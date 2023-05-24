Ron DeSantis news – live: Elon Musk’s Twitter Spaces crashes ruining Florida governor’s 2024 campaign launch
Musk’s Twitter Space repeatedly crashes as Biden mocks chaos of DeSantis’s announcement of campaign for president
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
The Twitter launch of Ron DeSantis’s 2024 bid for the White House was struck by early tech issues with the sound repeatedly dropping out.
The Twitter Spaces event crashed several times on Wednesday evening, with Twitter owner Elon Musk saying the servers appeared to be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of people trying to listen.
Mr DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation, having filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
Mr DeSantis, 44, is seen as Mr Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote with several Republican lawmakers and right-wing media rallying behind him after the midterms.
However, the latest polls show Mr DeSantis trailing Mr Trump.
This comes as Mr DeSantis is going to war with Disney and pushing back on the NAACP’s advisory warning travellers that Florida is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour, and LGBT+ people due to his laws.
Donald Trump Jr says ‘DeSantis is making JEB! look high energy right now'
Donald Trump Jr echoed his father’s mockery of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush during the 2016 campaign, saying that “DeSantis is making JEB! look high energy right now”.
Memes began to be shared of the Twitter Spaces chaos, including an edited video of Mr Trump tackling Mr DeSantis to the ground.
AOC mocks amount of listeners to DeSantis Twitter Spaces event
Ben Collins of NBC News tweeted on Wednesday night that “David Sacks just ludicrously made up that Ron DeSantis’ Twitter space was the largest group that ‘has ever met online.’ There are 100,000 people in this thing.”
“We had more people join when I played Among Us,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez wrote.
Fox news calls DeSantis announcement on Twitter ‘a disaster’ as Trump joins in mockery
A Fox News push alert stated: “Much-hyped DeSantis announcement is a disaster on Twitter.”
Donald Trump joined in the mockery, writing: “‘Rob,’ My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!).”
DeSantis campaign announcement devolves into ‘thanking Elon Musk and complaining about Twitter'
Amid tech issues and Ron DeSantis’s Twitter Spaces crashing, the Florida Governor’s campaign announcement devolved into “a bunch of people just thanking Elon Musk and complaining about Twitter,” Ben Collins of NBC News tweeted.
DeSantis pushes back on NAACP Florida warning
Mr DeSantis pushed back on the NAACP’s advisory warning travellers that Florida is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour, and LGBT+ people due to his laws.
“We're the number one state for net in migration and have been every year since I've been governor,” he claimed. “We just kept the highest quarter for tourism in the history of the state of Florida. And our view is we want everybody to succeed regardless of their skin colour.”
“We don't divvy up people by race. At the same time, it is worth pointing out that we have in Florida more black-owned businesses than any state in the nation. And we've also had more African Americans lead state agencies under my administration than at any time in Florida history but with us, you know, they're there because of merit, not because we're trying to play identity politics,” he added.
“And if you want to look at education, Black students in Florida perform much higher than Black students in most other states. We ranked number three in fourth-grade reading and number two in fourth-grade math amongst our Black student population. And oh, by the way, the head of the NAACP lives in Florida, and a lot of their board members have put out on social media during my governorship, Florida vacations where they seem to be having an awfully good time,” he claimed.
Santos mocks DeSantis tech problems: ‘Twitter is crashing! LOL'
DeSantis appears certain of general election victory if he wins nomination
Mr DeSantis appeared to claim that if he wins the GOP nomination, his winning the general election was a certainty.
He told listeners to “set your clock” to “high noon” on 20 January 2025 for his inauguration.
The governor also slammed Mr Trump, saying that promises on policy are pointless if the Republicans keep losing.
Biden mocks chaotic DeSantis 2024 launch amid Twitter tech issues: ‘This link works’
President Joe Biden poked fun at Ron DeSantis as the Florida governor’s 2024 campaign kickoff during a Twitter Spaces event with CEO Elon Musk was riddled with tech issues.
The Twitter event, which began at 6pm ET, was plagued by tech issues and dropped audio almost immediately. David Sacks, one of the moderators of the event, said the massive number of participants was “melting the servers”.
Mr Biden, for his part, posted a link to his donation page with a quip: “This link works.”
Ron DeSantis 2024 launch with Elon Musk derailed by tech issues amid awkward jokes about ‘melting servers’
Ron DeSantis’ unorthodox campaign launch got off to a troubled start on Wednesday evening due to technical issues with Twitter.
The Florida governor chose to officially kick off his bid for the White House on Twitter in a conversation with Elon Musk, but the beginning of their Twitter Spaces event was bedevilled by issues including long silences and crashing.
