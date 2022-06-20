Roe v Wade – live: Women, doctors prepare for potential end of the landmark abortion ruling
Without Roe v Wade, approximately half of US women will be stripped of their right to choose
Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of Roe V Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights.
As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent.
The ruling is expected to come soon, though its unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the mean time, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post-Roe America.
“How almost dead does someone need to be?” Dr. Leilah Zahedi, a maternal fetal medicine physician in Tennessee who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and performs abortions, asked in a New York Times interview. “Am I to just watch someone bleed to death? Or provide the care and then be reported and go to jail? I don’t know.”
Democrats urge Google to stop steering abortion patients to ‘fake clinics’ in search results
Women across the country are scambling to schedule reproductive healthcare consultations and operations ahead of the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe V Wade.
Some of those women using Google to find abortion clinics or reproductive healthcare providers will no doubt find “crisis pregnancy centres” among their search results. These centres are often times run by ‘pro-life’ groups and sometimes use social pressure, shaming, or disinformation to convince women not to seek out abortions.
Some Democrats have been pushing for Google to filter crisis pregnancy centres out of its abortion results to prevent women from being duped. Read Alex Woodward’s story below:
How the ‘pro-life’ movement killed Roe V Wade
The so-called ‘pro-life’ movement that opposes women’s rights to reproductive healthcare has been battling against abortion access for decades.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward delves into the movement’s history and the part it played in the assault on women’s right to access abortions. Read the story below:
Welcome to the liveblog
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of what may be the final days of Roe V Wade. A Supreme Court draft decision that was leaked to Politico earlier this year revealed that the court was planning to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent, a move that will indirectly strip millions of women of their right to end their pregnancies.
The court’s ruling is expected sometime this week, possibly as early as tomorrow.
