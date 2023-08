Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first Republican primary debate is set to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 23 August.

The Fox News debate will begin at 9pm ET (8pm local time) at the Fiserv Forum and will be covered across all platforms operated by the news network, including Fox Business Network, Fox News Digital, the Fox Nation streaming service, and Fox News Audio.

The debate will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Fox Business Network is set to host the second debate on 27 September at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

The Milwaukee debate will last two hours, ending at about 11pm ET (10pm local time).

Eight candidates have qualified to take part in the debate, with former President Donald Trump not having clarified if he’ll attend.

Debate format details obtained by Semafor indicate that while the candidates won’t give opening statements, they’ll each receive 45 seconds to speak at the end of the debate.

When asked a question, they’ll get a minute to answer, with 30 seconds for any follow-ups.

Some questions will include “sound or video, including pre-taped questions submitted by students” via the Young America’s Foundation, Semafor noted.

The candidates who have qualified include Mr Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

It remains unclear if Republican Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has cleared the threshold, according to CBS News.

Former Texas Rep Will Hurd, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, and rightwing radio host Larry Elder have yet to qualify.

Candidates must prove that they have crossed the threshold of the required polling results and the number of individual donors at least 48 hours before the debate.

Those who want to take part in the debate have to sign a number of pledges, such as to support the eventual nominee of the party. Mr Trump has said that he won’t sign the pledge, which has also been criticised by Mr Christie and Mr Hutchinson, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.