Right-wing conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell has attempted to sensationalise the tragic death last year of a young political staffer by claiming he was “blown up” in a bizarre effort to stop a state audit of election results.

Ms Powell, 66, alleged this week on the podcast of pastor Andrew Wommack that “what we are dealing with here is pervasive and very, very dark. It’s organised, it’s well-funded, it’s pure evil.

“They are willing to kill people à la Kelly Loeffler’s aide in Georgia, who was suddenly blown up in his car on the way to a rally for her. He happened to be dating Governor Kemp’s daughter. Governor Kemp was considering, I think, at that point a signature audit," Ms Powell said.

She was referring to the death of Harrison Deal, a 20-year-old who was killed in a three-car accident on 4 December while on his way to a campaign event featuring his boss, then-Senator Kelly Loeffler, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Vice President Mike Pence.

"We are talking about trillions of dollars of global wealth at issue here," Ms Powell said, alleging a widespread conspiracy to keep Georgia from recounting votes. The former prosecutor and provocateur has been vocally insistent since President Joe Biden won the election that his victory stemmed from fraud, despite .

Her wild theory, however, varies drastically from the official account and that of Mr Deal’s grieving family.

They wrote in his obituary that the college student had been killed in “a tragic motor vehicle accident on I-16 in Chatham County.”

A 44-year-old Atlanta man was charged earlier this year with second-degree homicide in connection with the crash.

Ms Loeffler and Gov Kemp, both Republicans, cancelled their appearances at the December event following the crash.

While Ms Powell alleged that Mr Deal had been dating the governor’s daughter, Lucy Kemp is described in his obituary as “his very special friend”.

The governor said in a statement following Mr Deal’s death that “we lost a member of our ‘Kemp Strong’ family and words cannot express how much Harrison Deal’s life, love and support meant to us.

“Harrison was the Kemp son and brother we never had.”

The Independent has contacted Gov Kemp’s office and the Deal family for comment about Ms Powell’s claims.