Ron DeSantis news – live: Florida governor’s wife launches his 2024 presidential run
Republican will officially enter White House race after months of speculation in a live Twitter event with Elon Musk on Wednesday night
Ron DeSantis will officially enter the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday following months of speculation.
The Florida governor will take part in a live Twitter event with Elon Musk on Wednesday night, NBC News reports. Afterward, the campaign will release an official launch video.
On Tuesday night Casey DeSantis kicked off her husband’s campaign by posting a video of him getting ready to go on stage in front of an American flag.
“America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time,” Ms DeSantis tweeted along with the expensively produced video.
Mr DeSantis, 44, is seen as Mr Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote with several Republican lawmakers and right-wing media rallying behind him after the midterms.
However, the latest polls show Mr DeSantis trailing Mr Trump.
This comes at a time when Mr DeSantis is going to war with Disney and pushing back on the NAACP‘s advisory warning travellers that Florida is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people due to his laws.
Ron DeSantis’ 2024 launch: What to expect tonight
6pm ET – Ron DeSantis expected to announce 2024 bid in Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk. The audio-only event will be moderated by entrepreneur David Sacks.
A new campaign video is also expected to be released.
7pm ET – Ron DeSantis expected to appear on Fox News for interview after campaign launch.
DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter with Elon Musk today
Ron DeSantis will launch his 2024 presidential campaign during a Twitter chat with Elon Musk, according to reports.
The Florida governor, who is seen as the leading rival to Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, will kick off his bid for the White House during a Wednesday night Twitter Spaces event with the billionaire.
The Twitter Spaces event will take place at 6pm ET and be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, who is a supporter of Mr DeSantis and a close business adviser to Mr Musk, according to NBC News.
Graeme Massie has the details.
Ron DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter with Elon Musk
Tesla CEO has previously spoken of his admiration for Florida governor
Meanwhile, Trump waves hands in frustration as criminal trial set during 2024 primaries
Former president Donald Trump’s criminal trial for falsifying business records is set to begin on 25 March 2024, days after voting begins in Republican presidential primaries as Mr Trump once again seeks the GOP nomination. He has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Trump grew agitated with the announcement of the trial date, waved his hands and shook his head in disapproval, then folded his arms in frustration as he begins to stare down what could be a weeks-long trial in a critical period in the middle of his 2024 campaign.
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump appears virtually in Manhattan court for first time since felony charges
The former president’s criminal trial for allegedly falsifying business records begins March 2024
Trump circle mocks DeSantis’ plans to launch 2024 campaign on Twitter: ‘This way he doesn’t have to interact with people’
Donald Trump’s circle has mocked Ron DeSantis’ plans to launch his 2024 campaign in an audio-only Twitter space event with Elon Musk, saying it works for him as it means he “doesn’t have to interact with people”.
The Florida governor will take part in a live Twitter event at 6pm ET on Wednesday night, overseen by David Sacks.
A Mr Trump adviser told POLITICO that the launch is “perfect” for him – in echoes of Mr Trump’s attacks on Mr DeSantis’ personality.
“Announcing on Twitter is perfect for Ron DeSantis,” they said.
“This way he doesn’t have to interact with people and the media can’t ask him any questions.”
Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the Make America Great Again PAC called the governor’s launch “out of touch”.
“This is one of the most out-of-touch campaign launches in modern history. The only thing less relatable than a niche campaign launch on Twitter, is DeSantis’ after party at the uber elite Four Seasons resort in Miami,” she said.
DeSantis is recruiting police officers with violent records, report says
A number of law enforcement officers lured to Florida with one-time bonuses under a programme championed by Governor Ron DeSantis have violent records, new reporting shows.
Last spring, Mr DeSantis signed legislation giving a $5,000 after-tax bonus to new law enforcement recruits in Florida. The bill, Mr DeSantis claimed, would lure the “best and the brightest” law enforcement officers from states around the country to Florida.
Abe Asher reports.
DeSantis is recruiting police officers with violent records, report says
The Florida governor is expected to launch his presidential campaign in the coming days
WATCH: Casey DeSantis soft launches husband Ron’s 2024 bid
Hamburger Mary’s sues Florida over DeSantis drag ban
A famous drag show restaurant has filed a lawsuit against the state of Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis, claiming a bill that prohibits children’s attendance at drag shows has hurt its business and is a violation of the First Amendment.
Hamburger Mary’s Orlando, a franchise location of the drag show restaurant chain Hamburger Mary’s, is alleging that the state of Florida, “Seeks to explicitly restrict or chill speech and expression protected by the First Amendment” in a lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Monday.
Ariana Baio has the details.
Restaurant Hamburger Mary’s sues Florida over DeSantis drag ban hurting business
Hamburger Mary’s Orlando has been hosting drag shows since it opened in 2008
DeSantis boasts about ‘quarter century’ of conservative Supreme Court majority if he wins White House
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has predicted that if he were to win the presidency, conservatives could have a 7-2 majority on the Supreme Court for 25 years.
The governor and prospective candidate for the Republican nomination for president made the remarks while speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
DeSantis predicts ‘quarter century’ of 7-2 conservative Supreme Court majority
The prospective Republican presidential candidate says ‘It is possible that in those eight years, we have the opportunity to fortify justices’
Why is Florida’s governor at war with Mickey Mouse?
For years, Florida legislators and the governor’s office enjoyed a close relationship with The Walt Disney Company, among the state’s largest employers, wielding enormous political influence while bringing in billions of dollars to the state each year.
Now, the company and allies of Republican governor Ron DeSantis are suing one another, following a year-long feud over opposition to what opponents have called Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law that boiled over into political and legal battles that could shape the company’s business in the state.
Alex Woodward explains what is happening.
DeSantis v Disney: Why Florida’s governor is at war with the Mouse
A year-long feud between the governor and the powerful entertainment company has boiled over into legal battles that could shape the company’s future in the state, Alex Woodward writes
DeSantis makes subtle dig at Trump and vows to ‘protect faith and family’
As DeSantis pitched the appointment of a seventh right-leaning justice to the Supreme Court, the Florida governor noted how he, if elected president, would be able to run for re-election and spend eight years in the White House, unlike Mr Trump who would only be able to serve one term as he has already spent four years as the commander-in-chief.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Ron DeSantis teases 2024 bid as he makes subtle dig at Trump
Florida governor says he hopes to impose ‘7-2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would last a quarter century’
