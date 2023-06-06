✕ Close Ron DeSantis snaps at reporter who asked why he wasn’t taking questions from the public

A Vice documentary about Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’s earlier career as a US Navy lawyer serving at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba has been mysteriously dropped from Showtime’s schedules, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with no explanation given.

Over the weekend, Mr DeSantis vowed during a campaign stop in Iowa to dismantle Joe Biden’s “disastrous” economic policies if he wins the White House.

Mr DeSantis claimed President Biden’s agenda was crushing working Americans and pledged: “We’re going to focus on small business – NOT big business.”

The governor endured something of a rocky week on the campaign trail, snapping at a reporter at one stage and being heckled by a woman in South Carolina who told him: “You’re a f***ing fascist.”

“Well, yeah, thank you,” the candidate replied.

Mr DeSantis was also forced to give his own definition of “woke” after Republican rival Donald Trump claimed “half the people” cannot define the governor’s favourite word.

Reacting to that broadside on Saturday, Mr DeSantis said: “Look, we know what woke is. It’s a form of cultural Marxism. It’s about putting merit and achievement behind identity politics, and it’s basically a war on the truth.”