Who are the 2024 presidential election candidates? Meet the Republicans and Democrats campaigning
Three Democratic candidates and 11 Republican candidates have announced their camapaign for president
Who is Ron DeSantis?
Nearly five months ahead of the Iowa caucuses, 14 candidates have hit the campaign trail hoping to convince voters, and their respective parties, why they are the best option.
So far, just three Democrats have announced their campaign for the White House: incumbent President Joe Biden, self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F Kennedy Jr.
As of now, President Biden is assumed to be the Democrats’ choice for representing the party.
What’s more unclear is who will receive the GOP nomination as the pool of candidates grows.
Leading the GOP polls is ex-president Donald Trump who has continued to receive support from voters despite facing three criminal indictments this year.
Other Republican candidates include Florida governor Ron DeSantis, ex-vice president Mike Pence, ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, ex-Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Miami mayor Francis Suarez, and ex-congressman Will Hurd.
Republicans who qualify will go head-to-head in the first RNC debate on 23 August.
Tim Scott’s campaign is spending his campaign money at a 109% rate
The 2024 GOP candidates are utilising all of their resources to try and beat former president Donald Trump, with Senator Tim Scott spending his money the quickest, according to Axios.
Data from the Federal Election Commission shows that Mr Scott is spending more money than he is raising it – though he has more than $21 million to spend.
Mike Pence releases ‘too honest’ merchandise mocking Trump indictment
Ex-vice president and 2024 candidate Mike Pence has begun selling merchandise that says “Too honest” – something Donald Trump allegedly told Mr Pence after he refused to engage in a scheme to unlawfully decertify election results.
The federal indictment most recently unveiled against the former president claims that when he asked Mr Pence to participate in his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election, Mr Pence refused citing it’s unlawfulness.
According to the indictment, Mr Trump called Mr Pence “too honest.”
Now, on Mr Pence’s campaign website, t-shirts and hats bearing the words “Too honest” can be bought.
However, Mr Trump disputed this, writing on Truth Social: “I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy.”
Fox News execs pressed Trump on joining first GOP debate during dinner after latest indictment
Former President Donald Trump reportedly had a private dinner with the top executives at Fox News, who tried to persuade him to participate in the first Republican primary debate this month – just hours after the former president faced his third indictment.
Kelly Rissman reports:
Fox News execs pressed Trump to join first GOP debate after latest indictment
Mr Hannity was supposed to attend the dinner but couldn’t in the end, as it conflicted with his 9pm show
Marianne Williamson says ‘we need a mother’ in the White House
Marianne Williamson, one of the three Democrats who have announced their bid for 2024 president, used her role as a parent to explain why she should be elected president.
Ms Williamson responded to a tweet that provided information about a recent lawsuit involving a meat business. The meat packaging business was ordered to pay a fine after a 17-year-old worker lost his hand in a meat grinder.
“TEENAGERS SHOULD NOT BE WORKING IN A MEAT PACKING PLANT,” Ms Williamson wrote on X.
“We need a mother in the White House and you can take that however you want.”
Vivek Ramaswamy responds to 9/11 backlash with long-winded X post
Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy defended himself against criticism from politicians, including opponent Mike Pence, after he made ‘offensive’ comments questioning the government’s honesty about the September 11, 2001 attacks.
Mr Ramaswamy, 37, posted a long-winded message on X, formerly known as Twitter and a letter to the editor in The Wall Street Journal claiming, “The reason the people don’t trust the government is because the government doesn’t trust the people.”
When is the next US presidential election?
Primary season for the candidates begins in late January, running through February until Super Tuesday on 5 March, after which the Republican National Convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
When is the next US presidential election?
Joe Biden and Donald Trump could face rematch when country next goes to the polls in November 2024
Tim Scott says he will ‘crush’ Mexican drug cartels if elected
Senator Tim Scott said if elected president in 2024, he will reduce the amount of fentanyl coming across the US’s southern border by ‘crushing’ cartels.
