Trump denies insurrection as Giuliani files for bankruptcy: Live
Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy after being ordered last week to pay $148m in damages to two Georgia election workers he defamed.
Donald Trump has hit out at Joe Biden after the president said there was “no doubt” the Republican had participated in the insurrection on 6 January 2021, speaking in response to the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday that Mr Trump should be dropped from the state’s 2024 election ballots.
In a 4-3 decision, justices ruled that Mr Trump must be kept off the state’s GOP ballot in accordance with the 14th Amendment, which bars those who swore a constitutional oath and then “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office, citing his role in inspiring the Capitol riot.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” the majority opinion read. “We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favour, and without being swayed by public reaction.”
The decision, which is stayed until early January, only applies in Colorado. Mr Trump has already vowed to appeal it and has been busily fundraising off the back of the latest setback to hit his campaign.
Meanwhile, the Republican’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has filed for bankruptcy after being ordered last week to pay $148m in damages to two Georgia election workers he defamed.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $148m to election workers he defamed
Rudy Giuliani has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy days after he was ordered to pay more than $148m to a mother-daughter pair of election workers he defamed in the volatile aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, underscoring the downfall of a man once hailed as “America’s Mayor.”
His filing in New York comes one day after the federal judge overseeing his defamation case ordered him to “immediately” pay the women, pointing to his history as an “uncooperative litigant” and concerns that he will try to “conceal his assets” during any appeals.
Last week, an eight-member jury unanimously agreed that Donald Trump’s former attorney owes Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss $16.2m and $16.99m respectively in compensatory damages, an additional $20m each for intentional infliction of emotional distress, and a further $75m in punitive damages.
Judge Howell had already found Mr Giuliani liable for defamation in a damning pretrial ruling earlier this year. A four-day trial in Washington DC sought to determine how much he owed.
Ms Moss, who was a clerical worker in a county election office, and Ms Freeman, her mother, who had taken a temporary job to help count ballots, were subject to relentless abuse, threats and racist attacks in the wake of the 2020 election.
Seth Meyers gives history lesson on why Trump was barred from Colorado ballot
On Wednesday night, Seth Meyers said what we’re all thinking right about now:
“What is politics now? Like, for real, what are we all doing?”
Those important questions — which might’ve hit home a little too hard — were followed by a constitutional history lesson from Mr Meyers on how Colorado’s Supreme Court has banned former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot.
“After the Civil War, Congress ratified a section of the 14th Amendment in order to keep secessionists who were disloyal to the United States out of government,” Mr Meyers said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
Mr Meyers is referring to section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which states that no person holding government office “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
He assured viewers not to worry if they hadn’t heard of it: “It’s a Reconstruction-era amendment which high school history class always skipped over for some reason.”
The Colorado Supreme Court cited that amendment when they issued their 4-3 decision barring Mr Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot earlier this week.
“The only way this amendment could apply any more directly to Donald Trump is if it said ‘No person shall hold any office who hasn’t previously taken an oath to support the Constitution and the United States shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same including any flamboyant land-owning weirdos whose ties are too long and won’t stop complaining about how toilets don’t flush and windmills killing birds,” Mr Meyers continued.
Georgia prosecutors says ‘no one gets a special break’ when asked if Trump faces jail time
Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis was asked if Donald Trump is facing jail time.
She said: “Everyone in society is the same. I don’t know why that’s such a difficult concept for people. You can look at the charges and based on those charges, we will be recommending appropriate sentences. No one gets a special break because of their status.”
Attorney for election workers reacts for Giuliani’s bankruptcy filing
Michael Gottlieb, attorney for Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman, told The Independent after Rudy Giulaini’s bankruptcy filing that “This maneuver is unsurprising, and it will not succeed in discharging Mr. Giuliani’s debt to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss”.
Whether Donald Trump’s former attorney, facing a mountain of legal problems, can cover the extensive costs of his lies surrounding the 2020 presidential election is likely to be a hotly contested subject in the verdict’s aftermath. He has already vowed to appeal.
Lawyers for Ms Moss and her mother Ms Freeman have said they were not able to get a full accounting of Mr Giuliani’s net worth and assets, largely because he never responded to subpoenas for them.
