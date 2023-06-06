DeSantis news – live: Casey DeSantis nickname sparks debate as Guantanamo investigation mysteriously axed
Ron DeSantis snaps at reporter who asked why he wasn’t taking questions from the public
A Vice documentary about Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’s earlier career as a US Navy lawyer serving at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba has been mysteriously dropped from Showtime’s schedules, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with no explanation given.
Over the weekend, Mr DeSantis vowed during a campaign stop in Iowa to dismantle Joe Biden’s “disastrous” economic policies if he wins the White House.
Mr DeSantis claimed President Biden’s agenda was crushing working Americans and pledged: “We’re going to focus on small business – NOT big business.”
The governor endured something of a rocky week on the campaign trail, snapping at a reporter at one stage and being heckled by a woman in South Carolina who told him: “You’re a f***ing fascist.”
“Well, yeah, thank you,” the candidate replied.
Mr DeSantis was also forced to give his own definition of “woke” after Republican rival Donald Trump claimed “half the people” cannot define the governor’s favourite word.
Reacting to that broadside on Saturday, Mr DeSantis said: “Look, we know what woke is. It’s a form of cultural Marxism. It’s about putting merit and achievement behind identity politics, and it’s basically a war on the truth.”
RFK Jr heaps praise on Elon Musk saying he is ‘rescuing American Democracy’ during Twitter event
Presidential candidate and anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jr heaped praise on Twitter owner Elon Musk for defending free speech, during a Twitter spaces event with the executive on Monday afternoon.
Mr Kennedy, who has long promoted the discredited theory that vaccines play a role in causing autism, participated in a Twitter Spaces event on Monday and praised Mr Muk for his stewardship of the social media giant for supposedly stopping censorship of voices that dissent from orthodoxy.
The forum is the second such event that Mr Musk has hosted with a presidential hopeful. Last month, Mr Musk hosted a Twitter Sspaces forum with Florida Gov Ron DeSantis as he announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
Eric Garcia has more:
RFK Jr praises Elon Musk for ‘rescuing American Democracy’ during Twitter event
The Twitter executive offers little pushback against the noted anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist
Texas bans gender-affirming care for minors
Texas has become the latest state to ban gender-affirming care for minors after governor Greg Abbott signed legislation on Friday.
The Lone Star State has joined at least 18 other states that have enacted similar bans.
Every major medical organisation, including the American Medical Association, has opposed the bans and supported the medical care for youth when administered appropriately.
Lawsuits have been filed in several states where bans have been enacted this year.
Read more:
Texas bans gender-affirming care for minors
Texas has become the most populous state to ban gender-affirming care for minors
Florida congressman shouts ‘f*** Ron DeSantis’ on stage at Paramore concert
Maxwell Alejandro Frost has laughed off criticism after he yelled “F*** Ron DeSantis” while performing on stage at a Paramore concert on Friday night.
The Florida congressman was asked by lead singer Hayley Williams if he had a message for the crowd as he took the stage to perform “Misery Business” with the group at the Capitol One Arena in Washington DC.
The Gen Z Democrat lawmaker responded: “F*** Ron DeSantis! F*** fascism!”
When a clip of Mr Alejandro Frost’s outburst was posted to Twitter by the Conservative War Machine account, he replied “lol they’re so mad”.
“I said what I said,” he wrote in another post.
Read more:
Florida congressman shouts ‘f*** Ron DeSantis’ on stage at Paramore concert
Maxwell Alejandro Frost took aim at the Florida governor after joining Paramore singer Hayley Williams for a performance of “Misery Business” in Washington DC on Friday
Trump hits out at former White House lawyer attorney Ty Cobb
Former President Donald Trump took aim at the reputation of his former White House attorney Ty Cobb in a post on the social media platform Truth Social on Monday.
“Ty Cobb is a disgruntled former Lawyer, who represented me long ago, and knows absolutely nothing about the Boxes Hoax being perpetrated upon me by the DOJ for purposes of interfering with the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election, where I am substantially leading all “comers,” including Republicans and Democrats,” Mr Trump wrote. “His words are angry, nasty, and libelous, only because I did not continue using him (and paying him), and for good reason. He will be held legally responsible for his false statements!”
