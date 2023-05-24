Ron DeSantis news – latest: Florida governor ’s wife launches his 2024 presidential bid
Republican will officially enter White House race this week after months of speculation
Ron DeSantis will officially enter the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday following months of speculation.
The Florida governor will take part in a live Twitter event with Elon Musk on Wednesday night, NBC News reports. Afterward, the campaign will release an official launch video.
On Tuesday night Casey DeSantis kicked off her husband’s campaign by posting a video of him getting ready to go on stage in front of an American flag.
“America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time,” Ms DeSantis tweeted along with the expensively produced video.
On Monday, Mr DeSantis, 44, teased his 2024 bid while speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando in which he outlined his vision for a conservative grip on the Supreme Court to last a quarter of a century.
In what appeared to be a subtle swipe at Donald Trump he announced his plans to run for eight years – something Mr Trump cannot do.
Mr DeSantis, 44, is seen as Mr Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote with several Republican lawmakers and right-wing media rallying behind him after the midterms.
However, the latest polls show Mr DeSantis trailing Mr Trump.
This comes at a time when Mr DeSantis is going to war with Disney and pushing back on the NAACP‘s advisory warning travellers that Florida is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people due to his laws.
DeSantis makes subtle dig at Trump and vows to 'protect faith and family'
As DeSantis pitched the appointment of a seventh right-leaning justice to the Supreme Court, the Florida governor noted how he, if elected president, would be able to run for re-election and spend eight years in the White House, unlike Mr Trump who would only be able to serve one term as he has already spent four years as the commander-in-chief.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Ron DeSantis teases 2024 bid as he makes subtle dig at Trump
Florida governor says he hopes to impose ‘7-2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would last a quarter century’
Would DeSantis do better than Trump against Biden? Laura Ingraham thinks so
Donald Trump has lashed out at his longtime booster and Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she reported on polls suggesting the former president’s Republican rival would be a better match to take back the White House in 2024.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump slams Fox News' Laura Ingraham over 'hit piece' praising DeSantis
Former president shared his own polls suggesting he was the favorite in the Rust Belt
Someone who won't be running for president? Tucker Carlson
Lawyers for Tucker Carlson sent a cease-and-desist letter to a super PAC urging the former Fox News host to run for president.
“Mr. Carlson will not run for President in 2024 under any circumstances, and therefore your misrepresentations are damaging to Mr. Carlson and defrauding his supporters,” the letter, sent Monday and obtained by The Hill, reads.
“If you do not immediately cease and desist your efforts to solicit money to ‘draft’ Mr. Carlson, we will use every legal means at our disposal to vindicate his rights and protect his supporters from these misrepresentations.”
Josh Marcus has the full story.
Tucker Carlson sends cease and desist to PAC urging him to run in 2024 election
Former Fox News anchor bringing new show to Twitter in near future
Trump v DeSantis: How did the two fall out?
No one will be watching more keenly than Donald Trump this week as Florida governor Ron DeSantis finally makes the long-awaited announcement that he will seek the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024.
During his own tenure in the White House in 2018, Mr Trump loudly cheered Mr DeSantis’s bid for the governor’s mansion, throwing his weight behind the former congressman and appearing at rallies to stump for him, playing an important role in the candidate’s narrow defeat of Democratic rival and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum.
Since then, however, a great deal of water has passed beneath the bridge and the two men are now increasingly antagonistic towards each other.
A timeline of Donald Trump's rivalry with Ron DeSantis
Florida governor refuses to rise to ex-president’s jibes and attempts to take credit for his political ascent
David Sacks: The controversial entrepreneur hosting Ron DeSantis 2024 event with Elon Musk
South African-born venture capitalist has stirred controversy with his stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Who is David Sacks: the controversial entrepreneur hosting DeSantis 2024 event
South African-born venture capitalist has stirred controversy with his stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Pride events cancelled across Florida due to 'climate of fear'
Pride organisers in Florida have called off events that were to take place during the Pride Month in the wake of the latest anti-LGBT+ laws signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Organisers based in the town of St Cloud outside Orlando announced on Thursday that they have cancelled the upcoming 10 June event, saying they are aware that it is “unsafe to hold the event”.
Shweta Sharma reports.
Pride events cancelled across Florida due to 'climate of fear' after anti-LGBT+ laws
Organisers say Florida laws ‘have created a climate of fear and hostility’
DeSantis's wife launches his presidential campaign with first 2024 video: 'America is worth the fight'
Florida governor is expected to unveil his bid for the White House at an event with Elon Musk on Wednesday .
DeSantis's wife launches his presidential campaign with first 2024 video
Florida governor is expected to unveil his bid for the White House at an event with Elon Musk on Wednesday
DeSantis responds to NAACP advising against travel to 'openly hostile' Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is brushing off any concern about the NAACP issuing a formal advisory warning travelers that the Sunshine State is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people.
The Independent approached Mr DeSantis’ office on Monday about the advisory issued by the largest and oldest civil rights organisation in the United States on 20 May.
Alex Woodward has the story.
DeSantis responds to NAACP call for tourists to boycott Florida
Travel warning points to ‘sustained, blatant, relentless and systemic attack on democracy and civil rights’ under Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Trump bashes DeSantis as he shares surprisingly positive response to Tim Scott entering race
Donald Trump took yet another swing at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he welcomed South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to the Republican presidential race.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump slams DeSantis as he welcomes Tim Scott to presidential race
‘Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally unelectable,’ Trump writes
Casey DeSantis gives cheeky response to reports of husband's campaign launch
Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has posted a cheeky response to reports on her husband’s imminent 2024 campaign launch.
Mr DeSantis is reportedly set to announce his campaign on Wednesday on Twitter along with platform owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Here’s what Ms DeSantis said:
Casey DeSantis gives cheeky response to reports husband is launching 2024 campaign
Trump adviser says Twitter announcement means DeSantis ‘doesn’t have to interact with people and the media can’t ask him any questions’
