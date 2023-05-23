Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 run in live Twitter event with Elon Musk on Wednesday - latest
Republican will officially enter White House race this week after months of speculation
Florida governor expected to announce presidential run
Ron DeSantis will officially enter the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday following months of speculation.
The Florida governor will take part in a live Twitter event with Elon Musk on Wednesday night, NBC News reports. Afterward, the campaign will release an official launch video.
On Monday, Mr DeSantis, 44, teased his 2024 bid while speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando in which he outlined his vision for a conservative grip on the Supreme Court to last a quarter of a century.
In what appeared to be a subtle swipe at Donald Trump he announced his plans to run for eight years – something Mr Trump cannot do.
Mr DeSantis, 44, is seen as Mr Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote with several Republican lawmakers and right-wing media rallying behind him after the midterms.
However, the latest polls show Mr DeSantis trailing Mr Trump.
This comes at a time when Mr DeSantis is going to war with Disney and pushing back on the NAACP‘s advisory warning travellers that Florida is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people due to his laws.
Martin Luther King’s daughter condemns Ted Cruz and backs NAACP Florida travel advisory
Texas Senator Ted Cruz found himself denounced by the daughter of late civil rights champion Dr Martin Luther King Jr on Sunday after he attempted to invoke Dr King’s legacy in order to attack the modern incarnation of the anti-racism movement.
Mr Cruz used Dr King’s name in his own tweet attacking the NAACP, one of America’s oldest and best-known anti-racist institutions.
John Bowden reports.
Martin Luther King’s daughter condemns Ted Cruz over NAACP Florida travel warning
Texas senator used Dr King’s name in his own tweet attacking the NAACP, one of America’s oldest and best known antiracist institutions
DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter with Elon Musk
Ron DeSantis will launch his 2024 presidential campaign during a Twitter chat with Elon Musk, according to reports.
The Florida Governor, who is seen as the leading rival to Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, will kick off his bid for the White House during a Wednesday night Twitter Spaces event with the billionaire.
The event will take place at 6pm ET and be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, who is a supporter of Mr DeSantis and a close business adviser to Mr Musk, according to NBC News.
Graeme Massie reports.
Ron DeSantis to launch 2024 presidential bid on Twitter with Elon Musk
Tesla CEO has previously spoken of his admiration for Florida governor
Ron DeSantis teases 2024 bid as he makes subtle dig at Trump
Ron DeSantis has teased his expected announcement that he’s putting his hat in the ring for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as he took a subtle dig at his main rival, former President Donald Trump.
As he pitched the appointment of a seventh right-leaning justice to the Supreme Court, the Florida governor noted how he, if elected president, would be able to run for re-election and spend eight years in the White House, unlike Mr Trump who would only be able to serve one term as he has already spent four years as the commander-in-chief.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Ron DeSantis teases 2024 bid as he makes subtle dig at Trump
Florida governor says he hopes to impose ‘7-2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would last a quarter century’
DeSantis to launch 2024 campaign on Twitter onWednesday night
Per NBC News:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce he is running for president during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, three sources familiar with the plans told NBC News.
Musk and DeSantis will host an event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is a Musk confidant and DeSantis supporter.
That same evening, the campaign will release a launch video, and DeSantis will begin visiting several early states after Memorial Day.
More follows...
DeSantis boasts about ‘quarter century’ of 7-2 conservative Supreme Court majority if he wins in 2024
Florida Gov Ron DeSantis predicted that if he were to win the presidency, conservatives could have a 7-2 majority on the Supreme Court for 25 years, according to reports.
The governor and prospective candidate for the Republican nomination for president made the remarks while speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando.
Eric Garcia reports.
DeSantis predicts ‘quarter century’ of 7-2 conservative Supreme Court majority
The prospective Republican presidential candidate says ‘It is possible that in those eight years, we have the opportunity to fortify justices’
DeSantis now being tracked by student who kept tabs on Elon Musk’s private jet
The college student who tracked Elon Musk’s private jet on Twitter has now turned his focus on Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, created a Twitter account called “@DeSantisJet”, which tracks the whereabouts of the aircraft that Mr DeSantis uses.
Read more...
College student who tracked Elon Musk’s private jet is now following Ron DeSantis
‘Well, you know Ron DeSantis is becoming more and more of a public figure in that he might run for the White House’
Profile: Casey DeSantis
As Ron DeSantis prepares to take the national stage, interest will inevitably turn towards his personal life and that of his wife, Casey DeSantis, as prospective US first lady.
Joe Sommerlad profiles the current first lady of Florida.
Who is Casey DeSantis? What we know about Florida governor Ron’s wife
Florida’s first lady is former TV news anchor, mother of three and breast cancer survivor
DeSantis outlines vision for growing conservative majority on Supreme Court
Speaking to the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando on Monday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outlined his vision for maintaining and even growing the conservative majority on the Supreme Court.
The Washington Post reports that he proposed that should he be elected president and serve two full terms, the number of conservative justices could rise to seven out of the total of nine, indicating that John Roberts (who sometimes sides with the liberal judges) and Sonia Sotomayor may need to be replaced.
“So it is possible that in those eight years, we have the opportunity to fortify justices … Alito and Thomas as well as actually make improvements with those others, and if you were able to do that, you would have a 7-2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would last a quarter-century,” Mr DeSantis said to raucous applause.
Democratic groups have described the scenario as “nightmarish”.
DeSantis drops ‘FL’ from Twitter handle as expected 2024 announcement looms
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to have dropped the letters “FL” from his personal Twitter handle and acquired the @RonDeSantis handle from its previous owner.
His team appears to have also dropped the Sunshine State from their handle, becoming @TeamRonDeSantis.
The official announcement of his candidacy is expected this week as he files the paperwork and meets with donors, having already visited many early primary states and embarked on a short international trip.
On Monday, Senator Tim Scott entered the race to be the Republican nominee and got a surprisingly warm welcome from the current leader of the pack Donald Trump (who unsurprisingly also dissed DeSantis in the same post).
DeSantis responds to NAACP call for tourists to boycott Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is brushing off any concern about the NAACP issuing a formal advisory warning travelers that the Sunshine State is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people.
The Independent approached Mr DeSantis’ office on Monday about the advisory issued by the largest and oldest civil rights organisation in the United States on 20 May.
Alex Woodward reports.
DeSantis responds to NAACP call for tourists to boycott Florida
Travel warning points to ‘sustained, blatant, relentless and systemic attack on democracy and civil rights’ under Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies