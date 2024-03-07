State of the Union live updates: Joe Biden to address Congress tonight
Follow for the latest as president readies speech outlining case for re-election
Biden to deliver latest State of the Union on Thursday
President Joe Biden will seek to lay out the case for his re-election and address a range of pressing issues both domestic and international when he delivers his latest State of the Union address to a joint-session of Congress on Thursday evening.
The Democrat is expected to tout his achievements in the White House, allay concerns about his age and warn of the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump and hard-right Republicans across the country as he readies for a crucial election year.
The president’s address is likely to cover the economic recovery and infrastructure wins he has overseen from the Oval Office and feature a call for greater cooperation in the House of Representatives on spending deals to avert another looming government shutdown and to resolve the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border.
He is also expected to stress the need for international unity in the face of conflicts raging in Ukraine and Gaza.
House speaker Mike Johnson has meanwhile said he has sent a “very clear” message to his fellow Republicans to “turn the temperature down” and show “decorum” to avoid some of the more raucous scenes of recent years.
Biden will order US forces to build ‘emergency’ aid seaport on Gaza coast
President Joe Biden is set to order US forces on an “emergency” mission that will see them construct a seaport on the Gaza coast to allow a new influx of much-needed humanitarian aid into the territory amid the continuing Israeli war on Hamas.
A senior administration official said Mr Biden will announce the new aid mission on Thursday evening when he delivers his annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.
The official said Mr Biden will tell Congress that he is “directing the US military to lead an emergency mission to establish a port in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine, and temporary shelters”.
“This is an initiative that will get underway here when the President makes the announcement and issues the orders,” the official said, adding later that the building of a bespoke temporary seaport in Gaza is part of continuing efforts to “get life saving humanitarian aid into Gaza to alleviate the suffering of innocent Palestinians who have nothing to do with Hamas”.
Trump thanks McConnell for endorsement despite past animosity
On Truth Social, Trump kept it short and sweet in thanking the outgoing Senate minority leader for his support.
The veteran Republican’s decision did not come without its fair share of awkward questions on Capitol Hill, however.
Here’s Gustaf Kilander’s report.
McConnell endorses Trump calling him responsible for ‘violent insurrection’ on Jan 6
‘It should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support,’ Senate minority leader says despite holding Trump ‘practically and morally responsible’ for Jan 6
Stefanik ridiculed for claiming US was better off during Covid: ‘Do these people have amnesia?’
Trump vice presidential wannabe Elise Stefanik is rightly being ridiculed for claiming on Wednesday that the US was “better off” four years ago at the dawn of the Covid-19 pandemic that killed tens of thousands of people and slammed the planet into lockdown.
Kelly Rissman has this report on her witless grandstanding as the House of Representatives passed a $460bn package of spending bills to keep the money flowing to key federal agencies through the remainder of the budget year.
MAGA lawmaker ridiculed for claiming US was better off during Covid
The House Republican Conference chair quoted Ronald Reagan when she asked whether Americans were faring better than in 2020
State of the Union: Nikki Haley’s 2016 GOP rebuttal resurfaces
Ready for a throwback to a simpler, gentler time?
Well I’m not sure that 2016 qualifies but here is a resurfaced clip of a younger Nikki Haley, then governor of South Carolina, delivering the Republican rebuttal to Barack Obama’s final State of the Union address.
Unfortunately, the “loudest voice in the room” drowned her out yet again just yesterday.
State of the Union: Biden gets advice on speech from Hollywood's ‘presidents’
The president has been on Zoom with a number of actors who have played American presidents in movies, including Morgan Freeman (Deep Impact), Geena Davis (Commander in Chief) and Michael Douglas (The American President), Bill Pullman (Independence Day), to get their advice on how best to deliver his speech tonight.
Trump makes belated appeal to Haley supporters – in competition with Biden
Also over on the former president’s social media channel, he’s been deriding Nikki Haley after she finally dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination yesterday and belatedly making an appeal to her supporters, whom he has previously worked pretty hard to alienate – as the Never Trump campaign ad below helpfully illustrates.
President Biden also wasted no time in offering disappointed Haley boosters a home yesterday.
Here’s more on the carve up from Gustaf Kilander.
Biden and Trump both pounce for Haley supporters as she finally bows out
‘Donald Trump made it clear he doesn’t want Nikki Haley’s supporters. I want to be clear: There is a place for them in my campaign,’ president says
Watch live: Federal Reserve chief Powell questioned by Senate committee
You can watch a live feed of Fed boss Jerome Powell taking questions from senators on the US economy below via IndyTV’s YouTube channel.
State of the Union: Senator Katie Britt to deliver Republican response
The youngest Republican woman to serve in the Senate will deliver the response to President Biden’s State of the Union address today.
Alabama Senator Katie Britt is set to give the remarks – a rebuttal speech to the president’s address made by the opposing party – which she has promised will be a “candid discussion about the future of our nation”.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Who is Katie Britt, Republican set to deliver response to Biden’s State of the Union?
The Alabama politician is the youngest Republican woman to serve in the US Senate
State of the Union: Family of US hostages held by Hamas to attend
Family members of Americans held hostage by Hamas are expected to attend president Joe Biden’s State of the Union address tonight as he faces mounting pressure over his handling of the conflict.
“It’s a living hell. A living hell from the moment you get up in the morning until you go to bed,” Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of American hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen, told NBC News.
He is hopeful that his presence in the Capitol will remind Americans of the horrific situation of the hostages, as they continue efforts to secure their release.
Namita Singh reports.
Family members of US hostages held by Hamas to attend State of the Union address
Biden faces mounting pressure over handling of Israel-Hamas conflict
State of the Union: Biden to unveil new healthcare and tax relief plans
President Joe Biden will use his State of the Union address today to tout his administration’s progress in lowering prices for consumers and to push for Congress to expand efforts to lower healthcare costs and reform America’s tax code, according to administration officials familiar with his plans.
President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress — his third since taking office in 2021 — comes as he gears up for a tough general election rematch against the man he defeated in 2020, former president Donald Trump, amid lagging poll numbers and questions over whether he, at age 81, is too old to serve.
Here’s the very latest from Andrew Feinberg on a speech of huge significance.
Biden to unveil new health care and tax relief plans in State of the Union address
President will tout his administration’s achievements in an address to both houses of Congress at 9pm eastern time
