Republican debate: Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to face off in Iowa days before caucus
CNN hosting latest debate as Donald Trump again refuses to appear alongside rival GOP candidates
Republican candidates make a final push ahead of the Iowa caucuses
With the 2024 Iowa caucuses looming, Republican Party candidates for president will again square off on the debate stage this Wednesday night, though there will be notable absences.
Host network CNN announced that only three of the candidates have made the cut — former president Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie failed to pass the threshold to appear on the debate stage this time round, marking the first time they won’t be taking part. Asa Hutchinson also did not meet the polling threshold to qualify and didn’t for the last debate either.
Mr Trump has yet again declined to participate in the debate, leaving Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis to go head-to-head. The former president will instead take part in a town hall on Fox News, while Mr Ramaswamy will be doing his own counter-programming.
The debate will take place at 9pm ET on 10 January at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will act as moderators.
Haley makes New Hampshire competitive as Trump’s Iowa lead grows
Nikki Haley looks to be poised for an upset victory over Ron DeSantis in Iowa, but has no reason to feel comfortable.
The South Carolina governor led her Florida rival in a new Morning Consult poll of the Iowa caucuses released on Tuesday, less than a week before caucusing will take place. Her lead, however, was well within the poll’s margin of error — and well behind Donald Trump, the continued frontrunner for the nomination.
Ms Haley may actually be setting herself up for a mixed victory next week, if the newest poll holds true on Monday. She could pull off a surprise win over Mr DeSantis in a state where he has bet it all, only to find herself well behind the frontrunner in the first contest — by as far as 40 points, if the survey is accurate.
Such a dynamic would put the former ambassador in an interesting situation as she charges into New Hampshire.
John Bowden reports.
Trump’s Iowa lead grows as Nikki Haley makes New Hampshire competitive
Ex-ambassador and governor could pull off an upset victory while still seeing race’s dynamics remain the same
What have the candidates said about the war in Ukraine?
As President Joe Biden likes to remind anyone who will listen, “This is not your grandfather’s Republican Party”.
That has never been more evident than when examining the way the 2024 Republican presidential candidates approach the topic of Ukraine.
Support for Ukraine is dividing the GOP field. Several candidates believe the US should continue to support the war effort – a stance that adheres to more traditional Republican foreign policy beliefs.
For years, leaders in the GOP like George W Bush sounded alarms about Russia and supported Nato membership for Ukraine.
But in more recent years, notably under former president Donald Trump, modern conservatives have embraced isolationism.
A number of other Republican candidates, including Mr Trump – the current frontrunner, have expressed support for this.
This is a rundown of what the GOP presidential candidates have said about Ukraine
Where do the other candidates stand on Trump?
The field of Republican candidates has winnowed significantly since the beginning of the campaign, going from eight hopefuls appearing on the stage during the first primary debate to just four in the fourth showdown.
The frontrunner by a wide margin is former President Donald Trump, who has declined to appear at any of the debates so far, but his reticence to argue his case hasn’t had any impact on his strong primary poll numbers.
The four top remaining challengers have all used different tactics to take on Mr Trump.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Where the Republican candidates stand on Donald Trump
Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie all have different pitches on why they should be the GOP nominee and not Donald Trump. They will likely all fail to convince Republican primary voters
Ramaswamy resumes ‘idiotic’ TV ad spending
Vivek Ramaswamy has resumed TV ad spending a month after announcing that his campaign would no longer spend money on TV ads.
It comes after Mr Ramaswamy called TV ad spending “idiotic, low-ROI & a trick that political consultants use to bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ.”
Mr Ramaswamy made the comments in a post on X, in which he also shared an NBC News report that stated the Ramaswamy campaign would be stopping its spending on TV ads and slot reservations.
Martha McHardy has the story:
Vivek Ramaswamy resumes 'idiotic' TV ad spending
It comes after Mr Ramaswamy called TV ad spending ’idiotic’ and ‘a trick that political consultants use to bamboozle candidates who suffer from low IQ’
Analysis: Trump’s violent rhetoric charts his campaign warpath
Alex Woodward writes:
News networks should be taken off air and investigated for treason. The nation’s top military official should be executed. A state judge presiding over a trial against him, and the attorney general suing him, should be arrested. People seeking asylum in the US are “poisoning the blood of our country” and should be turned away if they don’t accept “our religion.” Drug dealers should get the death sentence. “Liberal Jews” are voting to “destroy America and Israel.” The regime will “root out” political opponents who “live like vermin”.
Donald Trump’s latest violent, authoritarian visions in his 2024 campaign for the presidency are building on his platform of self-described retribution.
