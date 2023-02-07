✕ Close What is the State of the Union address?

President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday. The president is expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years and to make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.

Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats actually picked up a seat in the Senate and staved off a red wave in the House of Representatives – polls continue to show the nation is less than excited about the prospect of another term for the incumbent, who turned 80 in November.

The president is also expected to tout the recent positive economic news, following stronger-than-expected job growth in January, as well as moderating inflation. National economic cirector Brian Deese told reporters that Mr Biden will highlight his economic policies as an “area of contrast” with his Republican opponents.