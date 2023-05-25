Ron DeSantis news – live: Elon Musk’s Twitter Spaces crashes ruining Florida governor’s 2024 campaign launch
Ron DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
The Twitter launch of Ron DeSantis’s 2024 bid for the White House was struck by early tech issues with the sound repeatedly dropping out.
The Twitter Spaces event crashed several times on Wednesday evening, with Twitter owner Elon Musk saying the servers appeared to be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of people trying to listen.
Donald Trump took aim at Mr DeSantis, writing on Truth Social: “Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!”
Mr DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation, having filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
Mr DeSantis, 44, is seen as Mr Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote with several Republican lawmakers and right-wing media rallying behind him after the midterms.
However, the latest polls show Mr DeSantis trailing Mr Trump.
This comes as Mr DeSantis is going to war with Disney and pushing back on the NAACP’s advisory warning travellers that Florida is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour, and LGBT+ people due to his laws.
Biden mocks chaotic DeSantis 2024 launch amid Twitter tech issues
President Joe Biden poked fun at Ron DeSantis as the Florida governor’s 2024 campaign kickoff during a Twitter Spaces event with CEO Elon Musk was riddled with tech issues.
He posted a link to his donation page with a quip: “This link works.”
Read more:
Biden mocks chaotic DeSantis 2024 launch amid Twitter tech issues: ‘This link works’
The Twitter event was plagued by tech issues and dropped audio almost immediately
Timeline: Trump v DeSantis
During his own tenure in the White House in 2018, Donald Trump loudly cheered Ron DeSantis’s bid for the governor’s mansion, throwing his weight behind the former congressman and appearing at rallies to stump for him, playing an important role in the candidate’s narrow defeat of Democratic rival and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum.
Since then, however, a great deal of water has passed beneath the bridge and the two men are now increasingly antagonistic towards one another.
Mr Trump has been busy yelling a steady stream of insults and barbed nicknames across the state from Mar-a-Lago, the majority of which Mr DeSantis has wisely allowed to pass without public comment.
Here is a timeline of their disintegrating relationship.
A timeline of Donald Trump’s rivalry with Ron DeSantis
Florida governor refuses to rise to ex-president’s jibes and attempts to take credit for his political ascent
Key takeaways from Ron DeSantis’ campaign rollout
After a 30-minute delay caused by technological glitches with Twitter’s “Spaces” audio conversation system, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ much-hyped announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign kicked off with a billionaire praising another billionaire.
And with that, Mr DeSantis began making his pitch to voters — or at least the voters who are on Twitter and cared enough to listen.
Andrew Feinberg brings the key takeaways:
Key takeaways from Ron DeSantis’ campaign rollout
Attacks on the media, threats to dismantle elements of US government and warnings about the ‘woke mind virus’ dominate glitch-filled launch
Profile: Casey DeSantis
Joe Sommerlad looks at the life of the former TV news anchor, mother of three, and breast cancer survivor who could one day be first lady.
Who is Casey DeSantis? What we know about Florida governor Ron’s wife
Former TV news anchor is a mother of three and breast cancer survivor
Trump tries to hijack DeSantis 2024 announcement day
Donald Trump tried to steal the spotlight away from Ron DeSantis’ 2024 campaign announcement day by launching into an insult-packed rant about the Florida governor on his Truth Social platform.
On Wednesday morning, the former president began his day by spewing a series of attacks on the man expected to be his biggest rival for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Trump tries to hijack DeSantis 2024 announcement day with insult-packed rant
The former president began his day on Wednesday morning by spewing insults at the man expected to become his biggest rival for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race
Boycott Florida? Warnings from civil rights groups call attention to ‘hostile’ DeSantis agenda
For 1,000 days, after a decade of racist violence and unrest in Florida and around the US, a boycott launched by Black residents in Miami called on Black tourists and businesses to stay out of the city.
From 17 July 1990 to 12 May 1993, a boycott supported by the NAACP and other civil rights groups urged visitors to steer clear, inflicting potentially tens of millions of dollars in lost tourism revenue in Miami-Dade County.
Black Miami residents had long been subject to systemic inequality and exclusion from the city’s lucrative tourism industry, but the city’s rejection of Nelson Mandela following his release from a 27-year prison sentence proved to be the tipping point.
Thirty years later, another coalition of civil rights groups has issued travel advisories warning visitors before traveling to the state, where Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has advanced a far-right platform targeting civil liberties, education, healthcare and immigration.
“Governor Ron DeSantis has inflicted deep and lasting damage upon our state, eroding the fundamental rights of our residents and visitors while exploiting the word ‘free’ as a hollow campaign slogan,” said Nadine Smith, executive director of Equality Florida.
Read more:
Boycott Florida? Warnings from civil rights groups on ‘hostile’ DeSantis agenda
Three of the largest civil rights groups in the country issued Florida travel advisories in an effort to draw attention to the presidential candidate’s far-right campaign, Alex Woodward reports
Billionaires, media bashing and woke ‘bubbles’: Key takeaways from Ron DeSantis’ campaign rollout
Attacks on the media, threats to dismantle elements of US government and warnings about the ‘woke mind virus’ dominate glitch-filled launch.
Key takeaways from Ron DeSantis’ campaign rollout
Attacks on the media, threats to dismantle elements of US government and warnings about the ‘woke mind virus’ dominate glitch-filled launch
DeSantis is recruiting police officers with violent records, report says
A number of law enforcement officers lured to Florida with one-time bonuses under a programme championed by Governor Ron DeSantis have violent records, new reporting shows.
Last spring, Mr DeSantis signed legislation giving a $5,000 after-tax bonus to new law enforcement recruits in Florida. The bill, Mr DeSantis claimed, would lure the “best and the brightest” law enforcement officers from states around the country to Florida.
Abe Asher reports.
DeSantis is recruiting police officers with violent records, report says
The Florida governor is expected to launch his presidential campaign in the coming days
DeSantis launches ‘anti-woke’ 2024 bid amid ridicule as Musk’s Twitter Spaces event melts down
Technical issues delay start of Florida governor’s launch event which quickly runs off-course.
DeSantis’s 2024 bid ridiculed as Musk’s Twitter event melts down
Technical issues delay start of Florida governor’s launch event which quickly runs off-course
‘Normal Americans don’t want their president to be a ruthless assassin'
Writer James Surowiecki tweeted on Wednesday night: “The most telling moment in the whole DeSantis event was Sacks praising him for being like a ‘cool-headed ruthless assassin’ in the war on wokeness. Normal Americans don’t want their president to be a ruthless assassin.”
“I will never understand why DeSantis didn’t hold a big kickoff rally in a Florida football stadium. It would have been covered live by cable news, and would have sent the message, ‘I’m a normal guy who likes the same things you do,’ which is a message DeSantis needs to send,” he added. “Instead, he launches his campaign in the [most] online way possible, risking the kind of glitchiness he ran into, and ensuring the TV coverage of the event would be minimal, since television networks like events with images.”
