The Twitter launch of Ron DeSantis’s 2024 bid for the White House was struck by early tech issues with the sound repeatedly dropping out.
The Twitter Spaces event crashed several times on Wednesday evening, with Twitter owner Elon Musk saying the servers appeared to be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of people trying to listen.
Donald Trump took aim at Mr DeSantis, writing on Truth Social: “Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!”
Mr DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation, having filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.
Mr DeSantis, 44, is seen as Mr Trump’s biggest rival for the Republican vote with several Republican lawmakers and right-wing media rallying behind him after the midterms.
However, the latest polls show Mr DeSantis trailing Mr Trump.
This comes as Mr DeSantis is going to war with Disney and pushing back on the NAACP’s advisory warning travellers that Florida is “openly hostile” towards Black people, people of colour, and LGBT+ people due to his laws.
The Florida governor’s campaign got off to a rocky start on Wednesday.
Trump says DeSantis’s ‘whole campaign will be a disaster'
Mr Trump took aim at Mr DeSantis again on Wednesday night, writing on Truth Social: “Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster. WATCH!”
“Tim Scott’s Presidential launch, even with the broken microphone (don’t pay the contractor, Tim!), was by far the best Presidential launch of the week. Robs was a catastrophe!” he added.
As he launches his presidential campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being mocked for the choice of logo greeting visitors to his official website as he files the paperwork to officially become a candidate taking on former President Donald Trump.
Before his event hosted on Twitter alongside the platform’s owner Elon Musk, his campaign site consisted of a simple image of an alligator in a swamp.
Here’s why it has amused fans of Mr Trump:
‘Making this awkward mess your presidential announcement is truly a disaster'
Former Obama official Tommy Vietor tweeted on Wednesday evening that “doing a Twitter spaces conversation with Elon at some point during your campaign is a good idea, even if its glitchy. Making this awkward mess your presidential announcement is truly a disaster”.
The right-wing account Catturd added: “I left the Space - It was so terrible and boring I couldn’t take it anymore. I’m going to go watch some paint dry so I can be more entertained.”
Scandal-plagued New York Republican George Santos said that “Ron just signaled he will abuse his executive powers to circumvent Congress if president to target government agencies he disagrees with. I’m a hard pass on another Obama style executive power abuser”.
Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida, a Trump supporter, simply wrote: “DeSedative.”
MSNBC host calls DeSantis Twitter Space ‘ASTOUNDINGLY HUMILIATING degree of incompetence'
Earlier on Wednesday evening, Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo, tweeted that “the initial space topped out at over 600k but this one is stuck at 139k”.
The second space later hosted on the account of David Sacks reached more than 300,000 listeners, according to Twitter.
“BuzzFeed exploding the watermelon hit 820,000 concurrent viewers in 2016,” Tom Gara noted.
Anti-DeSantis protesters demonstrate outside Miami hotel amid meeting of governor’s donors
Protesters demonstrated outside a luxury hotel in Miami as wealth donors to newly announced 2024 candidate Ron DeSantis met.
The protest assembled outside the city’s Four Seasons hotel hours before Mr DeSantis announced his bid for the presidency in a chaotic Twitter event with Elon Musk. Mr DeSantis was not actually present at the hotel, according to the Miami Herald.
Read more:
Anti-DeSantis protesters demonstrate outside luxury Miami hotel
Protest came hours before Florida governor announced bid at chaotic Twitter event
VIDEO: Ron DeSantis releases presidential campaign ad
After tech issues subside, DeSantis mocked for ‘annoying voice’
After the tech issues plaguing the Twitter Spaces event finally faded, Mr DeSantis was mocked for his voice.
“Now that the space has worked long enough for DeSantis to deliver consecutive desentences, all I’m seeing are tweets about how annoying his voice is,” Bobby Lewis tweeted.
DNC member Thomas Kennedy added: “Holy s*** this is the worst campaign launch I have objectively ever seen. Embarrassing technical difficulties and consists of DeSantis rambling with his annoying nasally voice about the most niche hyper online right-wing issues that your average voter finds weird and alienating.”
Donald Trump Jr says ‘DeSantis is making JEB! look high energy right now'
Donald Trump Jr echoed his father’s mockery of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush during the 2016 campaign, saying that “DeSantis is making JEB! look high energy right now”.
Memes began to be shared of the Twitter Spaces chaos, including an edited video of Mr Trump tackling Mr DeSantis to the ground.
