Ron DeSantis news – live: Florida governor suffers yet another technical glitch during 2024 campaign run
Ron DeSantis officially entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, after months of speculation
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
Ron DeSantis suffered yet another technical glitch as he continued to plough ahead with his 2024 campaign run following Wednesday’s disastrous Twitter Spaces launch.
The Florida governor appeared on Newsmax on Thursday night to speak about his priorities as he hopes to get the Republican vote for the presidential race.
But, during his appearance – and in the midst of an attack on the NAACP’s travel advisory – the show suffered a technical problem, with the screen freezing.
This marks the second time in two nights that Mr DeSantis’ campaign launch has been plagued by tech issues after his hotly-anticipated launch fell flat on Wednesday night.
The Florida governor, 44, chose to announce his presidential run in an unconventional way – in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk and David Sacks. But, the event got off to a rocky start when it crashed several times and the sound repeatedly dropped out.
Since then, he has been going on the rounds of rightwing media, taking aim at his main GOP rival Donald Trump.
In one interview he said, if elected president, he would consider pardons for those charged with January 6 offences, including Mr Trump.
After stumbling at the launch, what’s next for DeSantis?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday sought to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign, outlining an aggressive travel schedule as his allies insisted they remain well funded and well positioned for a long Republican primary fight ahead.
While DeSantis supporters privately acknowledged the bungled announcement was an unwelcome distraction, there was a broad sense — even among some Republican critics — that it would likely have limited long-term political consequences, if any at all.
“Do they wish they could do it over again? Probably,” said David Oman, who managed two top-tier presidential campaigns in Iowa. “Will we be talking about it in 10 days? Probably not.”
DeSantis pushes past embarrassing campaign start, outlines travel schedule for early state visits
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is working to push past an embarrassing beginning to his presidential campaign
Why is DeSantis at war with Disney?
Alex Woodward explains how the year-long feud between the governor and Disney has boiled over...
DeSantis v Disney: Why Florida’s governor is at war with the Mouse
DeSantis disney feud
AOC jokes more people watched her gaming online than DeSantis
New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign launch by noting that more people watched her gaming online than listened to the 44-year-old begin to make his case to the voters.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
AOC jokes more people watched her gaming online than listened to DeSantis launch
‘We had more people join when I played Among Us,’ says New York progressive
DeSantis says he will consider Jan 6 pardon for Trump
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday said he would “aggressively” use presidential pardons to free people who’ve been charged or convicted of crimes – including former President Donald Trump.
Speaking during an interview with hosts Buck Sexton and Clay Travis, Mr DeSantis claimed that the Department of Justice has been “weaponised” under the Biden Administration.
He cited a laundry list of GOP grievances about federal law enforcement targeting conservative activists and other GOP figures who have allegedly violated federal laws.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Ron DeSantis says he will consider pardon for Trump if elected
Mr DeSantis told a pair of right-wing radio hosts that he’d pardon anyone deemed to have suffered ‘disfavoured treatment’ by the Department of Justice
DeSantis launch highlights Twitter’s rightward shift
Two years ago, signing a bill intended to punish Twitter and other major social media companies, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted the platforms as “suppressing ideas” during the COVID-19 pandemic and silencing conservative voices.
What a turnaround.
The new Elon Musk-owned version of Twitter helped DeSantis launch his bid for the Republican presidential nomination Wednesday.
Twitter's launch of DeSantis' presidential bid underscores platform's rightward shift under Musk
While shaky and skewered by critics, Twitter’s forum for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce his presidential run nevertheless underscored the platform’s unmistakable shift to the right under new owner Elon Musk
Trump’s inner circle furious as Fox News host appears to back DeSantis
Members of Donald Trump’s inner circle called out Fox News host Mark Levin on Twitter for tweeting the link to Ron DeSantis’ campaign and accused the conservative commentator of fundraising for the Florida governor.
On Wednesday (24 May) evening, Levin tweeted the link hours after Mr DeSantis announced he would be joining the race for 2024 president.
Immediately, several Trump allies and supporters began criticising Levin for tweeting the link, believing it was an endorsement of Mr DeSantis.
Ariana Baio reports.
Trump’s inner circle furious as Fox News host seemingly backs Ron DeSantis
Mark Levin tweeted a link to the Florida governor’s campaign
Parkland father fires back at Ron DeSantis’ claims about gun violence
Civil rights groups are sounding the alarm on DeSantis’s ‘hostile’ agenda
Alex Woodward reports on how three of the largest civil rights groups in the country issued Florida travel advisories in an effort to draw attention to the presidential candidate’s far-right campaign.
Boycott Florida? Warnings from civil rights groups on ‘hostile’ DeSantis agenda
Three of the largest civil rights groups in the country issued Florida travel advisories in an effort to draw attention to the presidential candidate’s far-right campaign, Alex Woodward reports
DeSantis call climate change ‘politicisation of weather’
Ron DeSantis began a whirlwind media tour around the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign with an interview on Fox News on Wednesday evening when the governor outlined his misconceptions about climate change.
Mr DeSantis was speaking to former congressman Trey Gowdy, a conservative Republican who himself is a climate change denier, in an interview with the conservative news network following his disastrous Twitter Spaces event minutes earlier with Elon Musk.
Gowdy began the conversation on the topic by bluntly noting that Florida had experienced “a number of hurricanes” — a statement of the profoundly obvious — before asking the governor for his views on climate change and the government’s role in addressing it.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
DeSantis dismisses climate change, calling it ‘politicisation of weather’
Florida governor repeats common misconception about climate change and fierce storms
