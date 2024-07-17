✕ Close JD Vance arrives for the second day of the Republican National Convention

Donald Trump’s new running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, will address the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, his first major speech since his selection was announced earlier this week.

The Senator, a military veteran, former venture capitalist and author, beat Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to the honor and can expect a rapturous reception at the Fiserv Forum, with the nominee’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, also set to address the crowd.

Trump was back at the arena on Tuesday to watch speeches by two of his old primary foes, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, both of whom found themselves endorsing him and “kissing the ring” after all, having bitterly denounced the former president and the craven conservatives who bow to him this spring.

Vivek Ramaswamy, Ted Cruz, Mike Johnson and Kari Lake were also among yesterday’s speakers, many of whom strugged to stick to the party’s new “unity” message in the wake of the assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend, quickly reverting to divisive rhetoric and familiar attacks on the media.