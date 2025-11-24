Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Offer Vince Shlomi, an infomercial pitchman known to millions as the “ShamWow Guy” for his energetic promotion of highly absorbent dish cloths, has announced he is running for Congress as a Republican in Texas on a one-man mission to “destroy wokeism.”

Shlomi, 61, is hoping to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. John Carter, 84, who is seeking re-election in the Lone Star state’s 31st congressional district, which takes in the northern suburbs of Austin, Temple, and Fort Hood.

Also, the president and CEO of the TV marketing company Square One Entertainment, and sometimes movie director, Shlomi, becomes the fifth person to enter the upcoming Republican primary in the deep red district.

open image in gallery TV personality Offer Vince Shlomi has announced his intention to run for Congress in Texas as a Republican on an anti-woke platform ( Getty )

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Sunday, the entrepreneur said he was motivated to run in memory of Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder who was assassinated on a college campus in Utah in September, whom he described as the original “woke buster.”

Shlomi, who was born in Israel but raised in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, also said that a desire to end “political infighting in the country” had inspired his run for elected office, declaring that he hoped to win in order to “make America happy.”

The all-action late-night commercials for which he is famed find Shlomi giving domestic products like ShamWow, Slap Chop (an innovative kitchen utensil) and The Schticky (a washable lint roller) the hard sell.

Speaking directly to the camera and sporting a headset, Shlomi delivers motor-mouth run-downs of their many virtues in an endearingly forthright, if exhausting, manner.

“Get your ShamWows now and save time, save money and save yourselves,” he declares in one video from 2019, leaving the viewer temporarily feeling convinced that they have no choice other than to stop wasting money on inferior paper towels and reach for the phone to take advantage of his latest offer immediately.

open image in gallery Offer Vince Shlomi, otherwise known as the 'ShamWow Guy,' appears in an infomercial promoting highly-absorbent household cleaning cloths ( ShamWow/YouTube )

Away from the cameras, Shlomi has not always been as spotless as his surface tops and made unwanted tabloid headlines in 2009 after he was arrested in Miami Beach over a violent altercation with a sex worker, which left him with a bloody jaw visible in his notorious police mugshot.

He has since said the embarrassing episode “probably saved my life.”

“People understand you make mistakes in life,” he reflected in 2013. “Hopefully I won’t make another mistake.”

Shlomi is currently involved in a lawsuit with Australian YouTuber Chad Roberts after he filmed a parody video for the latter’s channel Cold Ones – mocking his own presenting style in a video promoting “HamWow,” a fictional wipe made of pork – only to find it was locked behind a paywall on Patreon.

Shlomi argues that, in addition to lost views, subscribers, and YouTube ad revenue, his reputation has been negatively impacted by the video’s inaccessibility.