RNC live updates: Trump’s VP nominee JD Vance set to speak amid backlash over past ‘Never Trump’ comments
Follow the latest updates from Milwaukee as former president’s new running mate to headline on Wednesday
Donald Trump’s new running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, will address the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, his first major speech since his selection was announced earlier this week.
The Senator, a military veteran, former venture capitalist and author, beat Florida Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum to the honor and can expect a rapturous reception at the Fiserv Forum, with the nominee’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, also set to address the crowd.
Trump was back at the arena on Tuesday to watch speeches by two of his old primary foes, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, both of whom found themselves endorsing him and “kissing the ring” after all, having bitterly denounced the former president and the craven conservatives who bow to him this spring.
Vivek Ramaswamy, Ted Cruz, Mike Johnson and Kari Lake were also among yesterday’s speakers, many of whom strugged to stick to the party’s new “unity” message in the wake of the assassination attempt on Trump over the weekend, quickly reverting to divisive rhetoric and familiar attacks on the media.
RNC booth hosts AR-15 giveaway — the same gun used to shoot Trump
Days after Donald Trump was shot with an AR-15-style weapon, at a campaign rally, attendees at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee can get their hands on one for free.
The assault weapon is part of a giveaway at a booth for the U.S. Concealed Carry Association, an advocacy organization that promotes gun ownership for safety purposes.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Trump backs TikTok as US ban looms
Donald Trump has said he supports TikTok amid a looming ban for the Chinese-owned app.
TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, faces a nationwide ban if its parent company fails to sell it before January. US lawmakers, with the support of the Biden administration, claim the app poses a national security risk due to alleged ties to the Chinese government.
US presidential candidate Trump joined the viral video-sharing app last month – four years after attempting to ban TikTok through an executive order while he was in office after claiming it posed a national security risk.
His change in stance appears to come in response to his dislike of Meta-owned platforms Instagram and Facebook, which suspended him for two years following the deadly January 6 riots in 2021.
Anthony Cuthbertson reports.
McCarthy says Gaetz ‘probably shouldn’t be on the streets'
During an interview with NBC News NOW anchor Tom Llamas at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was asked about a confrontation with Matt Gaetz on the convention floor.
When asked about Gaetz’s motivations, McCarthy responded: “He had an ethics complaint four years ago that he paid an underage girl and she had come to ethics. And he came to me to try to leverage me to stop the ethics investigation. That's illegal. I'm not doing that.”
Asked if the Republican Party is more Kevin McCarthy or Matt Gaetz, McCarthy told NBC: “I would hope there wouldn't be another Matt Gaetz in the Republican Party… Everybody has different people in their party. Unfortunately, Matt happens to be here. I think at the end of the day, he probably shouldn't be on the streets.”
Here’s The Independent’s John Bowden with more on the bad blood between the two Republicans:
Biden-Harris campaign rolls out Vance attacks ads
RNC night one ratings down 5m viewers compared to 2016 despite dramatic Trump appearance
If there’s one thing Donald Trump truly loves, it’s ratings.
He will not love these.
Colbert found this part of MTG’s RNC speech ‘absolutely chilling
Here’s Amelia Neath on the late-night host’s reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Watch: Kamala Harris says JD Vance will be ‘rubber stamp’ for Trump and his ‘extreme agenda'
Who said it – Donald Trump or Joe Biden?
Navarro released from prison
Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was released from a Miami federal prison this morning, a federal prison spokesperson tells CNN.
He spent four months in jail for defying a subpoena from the January 6 congressional committee.
Navarro is expected to appear at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
Giuliani takes tumbles into chairs while walking RNC floor
It’s fair to say “America’s Mayor” has had better days.
But not lately.
Katie Hawkinson has more on his latest ignominious fall.
