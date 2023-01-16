Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The new Republican governor of Arkansas and former aide of Donald Trump, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, appeared to dodge the question when she was asked whether she would be endorsing the former president’s bid for the 2024 election.

In an interview on Fox News on Sunday, Ms Sanders was questioned by Shannon Bream on whether she plans to support Mr Trump, who she served as White House Press Secretary before 2020.

“Your bio, on your official page as Governor, describes you as a ‘trusted confidant of President Trump,’” Bream said. “Have you talked to him about his ’24 run? Will you endorse him in that?”

Ms Sanders, stressed that she has a “great relationship” with the former president and praised his leadership. But she stopped short of endorsing his bid to be re-elected, saying her “focus isn’t 2024”.

“I love the president, have a great relationship with him,” Ms Sanders told Fox News.

“I know our country would be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden,” she added.

“But right now, my focus isn’t 2024. It’s focusing here in Arkansas and doing what we can to empower the people of this state, and make sure that I’m delivering on the promises that I laid out over the course of the last two years.”

She was pressed by the anchor to explain whether she would be open to endorsing the former president in the future.

“What kind of timeline would you have for making a decision?” Bream asked. “Do you want to see who else gets into the primary? Will you wait for the nominee?”

Ms Sanders again said: “My focus isn’t on 2024.

“It’s on what we can deliver in this legislative session. I’m not going to set an arbitrary timeline. I’m not really focused on that at all.”

Bream then asked her about the possibility of her being floated as a potential vice presidential candidate.

“You’ve just gotten sworn in,” she said. “Do you already feel the pressure of future speculation?”

“I feel the pressure of delivering this legislative session,” Ms Sanders said. “That’s the only thing that our team, and that I am focused on, is delivering on what we laid out to do.”