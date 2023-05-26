Ron DeSantis news — live: DeSantis suffers another tech glitch in 2024 campaign after Jan 6 pardon comments
Ron DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
Ron DeSantis suffered yet another technical glitch as he continued to plough ahead with his 2024 campaign run following Wednesday’s disastrous Twitter Spaces launch.
The Florida governor appeared on Newsmax on Thursday night to speak about his priorities as he hopes to get the Republican vote for the presidential race.
But, during his appearance – and in the midst of an attack on the NAACP’s travel advisory – the show suffered a technical problem, with the screen freezing.
This marks the second time in two nights that Mr DeSantis’ campaign launch has been plagued by tech issues after his hotly-anticipated launch fell flat on Wednesday night.
The Florida governor, 44, chose to announce his presidential run in an unconventional way – in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk and David Sacks. But, the event got off to a rocky start when it crashed several times and the sound repeatedly dropped out.
Since then, he has been going on the rounds of rightwing media, taking aim at his main GOP rival Donald Trump.
In one interview he said, if elected president, he would consider pardons for those charged with January 6 offences, including Mr Trump.
Why is DeSantis at war with Disney?
Alex Woodward explains how a year-long feud between the governor and Disney has boiled over into legal battles that could shape the company’s future in the state.
DeSantis v Disney: Why Florida’s governor is at war with the Mouse
DeSantis disney feud
Florida government employees soliciting for DeSantis donations, report says
Florida lobbyists who work with the Sunshine State government have been left aghast by demands that they donate to Governor Ron DeSantis’ newly launched presidential campaign, according to a report from NBC News.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
DeSantis administration aides are hitting up Florida lobbyists for campaign cash
People who work in Mr DeSantis’ office and for other Florida agencies have been soliciting donations to his presidential campaign
DeSantis signs Florida bill limiting liability of spaceflight companies to passengers and crew
Per NBC News:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law a spaceflight bill that protects companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin from legal liability if crewmembers or passengers are injured or killed during missions.
The Spaceflight Entity Liability bill, or CS/SB 1318, was one of 27 bills he signed a day after launching his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during an event on Twitter with its owner, Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX.
The new law effectively shields SpaceX and other commercial space companies from lawsuits in the event that anyone on their rockets or capsules are seriously hurt or killed.
The bill now requires crewmembers and passengers to acknowledge the risks of spaceflight by signing a waiver that contains the following statement: “WARNING: Under Florida law, there is no liability for an injury to or death of a participant or crew in a spaceflight activity provided by a spaceflight entity if such injury or death results from the spaceflight activity.”
Disney opposes DeSantis request to disqualify judge in free speech lawsuit
Disney is opposing a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis to disqualify a judge overseeing the company’s First Amendment lawsuit against the Florida governor and others in which Disney says it was punished for speaking out against Florida legislation that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”
Disney said in court papers filed Thursday that the request by attorneys for DeSantis, who declared his candidacy for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination earlier this week, didn’t come close to meeting the standards set out in Florida law for requiring a judge to be disqualified.
Disney opposes DeSantis request to disqualify judge in free speech lawsuit
Disney is opposing a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis to disqualify a judge overseeing the company’s First Amendment lawsuit
Forbes CEO doesn’t think 2024 GOP nominee will face Biden
Steve Forbes the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media told Jacqui Heinrich on Fox News this morning that he doesn’t think Joe Biden will be the Democratic Party nominee in 2024 based on new polls about the economy.
Asked whom he thought could step in, Mr Forbes said he thinks there could be a replay of 2020 and fearing a takeover by Bernie Sanders as the nominee, Democrats might instead look to California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, or Vice President Kamala Harris instead.
Shaky DeSantis 2024 campaign launch suffers another technical glitch
On day two of the much-anticipated Ron DeSantis 2024 run for the White House, the Florida governor suffered another technical glitch, this time mid-interview.
Mr DeSantis spent the first full day of his campaign on a tour of rightwing media outlets, appearing on Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show The Balance on Thursday afternoon.
Ron DeSantis' 2024 run suffers yet another technical glitch
Rocky start for campaign as Florida governor hits campaign trail
ICYMI: ‘He’s admitting he’s a swamp creature?’
Why a simple image of a Floridian reptile caused a stir ahead of the DeSantis campaign launch.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
DeSantis 2024 campaign logo mocked: 'So he's admitting he's a swamp creature?'
‘Using a swamp creature as a teaser for your presidential campaign seems like quite the misstep’
DeSantis says Trump is ‘different guy today than he was running in 2015 and 2016'
What do the polls say about DeSantis?
Eric Garcia takes a look at the numbers.
DeSantis for President? This is what the polls say
The florida governor poses the most credible threat to Trump, but his numbers have declined
Can DeSantis beat Trump? Doubts prevail in home state
He’s a ubiquitous presence in conservative media with a reputation as an anti-woke warrior who has used a compliant state legislature to make Florida a mecca for Trump-era Republicanism.
But if Ron DeSantis wants to be president, he has to defeat Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and prominent Florida politicians aren’t so sure either of those things will ever happen.
Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia report.
Can Ron DeSantis beat Donald Trump? These Florida political veterans aren't so sure
The Florida governor has launched a presidential campaign, but many Sunshine State veterans tell Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia they aren’t sure he can best Donald Trump
