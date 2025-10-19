Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday Night Live didn’t waste time putting together a sketch touching on No Kings protests hours earlier, with James Austin Johnson reprising his regular role as the president drop in on a teen-led podcast called Snack Homiez to riff on the demonstrations.

The teenage boys — played by host and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter, with cast members Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline and Veronika Slowikowska — are there to talk about the best Halloween candy and “goated vegetables,” but Trump appears and immediately derails the conversation.

In the real world, the president has mocked the demonstrations and even posted an AI video of him bombing protesters.

In the SNL version, Trump praised the protests, claiming they were “Yes, King” marches celebrating Trump’s decision Friday to commute the sentence of George Santos, a disgraced former Republican congressman who was serving a seven-year federal prison term for defrauding voters among other crimes.

“You know who I do like?” the fictional Trump asked the podcasters. “George Santos. He’s weird. He’s a liar.”

open image in gallery ‘Saturday Night Live’ featured a sketch tonight where Donald Trump podcasted about the No Kings protests, claiming they are ‘Yes, King’ marches in celebration of the president’s decision to free George Santos from prison ( Saturday Night Live )

“The people are marching because they’re happy he’s free,” he said. “It’s a ‘Yes, King’ march. They’re saying, ‘Yes, King.’”

In another divergence from reality, the SNL Trump praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “tough,” while the real one has been reluctant to offer the leader U.S. Tomahawk missiles.

The sketch also touched on another recent development: the president’s penchant for claiming he ended a seemingly ever-increasing number of wars.

“You look at China, you look at Korea — I’ve solved like seven wars at this point,” the Trump in the sketch says. “No one gives me credit. It’s like 100 wars I’ve solved.”

open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter was SNL’s host and musical guest October 19 ( Rosalind O'Connor/NBC )

The show also roasted Trump’s frequent public musings about whether he will go to heaven.

“Am I going to heaven, chat?” he asks “Do I fit the criteria in terms of Christian and with regard to St. Peter and pearly gates?”

On SNL, at least, the podcasters weren’t so sure.

“Um, I don’t know, sir,” Fineman replies.

“Probably not, right? Trump says, punctuating with “Epstein.”

Later, on Weekend Update, host Colin Jost mused that it’s unlikely Trump will make it.

“He’s far too busy here, running hell,” he said.