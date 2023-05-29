Ron DeSantis news – live: DeSantis facing three new lawsuits as Trump takes lead in 2024 GOP race
Ron DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
Ron DeSantis is facing three new lawsuits after he signed a new law just hours before announcing his presidential campaign – legislation which makes it harder to vote in Florida.
The bill allows Mr DeSantis to continue as governor in the Sunshine State as he campaigns for the White House, but it also restricts the use of mail-in ballots, attempts to make it easier to purge voting rolls, and places limits on third-party voter registration organisations, according to Mother Jones.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is leading Mr DeSantis among Republicans in California, according to a new poll.
The former president has the support of 44 per cent of Republicans in the state, while Mr DeSantis has 26 per cent, according to a poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.
Three months ago, Mr DeSantis led Mr Trump among likely GOP primary voters in the state by eight percentage points.
Poll director Mark DiCamillo told the Los Angeles Times: “Trump dominates the news, and I think he enjoys that, and I think he gets the sense when he is dominating the news, he’s probably expanding his messaging to his base.”
DeSantis hit by three federal lawsuits alleging voter suppression violate constitutional amendments
Mr DeSantis is now the target of three federal lawsuits from groups such as the NAACP, League of Women Voters, and the Hispanic Federation.
They argue that the new limitations on voting violate the First and Fourteenth amendments to the Constitution.
Democracy Docket states that the new legislation, “Requires organizations to reregister for every single election cycle,” that it “Prohibits prefilled information on registration applications,” and that it “Shortens the amount of time organizations have to return registration applications from 14 days to 10 and increases the fine associated with late delivery”.
They also say that the law “Bans noncitizens and individuals with certain felony convictions from handling voter registration applications and imposes fines for each violation of this requirement” and that it “increases the total aggregate fine that an organization can be levied in each calendar year from $50,000 to $250,000”.
‘We are proud to help Texas fight Biden’s Border Crisis’: DeSantis
Ron DeSantis said Florida is “proud to help Texas fight Biden’s Border Crisis” as Florida National Guard service members were deployed to support border response.
VIDEO: Ron DeSantis comments on Trump, Republican primary debate in August
‘DeSantis have created a shadow of fear within communities across the state'
The DeSantis administration’s migrant relocation programme will get another $12m after the governor orchestrated widely derided flights that sent people seeking asylum in the US to Martha’s Vineyard – hundreds of miles away from where their cases were being considered in El Paso, Texas – in his apparent protest of Democratic immigration policies.
“The actions taken by Governor DeSantis have created a shadow of fear within communities across the state,” according to Lydia Medrano, LULAC vice president for the southeast. “Food banks report witnessing individuals seeking one last food donation as they prepare to flee Florida. Families are torn apart as some members choose to stay while others have to leave, foreseeing worsening conditions for immigrants.”
DeSantis expands measure prohibiting classroom instruction on issues related to gender and sexuality
Ron DeSantis recently expanded a measure labelled by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law prohibiting classroom instruction on issues related to gender and sexuality, which critics argue will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ people in schools as part of an effort to erase LGBT+ people from public life.
Another recently signed law targeting immigration voids out-of-state driver’s licenses for people without proof of citizenship and bars municipalities from using state money to issue identification cards for undocumented immigrants, and most companies in the state must verify whether their patients are living in the country legally.
Immigration advocates warn that such measures will devastate the state’s construction, restaurant and agricultural industries that rely on immigrant workers.
Florida hospitals that accept Medicaid will also be required to collect their patients’ immigration statuses, which LULAC warns will place an “unjust ethical burden on providers administering necessary medical care and perpetuates discrimination based on immigration status.”
DeSantis 2024 campaign logo brutally mocked: ‘So he’s admitting he’s a swamp creature?’
As he launches his presidential campaign, Florida governor Ron DeSantis is being mocked for the choice of logo greeting visitors to his official website as he files the paperwork to officially become a candidate taking on former president Donald Trump.
Before his event hosted on Twitter alongside the platform’s owner Elon Musk, his campaign site consisted of a simple image of an alligator in a swamp.
The logo appears to be intended as a reference to Mr DeSantis’s home state of Florida, but Twitter users were quick to mock the choice of the logo as depicting a swamp creature after Mr Trump spent much of the 2016 campaign pledging to “drain the swamp” in reference to Washington, DC and railing against the “deep state”.
‘Using a swamp creature as a teaser for your presidential campaign seems like quite the misstep’
DeSantis restricts affirming healthcare for transgender minors
On 17 May, Mr DeSantis approved a slate of bills that restrict affirming healthcare for transgender minors, threaten drag shows, forbid people from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, and prevent people from using their chosen pronouns at schools.
The legislation follows administration policy restricting gender-affirming care for trans people in the state over the objections of major health organisations and LGBT+ advocates.
One law creates a new informed consent process that requires trans patients 18 and older to see a physician in person for gender-affirming healthcare, which will likely prohibit many trans adults from using telehealth or relying on other health providers such as nurse practitioners for their care.
That ambiguity has left health providers and legal analysts unclear how to navigate the law, which could prompt providers to stop providing gender-affirming care altogether, for patients of any age, according to LGBT+ advocates.
Trump says DeSantis to blame for Disney becoming 'woke' and 'disgusting'
Donald Trump has blasted his main rival for the 2024 presidential race Ron DeSantis for not stopping Disney from becoming “woke” and “disgusting”.
In a Truth Social post, he said: “Disney has become a Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self, with people actually hating it. Must go back to what it once was, or the “market” will do irreparable damage.”
“This all happened during the Governorship of “Rob” DeSanctimonious. Instead of complaining now, for publicity reasons only, he should have stopped it long ago. Would have been easy to do - Still is!”
Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki on DeSantis ‘consequential’ run for president
His 2024 launch was laughable but DeSantis could be more dangerous than Trump
The Trump clone wars have begun. With Florida governor Ron DeSantis‘s extremely online campaign announcement, the 2024 GOP primary just kicked into high gear. In an audio-only conversation on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk and VC David Sacks, Mr DeSantis officially announced he is running for president. But first, much like some of Mr Musk’s rockets, there was a failure to launch that overshadowed everything that followed.
For 20 minutes, there was almost no talking, but there were repeated crashes. The app crashed for me at least 16 times while I tried to listen in to Twitter Space. As the Space hit 680k listeners at 6.20 pm, Mr Musk just ended it after remarking about the servers being strained. Minutes later, Mr Musk started another Twitter Space and Mr DeSantis began reading off a statement attacking “woke ideology” and the “woke mob,” but he recited this to an audience that was 1/5 the size of the first Twitter Space – at about 150,000 listeners when he read his announcement and around 300,000 at its peak. President Joe Biden responded by simply tweeting out a donation link with the words: “This link works.”
The former president clearly sees the Florida governor as his greatest threat