“With illegal border crossings surging, the fentanyl crisis is only getting worse. I will crush the cartels who bring these drugs over our border and into our homes,” Mr Scott wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Americans deserve safe streets, drug-free neighborhoods, & secure borders. When I’m president, they’ll get them.”
Mr Scott did not provide any further detail about the way he would implement this action.
Ohio special election results show how abortion rights appeal to voters
Ohio voters resoundingly rejected a measure that would make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution in an election on Tuesday night – a proposal that officials bluntly admitted was an effort to kneecap an upcoming ballot measure asking voters to enshrine a right to abortion care.
Though abortion itself wasn’t on the ballot in the special election, but the failure of the proposal indicates that voters are just as fired-up about protecting their right to healthcare as ever.
That proposal has failed at 57 per cent, against and 43 per cent in favor thanks to an extremely high voter turnout of roughly 700,000.
This means that a November referendum on abortion rights will need only 50 per cent of the vote to enshrine those protections into the state’s constitution, a major victory for abortion rights advocates and democratic campaigns.
Issue 1 campaign Protect Our Constitution was largely supported by GOP mega-donor and Illinois businessman Richard Uihlein.
A coalition of abortion rights, civil rights and democratic advocacy groups joined a No On Issue 1 campaign.
“Republicans’ deeply unpopular war on women’s rights will cost them district after district, and we will remind voters of their toxic anti-abortion agenda every day until November,” said Aidan Johnson, a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee told The Associated Press.
Presidential candidates appearing at the Iowa State Fair
The Iowa State Fair, largely considered one of the first major campaigning events for presidential candidates, is set to begin tomorrow and run through 20 August.
Nearly every candidate is expected to attend the fair to speak with voters in the first-in-nation primary state.
Many have signed up to speak with Governor Kim Reynolds at her ‘Fair-Side Chats” while others will be making a brief appearance at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox.
Here is the schedule as of now (subject to change)
Thursday, 10 August
11.30am ET – Larry Elder at the “Fair-side Chat” with Gov Kim Reynolds
2.30pm ET – Doug Burgum at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
5.30pm ET– Mike Pence at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
Friday, 11 August
9.30am ET– Doug Burgum at the “Fair-side Chat” with Gov Kim Reynolds
10.30am ET– Mike Pence at the “Fair-side Chat” with Gov Kim Reynolds
11.30am ET– Francis Suarez at the “Fair-side Chat” with Gov Kim Reynolds
12.15pm ET– Francis Suarez at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
12pm ET– Perry Johnson at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
2.30pm ET–Larry Elder at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
Saturday, 12 August
9.30am ET– Vivek Ramawamy at the “Fair-side Chat” with Gov Kim Reynolds
10.30am ET– Nikki Haley at the“Fair-side Chat” with Gov Kim Reynolds
11.30am ET– Ron DeSantis at the“Fair-side Chat” with Gov Kim Reynolds
12.15am ET– Ryan Binkley at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
1pm ET– Vivek Ramaswamy at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
1.30pm ET– Marianne Williamson at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
2pm ET– Donald Trump speaking
2.30pm ET– Marianne Williamson at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
3.15pm ET– Robert F Kennedy Jr at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
4pm ET– Nikki Haley at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox
RFK Jr focuses on border crisis while campaigning
Robert F Kennedy Jr is appealing to potential voters by harping on the crisis at the southern border – and claiming he can fix it.
The 2024 candidate posted a long-winded Substack post saying as president he would “seal the border to illegal immigration” while expanding lawful pathways into the United States.
Mr Kennedy said he would “tighten border security” by installing cameras, lights, motion detectors coupled with physical barriers.
He made a point to say there was “no need” for a wall to be built along the border.
“We have to fully fund courts, services, and border agencies to allow lawful immigration in accordance with U.S. law and deny non-compliant access, and appoint more judges to handle asylum cases,” Mr Kennedy said.
Mr Kennedy is seeking the Democratic National Committee nomination in the race for the White House.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies