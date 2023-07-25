✕ Close Ron DeSantis: CCTV shows emergency services attending car crash scene

Ron DeSantis was in a car crash while on his way to a fundraiser in Tennessee.

The Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate was uninjured in the Tuesday morning incident.

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” spokesperson Bryan Griffin said in a statement.

Mr DeSantis was set to attend fundraisers in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Nashville on Tuesday as his campaign is reported to be floundering both in terms of funding and poll numbers.

The crash took place on I-75 South close to the 2.8-mile marker, south of the 153 exit, according to News Channel 9.

Chattanooga Police told News Channel 9 that a previous crash caused the incident with the motorcade. Other motorists crashed after drivers were forced to quickly brake to allow an animal, possibly a dog, to cross the highway.

Following that crash, three vehicles in the governor’s motorcade ended up in a dead-end collision as they slowed down to avoid the original collision.

Law enforcement said one of the staffers suffered a minor injury. Mr DeSantis and his staff continued their journey to the fundraisers.