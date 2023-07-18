Ron DeSantis news - live: Florida governor surprises with Jan 6 remarks and is mocked over Trump AI voice ad
Ron DeSantis will sit down for an interview with CNN on Tuesday afternoon, sitting down with Jake Tapper after a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, as he continues to crisscross the early primary states.
The Florida governor’s 2024 campaign has stumbled since the official launch in late May, despite the early buzz around his run for the White House casting himself as a competent version of Donald Trump and the natural successor.
Despite the campaign raising nearly $20m in the second quarter of 2023 the pace of donations has slowed according to CNN, and several staffers have been let go.
In polling, Mr DeSantis is outpacing all of the other GOP challengers with the huge exception of former President Trump who leads him by a large margin despite two criminal indictments against him (and a possible looming third as of Tuesday morning).
The Florida governor has projected himself as more conservative than the former president on issues including abortion, gun rights, and in his attacks on the LGBT+ community. He has also outlined a hardline proposal for illegal immigration at the southern border.
A pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC uses an Artificial Intelligence version of Donald Trump’s voice in a new television ad attacking the former president, resulting in widespread mockery.
The latest University of New Hampshire poll for the first primary state shows Donald Trump with a commanding lead, though not as large as in either national polls or those in other states.
Of note is that among the clump of candidates in the five to eight per cent range — behind Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump — is former North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum whose candidacy has been characterised as a longshot by many but who is ahead of both Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy and tied with Chris Christie.
GOP primary field vies for the Christian Zionist vote as Israel’s rightward shift spurs protests
When John McCain was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, he was forced to reject megachurch pastor John Hagee’s endorsement after a sermon surfaced that was derided as antisemitic.
But as the 2024 campaign for the White House intensifies, Hagee and his organization, Christians United for Israel, are welcome presences within the GOP.
Hagee and CUFI hosted several presidential contenders at their annual summit in suburban Washington this week, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence. They all pledged fierce loyalty to Israel and were unified in criticizing President Joe Biden as weak.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds under consideration as DeSantis running mate
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Saturday he would consider Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds as a potential running mate, should he win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and dismissed former President Donald Trump’s recent complaints about her as “totally out of hand.”
“Of course,” DeSantis said when asked whether he would consider the second-term Republican. “I mean, she’s one of the top public servants in America.”
Speaking at a campaign event in South Carolina, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said about Mr Trump’s reaction to January 6: “I think it was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully,” he said. “But to try to criminalise that, that’s a different issue entirely.”
He adds: “Criminal charges is not just because you may have done something wrong. It’s: Did you behave criminally? .... I think what we’ve seen in this country is an attempt to criminalise politics and to try to criminalize differences.”
This may be the strongest criticism of the former president’s actions on January 6 by Mr DeSantis even as he pushes the claim that Mr Trump is being targeted politically.
The Florida governor saying that the former president’s lack of force in his response to the attack on the Capitol is strikingly close to the central part of the House select committee on Janaury 6th’s criticism of Mr Trump in its hearings and report.
The Trump campaign team was quick to highlight the governor’s response, with spokesperson Steven Cheung tweeting: “A disqualifying take from an unserious candidate in the last throes of his failed candidacy.”
Eric Garcia writes:
For the longest time, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has been hailed as a fundraising juggernaut. His message of being a “competent Trump” has given him access to the upper echelons of the Republican donor class, the very folks who may not have liked former president Donald Trump but who voted for him nonetheless because of his judicial nominations and signing massive tax cuts.
Florida officials sued over new immigration law by civil rights groups
Several civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on Monday challenging Florida‘s new immigration law.
The Southern Poverty Law Center, American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Florida, Americans for Immigrant Justice and the American Immigration Council filed the lawsuit in Miami federal court against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Statewide Prosecutor Nicholas B. Cox on behalf of the Farmworker Association of Florida and others, according to court records.
The legislation that DeSantis, a Republican, signed into law in May bolsters his migrant relocation program and limits social services for immigrants lacking permanent legal status.
DeSantis event interrupted by protester with Pride flag
A protester was escorted out after they unfurled a Pride flag during Florida governor Ron DeSantis‘s presidential campaign event in Tega Cay, South Carolina.
Mr DeSantis was addressing a gathering at the Philip T Glennon community center on Monday when an LGBT+ activist unfurled a Pride flag and reportedly began shouting slogans.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed paperwork on Tuesday for South Carolina‘s Republican primary, becoming the first major party presidential candidate officially on the ballot for the first-in-the-South contest.
DeSantis signed his filing documents during a stop at the South Carolina Republican Party headquarters in Columbia, flanked by supporters including state legislators who have endorsed his bid.
He will sit down with CNN’s Jake Tapper later today for a major interview as his campaign stumbles.
