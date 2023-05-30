Ron DeSantis news – live: Florida governor vows to ‘destroy leftism’ as Disney governing board appointee quits
DeSantis officially entered 2024 presidential race last week, after months of speculation
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
Ron DeSantis has vowed to “destroy leftism in America” in a Memorial Day appearance on Fox and Friends, his latest attack on “woke” culture.
“I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history,” the Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate declared.
“At the end of the day, I’ve shown in Florida an ability to win huge swaths of voters that Republicans typically can’t win — while also delivering the boldest agenda anywhere in the country.”
In the same interview, he attacked rival Donald Trump by saying “he’s taking the side of Disney in our fight down here in Florida. I’m standing for parents, I’m standing for children.”
Meanwhile, Florida attorney Michael Sasso, chosen by Mr DeSantis to be part of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District – given responsibility for Walt Disney World’s special tax district in legislation passed in February – has resigned just three months after taking the job.
This comes with Mr DeSantis facing three new lawsuits after he signed a new law just hours before announcing his presidential campaign last week making it harder to vote in the Sunshine State.
Trump hits back at DeSantis comments on Fox & Friends
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance on Fox & Friends this morning and when asked about his chances in Iowa made a specific point of hitting out at Donald Trump, his main rival.
The governor said:
I mean, you know, they had mentioned there may be some differences with me and Donald Trump. And I think that those differences redound to my benefit in a place like Iowa. I mean, for example, you know, he’s taken the side of Disney in our fight down here in Florida. I’m standing for parents, I’m standing for children. And I think a multibillion-dollar company that sexualizes children is not consistent with the values of Florida or the values of a place like Iowa.
Within moments, the former president responded in a post on Truth Social:
Ron DeSanctimonious just stated, without correction on Fox & Friends, that I was “backing” Disney. Wrong! Fox should have read my posted TRUTH on Disney, but that’s not the game they play. Also, in the polls, I am beating Biden by a lot, “Rob” isn’t! Also, WAY UP ON RON. Check out the DeSanctus speech at the Trump Rally I gave to get him elected. Not easy! p.s. ￼I got 1.2 Million more votes in Florida than Ron, a little reported fact!
Mr Trump then reposted a post from yesterday in which he blamed Mr DeSantis for Disney becoming a “Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self”:
Disney has become a Woke and Disgusting shadow of its former self, with people actually hating it. Must go back to what it once was, or the “market” will do irreparable damage. This all happened during the Governorship of “Rob” DeSanctimonious. Instead of complaining now, for publicity reasons only, he should have stopped it long ago. Would have been easy to do – Still is!
Cheney explains how GOP begged her to lie about Trump
Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney spoke about the political test she faced in the immediate aftermath of January 6 during her address to graduates of Colorado College this weekend.
Ms Cheney, once a member of Republican leadership and now a pariah in her own party, spoke to graduates on Sunday. She graduated from the school with a degree in political science in 1988.
John Bowden reports.
Liz Cheney explains how GOP begged her to lie about Trump
Ex-congresswoman lost seat to Trump-endorsed challenger in 2022
North Dakota governor running for GOP presidential nomination, aide says
Two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former computer software entrepreneur, is running for the Republican presidential nomination, a political aide familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Friday, putting him in an already crowded field dominated by ex-President Donald Trump,
The aide said Burgum plans to launch his campaign with a June 7 event in Fargo, the largest city in North Dakota. The aide was speaking on the condition of anonymity because the event had not been publicised yet.
Aide: North Dakota Gov. Burgum running for GOP presidential nomination
A political aide familiar with the plans says two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is running for the Republican presidential nomination
Don Jr says his father has the ‘charisma of a mortician’
Donald Trump Jr called his father a “mortician” in an apparent slip of tongue while attempting to ridicule Ron DeSantis’s glitch-ridden 2024 presidential campaign on Twitter.
Former president Donald Trump’s eldest son was mocking Mr DeSantis for his troubled campaign launch on Twitter Spaces, which was marred by technical glitches.
Shweta Sharma has the story.
Donald Trump Jr says his father has the ‘charisma of a mortician’
Trump Jr says Ron DeSantis will regret running against his father
DeSantis says he would consider pardoning Trump
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday said he would “aggressively” use presidential pardons to free people who’ve been charged or convicted of crimes – including former President Donald Trump.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Ron DeSantis says he will consider pardon for Trump if elected
Mr DeSantis told a pair of right-wing radio hosts that he’d pardon anyone deemed to have suffered ‘disfavoured treatment’ by the Department of Justice
Trump blames DeSantis for Disney becoming ‘woke’ and ‘disgusting’
Donald Trump has criticised Ron DeSantis for not taking on Disney sooner, suggesting his main rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination could have prevented the entertainment giant from becoming – in his words – “woke” and “disgusting”.
Mr Trump lashed out at both Disney and Mr DeSantis on Sunday as the Florida governor remains locked in a feud with one of America’s best-loved brands, after it opposed his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Shweta Sharma reports.
Trump says DeSantis to blame for Disney becoming ‘woke’ and ‘disgusting’
DeSantis has clashed with one of his state’s biggest employers over Florida’s so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
Trump’s welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus
When Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina launched his campaign for the White House last week, the notoriously prickly former President Donald Trump welcomed his new competitor with open arms.
There were no accusations of disloyalty or nasty nicknames from the GOP front-runner like the barrage he unleashed when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered his leading rival, joined the race two days later with a bungled Twitter announcement.
Trump's welcome of Scott into 2024 race shows his calculus: The more GOP rivals, the better for him
When Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina launched his campaign for the White House, the notoriously prickly former President Donald Trump welcomed his new competitor with open arms
DeSantis tells Trump: ‘You’ve changed’
Ron DeSantis has slammed his 2024 Republican Rival Donald Trump, claiming he “is a different guy” than when he first ran for president.
The former president is leading all other Republican candidates for the party’s presidential nomination, with Mr DeSantis running in second place, according to polls.
Read more...
DeSantis accuses Trump of ‘moving left’ as he tells ex-president: ‘You’ve changed’
Former president leading all Republicans in race to win party’s presidential nomination
DeSantis signed bill shielding SpaceX and other companies from liability
Ron DeSantis signed a bill that shields SpaceX and other aerospace companies from legal liabilities, the day after Elon Musk hosted the launch of his 2024 campaign bid.
The new Florida law would shield the billionaire’s space flight company, and others such as Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, if crew members or passengers are killed or injured during missions.
Graeme Massie has the story.
DeSantis signs law shielding SpaceX and other companies from liability
Florida governor launched 2024 bid during chaotic Twitter Spaces event hit by technical difficulties
Trump spokesperson appears to mock Buttigieg’s military service
In a Twitter spat between spokespeople for the top two candidates for the Republican presidential nomination, the military service of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg appeared to be used as a cudgel against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump spokeswoman appears to mock Pete Buttigieg’s military service
‘Great way to dump on veterans and people in uniform... You nailed this one Liz’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies