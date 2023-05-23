Ron DeSantis news – live: Florida governor slams NAACP ‘stunt’ travel advisory as 2024 campaign launch nears
Republican expected to officially enter White House race this week after months of speculation
Florida governor expected to announce presidential run
Ron DeSantis is expected to officially enter the 2024 presidential race this week following months of speculation.
The Florida governor is tipped to file formal paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Thursday 25 May, coinciding with his candidacy declaration after a donor meeting in Miami, Reuters reported last week.
This comes just days after the NAACP issued an advisory warning travelers that Florida is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people following a series of laws implemented by the governor in recent months.
Mr DeSantis, 44, is seen as Donald Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote and has been expected to throw his hat into the ring for some time.
Following the GOP party’s disappoining midterms – where the “red wave” failed to appear and Mr Trump-endorsed candidates fell flat – several Republican lawmakers and right-wing media have rallied behind Mr DeSantis.
However, the latest polls show Mr DeSantis trailing Mr Trump, with the RealClearPolitics polling average giving the former president a 36-point lead.
Mr DeSantis will join an already crowded race, with Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Larry Elder and Tim Scott already announcing bids.
NAACP advises against traveling to Florida
The largest and oldest civil rights organisation in the United States has issued a formal advisory warning travelers to Florida that the state is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people.
An advisory issued by the NAACP on 20 May comes as a response to a series of laws signed by Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis targeting classroom instruction around race and racism, gender and sexuality, and bills and administration policy aimed at LGBT+ people.
Alex Woodward reports.
NAACP advises against traveling to Florida: ‘Openly hostile toward African Americans’
Travel warning points to ‘sustained, blatant, relentless and systemic attack on democracy and civil rights’ under Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney's free speech lawsuit
Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees, claiming the jurist’s prior statements in other cases have raised questions about his impartiality on the state’s efforts to take over Disney World’s governing body.
Read on...
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney's free speech lawsuit
Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees
Ahead of 2024 announcement, DeSantis meets New Hampshire lawmakers, greets voters
Chatting with a mom in a New Hampshire diner on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid no attention to the Mickey Mouse shirt worn by her young son. But the woman said she has been paying attention to him.
“If DeSantis announced a campaign to run for president I would probably vote for him over anybody else,” Jillian Sybert, of Deerfield, said later.
Read more:
DeSantis meets New Hampshire lawmakers, greets voters ahead of expected 2024 announcement
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has met with Republican lawmakers in New Hampshire and stopped by a local diner, where he chatted with a mom whose young son was wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt
Tampa Pride event cancelled over Florida’s latest anti-LGBT+ laws
A signature pride event in Tampa has been cancelled in the wake of the latest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Organizers confirmed on Thursday (18 May) that this year’s Tampa Pride on the River will not take place as a result of the heated political climate in the Sunshine State.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Tampa Pride event cancelled over Ron DeSantis’ latest anti-LGBT+ laws
Organizers say Tampa Pride on the River had to be cancelled out of concern that its ‘drag brunches’ would be in violation of the new laws.
On the ground in Iowa as DeSantis backers build camapaign
DeSantis super PAC tackles tricky task of organizing support for him in Iowa without the candidate
The super political action committee promoting Ron DeSantis plans to shoulder the load of organizing support for him in Iowa while the Florida governor moves toward launching a 2024 presidential campaign
ICYMI: DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chose a Christian school as his setting for signing bills Wednesday that ban gender affirming care for minors, restricts pronoun use in schools and forces people to use the bathroom corresponding with their sex in some cases.
Read more...
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, pronouns, bathroom use and transgender children
Florida is banning gender affirming care for minors among a series of anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis
DeSantis drops ‘FL’ from Twitter handle
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to have dropped the letters “FL” from his Twitter handle and acquired the @RonDeSantis handle from its previous owner.
Super PAC backing Nikki Haley’s 2024 run attacks DeSantis
SFA, the Super PAC backing Nikki Haley, has taken multiple shots at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis today as he nears a campaign launch, including linking to a Reuters exclusive concerning texts tying Mr DeSantis to Trump insider Lev Parnas in his 2018 race to become governor.
Reuters: Texts tie DeSantis closely to Trump insider Lev Parnas in 2018 race
Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas and his business partner were arrested in 2019, accused by the US government of funneling a Russian oligarch’s money into American political campaigns. One recipient of Parnas’ donations — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — has said he was barely an acquaintance.
“The governor does not have a relationship with these individuals,” DeSantis’ spokesperson at the time, Helen Aguirre Ferré, said in a statement on October 10, 2019. Six days later, DeSantis told reporters that Parnas "was just like any other donor, nothing more than that.”
But DeSantis and Parnas worked more closely together than the Republican governor has disclosed, according to a detailed account of their relationship Parnas provided to Reuters and 63 previously unreported text messages from DeSantis to Parnas between May and October 2018, as DeSantis campaigned for governor. A jury later found Parnas guilty of campaign finance crimes and other charges.
As DeSantis prepares to take a widely anticipated leap into the 2024 presidential campaign this week, the disclosures from Parnas cast new light on the Florida governor’s relationship with the businessman and the role Parnas played in helping DeSantis gain entree to the circle of former President Donald Trump.
DeSantis spokesman Dave Abrams did not respond to specific questions on the existence of the texts and Parnas’ account of their relationship. “This is another recycled narrative that has been proven wrong many times over," he said. DeSantis gave back the contribution after Parnas ran into legal trouble.
The text messages reviewed by Reuters show that DeSantis frequently – in more than 20 texts – appealed to fellow Floridian Parnas for introductions, advice and other fundraising help during his hotly contested campaign for governor. Two sources close to DeSantis during his 2018 campaign confirmed the texter’s number belonged to DeSantis at that time.
The texts also reveal that Parnas served as an intermediary between DeSantis and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, who at the time was the personal attorney of then-President Trump. In one case, 10 days before the 2018 election, DeSantis sent Parnas a text with suggested wording for a Giuliani tweet in support of his candidacy, the messages show.
Giuliani did not respond to questions sent through his attorney and his spokesman. Ferré, DeSantis’ former spokesperson, did not respond to requests for comment.
Trump bashes DeSantis as he shares surprisingly positive response to Tim Scott
Donald Trump took yet another swing at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he welcomed South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to the Republican presidential race.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Trump slams DeSantis as he welcomes Tim Scott to presidential race
‘Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable,’ Trump writes
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies