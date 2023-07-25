Ron DeSantis car accident - latest: Animal blamed in motorcade crash that injured staffer in Tennessee
Ron DeSantis was in a car crash while on his way to a fundraiser in Tennessee.
The Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate was uninjured in the Tuesday morning incident.
“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” spokesperson Bryan Griffin said in a statement.
Mr DeSantis was set to attend fundraisers in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Nashville on Tuesday as his campaign is reported to be floundering both in terms of funding and poll numbers.
The crash took place on I-75 South close to the 2.8-mile marker, south of the 153 exit, according to News Channel 9.
Chattanooga Police told News Channel 9 that a previous crash caused the incident with the motorcade. Other motorists crashed after drivers were forced to quickly brake to allow an animal, possibly a dog, to cross the highway.
Following that crash, three vehicles in the governor’s motorcade ended up in a dead-end collision as they slowed down to avoid the original collision.
Law enforcement said one of the staffers suffered a minor injury. Mr DeSantis and his staff continued their journey to the fundraisers.
Nikki Haley leads Ron DeSantis in South Carolina, Fox poll shows
Two new polls from Fox Business show that Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s numbers in the Republican presidential primary continue to tumble in Iow in South Carolina, where the state’s former governor Nikki Haley has eclipsed him.
Fox Business surveyed 806 Iowa Caucus goers between 15 July and 19 July with a margin of error of 3.5 per centage points. It also surveyed 808 South Carolina Republican primary voters within the same time frame with the same margin of error as the Iowa survey.
Ron DeSantis has already blown 40 per cent of his campaign donations – on private jets and fancy campaign dinners
Ron DeSantis’s campaign advisers took the rare (and sometimes fatal) step of acknowledging mismanagement of the Florida governor’s presidential bid this weekend, as reports revealed that he is burning through cash with little to show for it.
The Florida governor’s top staff and advisers were in Utah on Sunday where, according to Politico, they appeared in front of dozens of restless campaign donors who have expressed concern about a return on their investments and the overall trajectory of Mr DeSantis’s bid for the White House.
DeSantis lays off a third of his campaign staff as presidential bid sputters
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign laid off a third of its campaign staff as it continues to tighten its belt amid numerous negative news stories and lacklustre fundraising numbers, Politico reported.
The campaign will cut a total of 38 jobs, advisers told Politico, including ten event planning positions the campaign announced weeks ago as well as that of top DeSantis advisers Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain.
VOICES: Ron DeSantis is caught in a negative spiral of his own making
At this point, almost everyone, including his fans, acknowledge Florida Gov Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign has severely underperformed its expectations. He failed to raise more money than former president Donald Trump and his campaign has burned through cash, which has led to him shedding staff.
This weekend, two polls from Fox Business offered a double body blow to Mr DeSantis, with one showing that Mr Trump leads the governor by 30 points while Sen Tim Scott (R-SC) is biting at his heels. Even more brutally, a poll in South Carolina shows he now trails the state’s former Gov Nikki Haley by one point.
Longtime readers may remember back in February, I wrote that Ms Haley’s candidacy would not hurt Mr Trump but could be fatal to Mr DeSantis. The reasoning was simple: many of Mr Trump’s devotees will not consider anyone else for the GOP nomination, let alone someone on record badmouthing the former president.
That means that he and Ms Haley would have to compete for a smaller slice of non-Trump voters, which could in turn hurt Mr DeSantis as he is the leading non-Trump candidate. This very thing has taken place and on top of that, Mr Scott’s rise (particularly with Republican donors who now have buyer’s remorse with Mr DeSantis) has meant his slice of the electorate has dwindled.
Florida man pleads guilty over Jan 6 riot as state’s governor Ron DeSantis insists there was no insurrection
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to participating in the 6 January 2021 riot at the US Capitol – on the same day the state’s governor called the insurrection simply a “protest” that “ended up devolving.”
Anthony Sargent, 47, pleaded guilty on Friday in District of Columbia federal court to a felony count of civil disorder along with six misdemeanor charges, according to court records. He faces up to five years in prison at a Sept. 28 sentencing hearing, AP reported.
How Trump is gaining an advantage in the nitty-gritty battle for delegates
Set aside the polls, the fundraising numbers or Donald Trump’s name recognition as metrics of his early dominance of the Republican presidential contest. He has what could prove to be the most important advantage in the race: a leg up in winning the delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination.
While the delegate count won’t begin taking shape until voting begins next January, Trump’s edge in the race to win their votes is years in the making. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party’s lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency.
Challenge to Florida drag shows law won't go to trial until next spring
A trial to determine if a new Florida law targeting drag shows is constitutional won’t start until next spring.
A filing posted in federal court in Tallahassee late last week shows that the trial won’t start until the beginning of June 2024. It is scheduled to last two days and will be decided by a judge instead of a jury.
The law, championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is on hold for now. A federal judge last month issued a temporary injunction preventing it from being enforced until the trial is held. The state of Florida has appealed that decision.
DeSantis defends Florida curriculum that suggests slaves benefited from forced labour
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defended a hard-right school curriculum that went into effect in his state this week while on the campaign trail for the Republican presidential nomination.
At an event in Utah, Governor DeSantis defended how slavery will now be taught in Florida middle schools. Children will now be taught that enslaved persons picked up skills that they later “parlayed” into profitable crafts after slavery was abolished.