Throughout the four-day trial as well as court filings over the last two years of the case, Mr Giuliani’s attorneys have said he does not have enough funds to cover his debts – though it still remains unclear what, if anything, he does have.
Attorney John Langford told MSNBC that the legal team is “going to work diligently to track down every asset that he has, work to ensure that what he has rightly goes to Ruby and Shaye for what he owes them”.
Former congressman claims Trump’s odor is ‘something to behold’
Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican representative, encouraged people to ‘wear a mask’ when they’re in the presence of former president Donald Trump due to his apparent odor.
Mr Kinzinger, a vocal critic of Mr Trump, took to his Twitter account this week to insinuate that the former president possesses a strong smell.
“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor,” Mr Kinzinger wrote earlier this week.
“It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can,” he added.
The accusation garnered a lot of attention on the platform, with many mocking the former president for his alleged smell.
“Oh, they talk about it — just not in public,” the X account, Angry Staffer, wrote.
Mr Kinzinger did not describe what the former president smelled like. But critics of Mr Trump have mentioned the former president has a “distinct smell”.
In an interview with Mary Trump, the niece of Mr Trump, earlier this year, comedian Kathy Griffin recalled that the former president smelled “like body odor with kind of like scented makeup products.”
Indy Voices: 'The main reason Joe Biden’s numbers are sagging against Trump’
Here’s Eric Garcia with his take on precisely why the president is polling so poorly right now, a real cause for concern for Democrats with fewer than 11 months to go until Election Day.
The main reason Joe Biden’s numbers are sagging against Trump
Democratic voters are experiencing the stages of grief when it comes to voting for Biden. Whether they get to acceptance by November 2024 remains to be seen
NBA legend blasts Trump for ‘pseudo-racist rhetoric’
Another person attacking the Republican for his recent public pronouncements is none other than Charles Barkley, who told Gayle King on CNN on Wednesday: “For a man who’s running for the most powerful position in the world to use pseudo-racist rhetoric — that’s one of the reasons I can’t vote for that guy.
“Because man, he just rubs me the wrong way. And people can vote for whoever they want to. But I just do not like it at all.”
Biden compares Trump to Hitler as he runs against tide of authoritarianism in a new age of strongmen
The Biden campaign has taken to comparing former president Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and the president himself has also stepped into the fray.
In the last month and a half, as Trump’s rhetoric has grown more extreme, calling his political opponents “vermin” and claiming that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” the Biden campaign has issued statements comparing Trump to the Nazi leader at least four times.
It’s a continuation of Biden’s 2020 campaign, when he was running to “restore the soul of America” and the US as the global leader of the liberal international world order amid a steady rise of authoritarianism throughout the 2010s.
Here's more from Gustaf Kilander.
Biden compares Trump to Hitler as he runs against tide of authoritarianism
Biden campaign appears to want voters to believe that they must re-elect the president or witness the rise of fascism in America, Gustaf Kilander writes
California official seeks to boot Trump from ballot after landmark Colorado ruling
The dam has officially broken following the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar Donald Trump from appearing on the ballot in that state.
A Democratic state official in California is now calling for the former president to be stripped of ballot access there too, citing the Colorado court’s finding that Trump had participated in an insurrection via his support and tangential leadership of the mob that attacked the US Capitol on January 6, attempting to halt the election certification process.
Lieutenant governor Eleni Kounalakis has sent a letter to the secretary of state urging her to make a similar determination in the days ahead. California’s deadline for certifying ballots for the upcoming 2024 primary is this coming week.
“The Colorado Supreme Court held in Anderson v. Griswold... that Trump’s insurrection disqualifies him under section three of the Fourteenth Amendment to stand for presidential re-election. Because the candidate is ineligible, the court ruled, it would be a ‘wrongful act’ for the Colorado secretary of state to list him as a candidate on that state’s presidential primary ballot,” Kounalakis wrote.
John Bowden has more.
California official seeks to boot Trump from ballot after landmark Colorado ruling
Decision by Colorado’s highest court sets up SCOTUS battle over 2024 eligibility
