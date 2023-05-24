✕ Close DeSantis’s wife launches his presidential campaign with first 2024 video

Ron DeSantis will officially enter the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday following months of speculation.

The Florida governor will take part in a live Twitter event with Elon Musk on Wednesday night, NBC News reports. Afterward, the campaign will release an official launch video.

On Tuesday night Casey DeSantis kicked off her husband’s campaign by posting a video of him getting ready to go on stage in front of an American flag.

“America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time,” Ms DeSantis tweeted along with the expensively produced video.

Mr DeSantis, 44, is seen as Mr Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote with several Republican lawmakers and right-wing media rallying behind him after the midterms.

However, the latest polls show Mr DeSantis trailing Mr Trump.

This comes at a time when Mr DeSantis is going to war with Disney and pushing back on the NAACP‘s advisory warning travellers that Florida is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people due to his laws.