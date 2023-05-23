Ron DeSantis – latest news: Florida governor teases 2024 bid as he takes swipe at Trump
Republican expected to officially enter White House race this week after months of speculation
Florida governor expected to announce presidential run
Ron DeSantis is expected to officially enter the 2024 presidential race this week following months of speculation.
The Florida governor is tipped to file formal paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Thursday 25 May, coinciding with his candidacy declaration after a donor meeting in Miami, Reuters reported last week.
On Monday, Mr DeSantis, 44, teased his 2024 bid while speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando.
In what appeared to be a subtle swipe at Donald Trump he announced his plans to run for eight years – something Mr Trump cannot do.
Mr DeSantis, 44, is seen as Mr Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote with several Republican lawmakers and right-wing media rallying behind him after the midterms.
However, the latest polls show Mr DeSantis trailing Mr Trump.
This comes at a time when Mr DeSantis is going to war with Disney and pushing back on the NAACP‘s advisory warning travelers that Florida is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people due to his laws.
Trump bashes DeSantis as he shares surprisingly positive response to Scott entering 2024 race
Donald Trump took yet another swing at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he welcomed South Carolina Senator Tim Scott to the Republican presidential race.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump v DeSantis: A timeline
No one will be watching more keenly than Donald Trump this week as Florida governor Ron DeSantis finally makes the long-awaited announcement that he will seek the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024.
During his own tenure in the White House in 2018, Mr Trump loudly cheered Mr DeSantis’s bid for the governor’s mansion, throwing his weight behind the former congressman and appearing at rallies to stump for him, playing an important role in the candidate’s narrow defeat of Democratic rival and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum.
Since then, however, a great deal of water has passed beneath the bridge and the two men are now increasingly antagonistic towards each other.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
DeSantis responds to NAACP advising against travel to ‘openly hostile’ Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is brushing off any concern about the NAACP issuing a formal advisory warning travelers that the Sunshine State is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people.
The Independent approached Mr DeSantis’ office on Monday about the advisory issued by the largest and oldest civil rights organisation in the United States on 20 May.
Alex Woodward reports.
South Carolina Republicans hear pitches from 2024 candidates
South Carolina Republicans on Saturday selected Drew McKissick as their chairman for a fourth term at a convention where some of the party’s 2024 presidential hopefuls made pitches to voters in the first-in-the-South primary state.
McKissick has led the party since 2017 in a state where the GOP holds all statewide-elected positions, all but one U.S. House seat and control of both legislative chambers. He defeated three challengers. Party officials said in a release that under McKissick’s leadership, “more Republicans than ever before” had won election.
Profile: Casey DeSantis
Joe Sommerlad writes:
As Mr DeSantis prepares to take the national stage, interest will inevitably turn towards his personal life and that of his wife, Casey DeSantis, as prospective US first lady.
NAACP advises against traveling to Florida
The largest and oldest civil rights organisation in the United States has issued a formal advisory warning travelers to Florida that the state is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour and LGBT+ people.
An advisory issued by the NAACP on 20 May comes as a response to a series of laws signed by Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis targeting classroom instruction around race and racism, gender and sexuality, and bills and administration policy aimed at LGBT+ people.
Alex Woodward reports.
DeSantis asks that judge be disqualified from Disney's free speech lawsuit
Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Disney against the Florida governor and his appointees, claiming the jurist’s prior statements in other cases have raised questions about his impartiality on the state’s efforts to take over Disney World’s governing body.
Read on...
Ahead of 2024 announcement, DeSantis meets New Hampshire lawmakers, greets voters
Chatting with a mom in a New Hampshire diner on Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis paid no attention to the Mickey Mouse shirt worn by her young son. But the woman said she has been paying attention to him.
“If DeSantis announced a campaign to run for president I would probably vote for him over anybody else,” Jillian Sybert, of Deerfield, said later.
Read more:
Tampa Pride event cancelled over Florida’s latest anti-LGBT+ laws
A signature pride event in Tampa has been cancelled in the wake of the latest anti-LGBTQ+ legislation signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Organizers confirmed on Thursday (18 May) that this year’s Tampa Pride on the River will not take place as a result of the heated political climate in the Sunshine State.
Andrea Blanco reports.
On the ground in Iowa as DeSantis backers build camapaign
DeSantis super PAC tackles tricky task of organizing support for him in Iowa without the candidate
The super political action committee promoting Ron DeSantis plans to shoulder the load of organizing support for him in Iowa while the Florida governor moves toward launching a 2024 presidential campaign
