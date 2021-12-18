Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is the US’s new ambassador to Japan after being confirmed on Saturday in a spate of nomination successes for the Biden White House over the weekend.

The Senate voted 48-21 to confirm Mr Emanuel, who also served as chief of staff in the Obama White House, despite steep opposition from progressives over the former mayor’s handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting.

Video of the teen’s shooting by a white police officer was held back from release by city officials for more than a year, and caused protests as it revealed that the young teen was running away from an officer when he was shot.

The controversy revealed a blind spot for the Obama wing of the Democratic Party, which saw its reputation sour with activists in the city where Mr Obama spent formative years and plans to construct his presidential library as a result.

That opposition materialised into two “no” votes from Democratic senators, Jeff Merkley and Ed Markey.

Democratic members of the House including Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, fiercely criticised President Joe Biden’s decision to nominate Mr Emanuel.

"When elected officials use their power against Black lives, they should not receive this honor," Mr Bowman tweeted earlier this year.

But ultimately his nomination and confirmation were both a nod to the Biden administration’s ties to the Obama administration, when Mr Biden was last in the White House.

His confirmation on Sunday came alongside that of 40 other ambassador nominees and 9 federal judges. Many nominations had been held up for weeks by conservatives in the upper chamber, but sailed through overnight after Democrats agreed to a vote on legislation from Sen Ted Cruz to impose sanctions on the construction of the Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

“At the end of the day, we will have invoked cloture on two circuit judges, confirmed nine district court judges, confirmed 41 ambassadors, and confirmed five other members of President Biden’s team,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the end of Friday night’s marathon session.

“It’s been a long day but a good day’s work. I thank my colleagues,” he added.