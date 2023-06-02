Woman interrupts DeSantis speech to claim her son’s murder was covered up in Florida

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gov Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire was interrupted by a woman who claimed that her son’s murder had been covered up in Florida.

The woman who made the accusation was led out of the facility where the rally was being held. As she was walking out of the event, the woman threw down a DeSantis hat she was holding and vowed to replace with a hat representing former President Donald Trump.

“Five years!” the woman can be heard shouting in a video posted to Twitter.

“Thank you,” Mr DeSantis replies as the woman is led away by security personnel before continuing a segment of his stump speech on “pornographic books in schools.”

Mr DeSantis made his first swing through the Granite State on Thursday, making headlines at an earlier stop for snapping at a reporter who asked him why he hadn’t taken questions from voters at the preceding event.

There were several Trump supporters at the DeSantis event in Manchester in red shirts with the words “Union Carpenters for President Trump 2024” on them. Mr DeSantis trailed Mr Trump by more than 20 points in a mid-May poll of New Hampshire, the first primary state on the Republican calendar in 2024.