Mr Cobb has apparently incurred the former president’s wrath by telling Erin Burnett on CNN on Wednesday that a recording of Mr Trump reportedly discussing a classified document “eviscerates” his defense in the Justice Department’s investigation into his handling of classified documents.
ICYMI: DOJ will not charge Pence for classified documents
The Department of Justice will not charge former vice president Mike Pence for any potential mishandling of classified documents and has closed its investigation, CNN reported.
The department sent a letter saying it will not charge Mr Pence after the former vice president’s attorney found classified documents in his home in Indiana. Mr Pence had asked his attorney to search his home after news reports that President Joe Biden had classified documents at his own personal residence.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump rages that Pence won’t face charges for classified documents
Former vice president is expected to launch a campaign for the White House in the coming weeks
‘I did it for 30 years’: Roger Stone caught on hot mic explaining how to manipulate Trump
Longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone was caught on audio explaining how he allegedly manipulated the former president for decades.
Mr Stone, who served as a formal adviser to Mr Trump during his first presidential campaign, is the subject of the Danish documentary A Storm Foretold which refers to Mr Stone as “Trump’s political godfather.”
Despite Mr Stone publicly boasting about Mr Trump’s abilities and image, in private it seems he felt differently.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Roger Stone caught on hot mic explaining how he manipulated Trump
Roger Stone first encouraged Donald Trump to run for president in the late 1990s
David Furnish hits out at Ron DeSantis for ‘diabolically anti-Christian’ policies against LGBTQ+ people
Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has “weaponised sexuality” and is “harnessing the hate of a vocal minority of extremists and pandering to fringe voters in a bid to gain power,” according to David Furnish.
The filmmaker and husband of Sir Elton John argued in an opinion piece in The Independent that the Republican governor has implemented a wave of anti-LGTBQ+ policies seeking to roll back the gains in acceptance and quality made during Mr Furnish’s lifetime.
Read more:
David Furnish slams Ron DeSantis for ‘diabolical’ ant-LGBTQ+ policies
Florida has passed laws restricting gender-affirming care for minors and sex education
Trump investigators reportedly looking at swimming pool worker who flooded Mar-a-Lago records room
Federal investigators are probing an incident in which a an employee at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago flooded a room where computer servers containing video surveillance logs were stored last year, CNN reported on Monday.
The maintenance worker was reportedly draining a swimming pool on the property when the server room was flooded.
Investigators have reportedly not yet determined whether the flooding of the room was accidental or intentional, but if they deem it was intentional, it could help the government build a conspiracy obstruction of justice case against Mr Trump and his possible collaborators.
Trump investigators looking at pool worker who flooded Mar-a-Lago records room
It was not immediately clear whether the room was flooded intentionally or not
Marjorie Taylor Greene U-turns on release of Jan 6 tapes
Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed liberal philanthropist George Soros and supposed concerns for Capitol security for abruptly reversing her position on releasing footage of the January 6 riot.
After previously calling for the tapes of the insurrection to be shared publicly, the Georgia congresswoman said on Friday that it could endanger the safety at the Capitol and of those who were present during the rioting but did not commit any crimes.
“If we released these video tapes just widely for the public — number one, we put the security of the Capitol at risk, because there’s over 1,700 video cameras,” she said in an interview with the right-wing Real America’s Voice channel.
Read more:
Marjorie Taylor Greene U-turns on Jan 6 tapes - citing Capitol security fear
Greene now opposes releasing January 6 footage, more widely claiming it will endanger Capitol security and lawful protesters, after giving ‘unfettered access’ to select right-wing media
The case of the missing classified document
Donald Trump’s attorneys have been unable to find the classified document described in a recording of a 2021 conversation that is now in the possession of prosecutors, CNN reports.
Earlier this week, the network broke the news that a recording existed of the former president acknowledging that he had held onto a classified Pentagon document outlining a potential attack on Iran.
Citing two sources, CNN now reports that attorneys for Mr Trump could not find the document he referred to when they turned over material in mid-March in response to a federal subpoena relating to the investigation.
Read more:
Trump attorneys couldn’t find classified document he said he had on tape, report says
Document reportedly concerned potential attack on Iran
