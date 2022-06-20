Roe v Wade – live: US braces for potential Supreme Court ruling ending longstanding abortion rights
Without Roe v Wade, approximately half of US women will be stripped of their right to choose
Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of Roe V Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights.
As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise precedent.
The ruling is expected to come soon, though its unclear exactly how close the court is to a ruling. In the mean time, women are scrambling for healthcare before their rights are stripped away, and doctors are preparing to make difficult judgement calls in a post-Roe America.
“How almost dead does someone need to be?” Dr. Leilah Zahedi, a maternal fetal medicine physician in Tennessee who specializes in high-risk pregnancies and performs abortions, asked in a New York Times interview. “Am I to just watch someone bleed to death? Or provide the care and then be reported and go to jail? I don’t know.”
Why these prosecutors are refusing to enforce criminal anti-abortion laws in their states
The Independent asked the chief prosecutors in more than a dozen counties and parishes where their respective states’ anti-abortion laws are set to take effect to ask how – or if – they will go about prosecuting such cases, including whether they will issue subpoenas for personal digital data to prosecute them.
“Trigger laws” which will go into effect once Roe V Wade is overturned, will effectively ban abortion in nearly half the US.
Alex Woodward shares insights from prosecutors in his story below:
Why these prosecutors refuse to enforce anti-abortion laws in their states
‘Trigger’ bans in more than a dozen states will quickly or immediately outlaw abortion without Roe v Wade protections. It will be up to the discretion of district attorneys and law enforcement whether providers will be criminally charged, Alex Woodward reports
Who is the Supreme Court justice who wrote leaked draft overturning Roe v Wade?
Earlier this year Politico reported on a leaked Supreme Court draft decision written by Justice Samuel Alito that suggests the court is ready to overturn Roe V Wade.
Who is Mr Alito, and why is he leading the charge to overturn the nation’s landmark abortion ruling?
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg has more in his story below:
Samuel Alito: Who is Supreme Court justice who wrote leaked draft overturning Roe?
Mr Alito is the author of a draft opinion overturning the landmark Roe v Wade case
New York expands abortion protections ahead of imminent decision from Supreme Court
New York lawmakers expanded abortion protections ahead of the likely Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V Wade.
Governor Kathy Hochul said New York would be a “safe harbour” for individuals seeking abortions.
She said “the women of New York will never be subjected to government-mandated pregnancies.”
Read the full story in Alex Woodward’s report below:
New York expands abortion protections ahead of Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade
New York patients and providers protected from arrest, extradition and legal action from anti-abortion states
The woman who helped open of the nation’s first abortion clinics discusses the ‘war’ to save women’s right to choose
Merle Hoffman, who helped open one of the first abortion clinics in the US, spoke with The Independent about her work since Roe V Wade and how the fight for women’s reproductive rights has changed over the last 50 years.
“I’ve had friends murdered … It’s a war, and I’ve been on the front line of it for many, many years,” she said.
Read more from Ms Hoffman in Alex Woodward’s story below:
‘It’s a war:’ Merle Hoffman’s five-decade fight for abortion rights
Merle Hoffman helped open the centre two years before landmark ruling. Now, ‘I’ll be damned if I’m going down without a fight,’ she tells Alex Woodward
Advocates for abortion rights are trying to prevent anti-abortion police from using period-tracking app data to hunt down abortion providers
Abortion rights advocates are trying to prevent anti-abortion police from using data collected from period-tracking apps to prosecute abortion providers.
Vice President Kamala Harris shared her fears during a meeting with security experts, noting the “vulnerability of women who are using menstrual-tracking apps, those who use a search engine to find certain locations or certain help … and how vulnerable those searches will be to bad actors attempting to track their history, much less any government forces that may be interested in investigating that for whatever purpose.”
Alex Woodard has more on the story below:
How your menstrual app data could be used against you in post Roe v Wade America
Legislation could prevent sensitive user data in menstrual-tracking apps and search engine results from being used to prosecute abortion providers, Alex Woodward reports
Democrats urge Google to stop steering abortion patients to ‘fake clinics’ in search results
Women across the country are scambling to schedule reproductive healthcare consultations and operations ahead of the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe V Wade.
Some of those women using Google to find abortion clinics or reproductive healthcare providers will no doubt find “crisis pregnancy centres” among their search results. These centres are often times run by ‘pro-life’ groups and sometimes use social pressure, shaming, or disinformation to convince women not to seek out abortions.
Some Democrats have been pushing for Google to filter crisis pregnancy centres out of its abortion results to prevent women from being duped. Read Alex Woodward’s story below:
Democrats urge Google to block misleading results for abortion clinics
Lawmakers are calling on tech companies to block misleading results and limit the data they collect from users as states look to prosecute abortion providers
How the ‘pro-life’ movement killed Roe V Wade
The so-called ‘pro-life’ movement that opposes women’s rights to reproductive healthcare has been battling against abortion access for decades.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward delves into the movement’s history and the part it played in the assault on women’s right to access abortions. Read the story below:
Inside the ‘pro-life’ movement that killed Roe v Wade
Powerful legal groups, conservative Christian activists and right-wing figures shaped an anti-abortion agenda in the hands of the US Supreme Court, Alex Woodward reports
Welcome to the liveblog
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of what may be the final days of Roe V Wade. A Supreme Court draft decision that was leaked to Politico earlier this year revealed that the court was planning to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent, a move that will indirectly strip millions of women of their right to end their pregnancies.
The court’s ruling is expected sometime this week, possibly as early as tomorrow.
