomination
Republican candidates make a final push ahead of the Iowa caucuses
With the 2024 Iowa caucuses looming, Republican Party candidates for president will again square off on the debate stage this Wednesday night, though there will be notable absences.
Host network CNN announced that only three of the candidates have made the cut — former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie failed to pass the threshold to appear on the debate stage this time round, marking the first time they won’t be taking part. Asa Hutchinson also did not meet the polling threshold to qualify and didn’t for the last debate either.
Mr Trump has yet again declined to participate in the debate, leaving Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis to go head-to-head. The former president will instead take part in a town hall on Fox News, while Mr Ramaswamy will be doing his own counter-programming.
The debate will take place at 9pm ET on 10 January at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will act as moderators.
When is the next Republican debate?
As the Republican Party continues the hunt for its 2024 presidential nominee, it increasingly looks like only Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis stand even an outside chance of ousting Donald Trump.
The former president remains the clear front-runner in nearly all polls, despite the myriad legal problems he faces, any one of which could yet derail his hopes of mounting a return to the White House.
As it stands, he has been crossed off the primary ballot papers in Colorado and Maine after those states ruled that he was ineligible under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which bars anyone found to have violated their oath of office by engaging in insurrection from standing again.
Mr Trump has vowed to appeal those decisions and it could yet fall to the conservative-majority US Supreme Court to adjudicate on whether such a step is valid and can be applied in the case of a former commander-in-chief, even one whose reign ended in the ignominy of the Capitol riot of 6 January 2021.
But the former president is nothing if not unconventional and so far none of the controversies surrounding him appear to have deterred a majority of American conservatives from supporting him.
They also appear not to mind his blanket refusal to participate in the party’s televised debates with his fellow candidates, accepting his insistence that he has nothing to gain and plenty to lose from allowing his rivals a free shot at his record as simple good sense.
Haley vs DeSantis prepare for showdown in Iowa
CNN has announced which Republican 2024 candidates have qualified for the next GOP primary debate – and it’s bad news for some of the presidential hopefuls.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Next Republican debate features a Haley vs DeSantis showdown in Iowa
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie failed to meet the threshold to take part in the debate days before the Iowa caucuses
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies