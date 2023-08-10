✕ Close Who is Ron DeSantis?

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nearly five months ahead of the Iowa caucuses, 14 candidates have hit the campaign trail hoping to convince voters, and their respective parties, why they are the best option.

So far, just three Democrats have announced their campaign for the White House: incumbent President Joe Biden, self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine advocate Robert F Kennedy Jr.

As of now, President Biden is assumed to be the Democrats’ choice for representing the party.

What’s more unclear is who will receive the GOP nomination as the pool of candidates grows.

Leading the GOP polls is ex-president Donald Trump who has continued to receive support from voters despite facing three criminal indictments this year.

Other Republican candidates include Florida governor Ron DeSantis, ex-vice president Mike Pence, ex-South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, ex-Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Miami mayor Francis Suarez, and ex-congressman Will Hurd.

Republicans who qualify will go head-to-head in the first RNC debate on 23 August.