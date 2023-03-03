Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalised in California

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Senator Dianne Feinstein has been hospitalised in California to be treated for shingles, her office has confirmed.

Ms Feinstein, who is 89, says that she expects to make “a full recovery” from the viral infection and is currently being cared for in San Francisco.

“I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday her office said that she was absent from Washington DC while she dealt with a “health matter” that has seen her miss votes.

Ms Feinstein has represented California in the US Senate since 1992, and is the longest-serving female senator in history.

Her office announced on 14 February that she will not run for office again in 2024.

“I am announcing today I will not run for re-election in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends,” Sen Feinstein said in a statement.

Shingles is a non-life-threatening viral infection that usually causes a painful rash, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“The risk of developing shingles increases with age. Shingles typically occurs in people older than 50. And people over the age of 60 are more likely to experience more-severe complications,” states the clinic on its website.