Rudy Giuliani says that he “feels sorry for me” if he winds up included in Donald Trump’s apparent latest indictment for allegedly interfering in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Mr Trump’s former personal attorney reacted live to the sealed indictment being entered into a Fulton County courtroom on Monday and tried to remain upbeat despite the lack of details coming out.

“I feel very sorry for him (Trump) and what he has gone through now with the fourth indictment, I feel sorry for any of the others that are involved in this and if it involves me I feel sorry for me as well,” he said on his “America’s Mayor Live” show.

Mr Giuliani watched live TV footage of the indictment and grand jury being brought into court, and at first, optimistically predicted that it it “appears very thin.”

But he quickly changed his mind, adding: “Oh wait no it doesn’t. What do you think 50 or 60 pages?”

After the indictment - which remains under seal with no names - was entered and it was still unclear if he would face charges, Mr Giuliani defended his actions.

“This is a completely unjustified and disgusting act of retribution as I had the temerity to unveil the biggest scandal in American history and for that, my parents are proud of me and I don’t give a damn about the rest,” he said.

And he added: “Ten indictments? This is a terrible thing to happen to my country to have these kinds of political prosecutions go on, and the prosecution of lawyers trying to do their job aggressively but honestly.”

Mr Giuliani also said he did not think the case would be put to a jury in 2024.

“This indictment I believe without seeing it goes nowhere. It is number four after three others, it is not getting tried next year, impossible, even if he was not running for president. Rico cases are complicated and there is tremendous discovery involved. I would say that this is clearly being done to try and jam (Trump) up.”

Mr Trump’s alleged election interference included his infamous phone call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, in which he demanded that he “find” him the 11,780 votes he needed to beat Mr Biden.

Ms Willis has also investigated a scheme to put in place an alternate slate of presidential electors.