They are also increasingly colliding with the multiple criminal investigations and lawsuits against him, as prosecutors and judges hope to rely on gag orders to rein in his rhetoric, which has invited hundreds of abusive messages and credible death threats from his supporters against the judges and prosecutors involved.
Continue reading...
Trump’s violent rhetoric charts his campaign warpath
Republicans shrug at Trump's dangerous attacks while his authoritarian vision collides with multiple criminal and civil trials against him, Alex Woodward reports
Who is running for president in 2024?
With less than 11 months remaining until US voters will decide who will serve as president of the United States from January 2025 to January 2029, a number of outspoken Republicans have started to jockey for position in the coming fight for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, while at least two Democrats have challenged President Joe Biden in a Democratic primary.
As the campaign takes shape, here are the names you need to know.
Who is running for president in 2024? Meet the candidates
As the campaigns takes shape, here are the names you need to know
Trump bashes Fox News for using poll favorable to Haley
Former president Donald Trump has bashed Fox News for using a CNN poll that shows Nikki Haley closing the gap on him in New Hampshire.
He wrote on Truth Social:
Why is FoxNews using a Fake News CNN Poll to build up Nikki Haley in New Hampshire? When they accidentally put up the respected USA TODAY/SUFFOLK UNIVERSITY POLL, 46% to 26%, UP 20 Points, Neil Cavuto went “crazy,” and demanded that the CNN Poll be put up instead. I have 5 great N.H. Polls, where I’m leading by 20 plus, and then the CNN Poll, where I’m up 7. Naturally, Fox goes with CNN, were Democrats and Independents are allowed to vote, and are totally over sampled in the Poll. Fox just doesn’t get it, as is reflected in their ratings. SAD!
Analysis: Inside Trump’s ‘fascist’ dreams for a second term
Alex Woodward writes:
His plans for the White House aren’t a secret. He spends hours on the stages of his campaign rallies outlining a violent agenda for a second term. His supporters applaud. His allies are even more explicit.
Donald Trump’s volatile campaign – calling his adversaries “vermin” and echoing the pages of Mein Kampf and white supremacist manifestos – has flooded news outlets and social media with so many appeals to authoritarianism and violence that they barely register as news. Republicans shrug. His surrogates laugh off criticism. Americans are told not to take him seriously while he’s also the subject of countless warnings about the country’s dissolution into autocracy.
Still lying about his loss in the 2020 presidential election, he would see his return to the White House as retribution for what he falsely believes he was denied over the previous four years. He tells his supporters that “they” stole that from them, too. He would then destroy everything in his way.
Continue reading...
Inside Trump’s ‘fascist’ dreams for a second term
Donald Trump seeks revenge with a second-term agenda more extreme than his first, Alex Woodward reports
Just days before Iowa caucuses, state buried in snow
The Iowa Republican caucus is set to take place in just six days — and as the state prepares, residents are facing dangerous winter storm conditions and several inches of snow throughout the state.
The caucus is a much-anticipated event considered the beginning of the presidential election season. The Iowa Republican caucuses will determine how many of the state’s 40 Republican National Convention delegates each candidate will get.
However, this year’s Iowa Republican caucus won’t be much of a nail-biter, as former president Donald Trump is the front-runner, according to several polls. Meanwhile, the other Republican candidates, like Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, will likely be in a race for second place.
As the state anticipates the caucuses, a winter storm is blowing through, bringing snow, high winds and dangerous travel conditions. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in Des Moines, Iowa, reported more than seven inches of snow in their region — and more is expected.
Katie Hawkinson reports:
Iowa buried in snow just days before the state’s Republican caucuses
Several towns in Iowa are covered in multiple inches of snow just days ahead of the Republican caucuses
Was the DeSantis campaign doomed from the start?
Ron DeSantis entered the Republican primary this spring as the preeminent challenger to former President Donald Trump and as the heir apparent taking on the old guard.
The Florida governor was “Trump without the baggage,” a far-right fighter ready to rumble with the “radical left” and govern more productively than the chaotic reality TV star, blustering real estate mogul and grievance-filled showman.
In a race against the oldest president in US history, being born in the late 1970s instead of the mid-1940s would also be helpful. Part of the thinking was that Mr DeSantis could win the White House by simply standing next to President Joe Biden on the debate stage and not looking old.
But was his floundering campaign always inevitable? Was Mr DeSantis always too awkward to be president?
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Was Ron DeSantis lacklustre campaign doomed from the start?
Ex-GOP strategist believes the governor’s mix of awkwardness and nastiness will end his campaign, while a pollster says nothing can be predicted when it comes to the Iowa caucuses where it comes down to what happens in the room on the night, Gustaf Kilander reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies