State of the Union 2024 live: Biden sends crowd wild in crucial address to Congress
Follow for the latest as president readies speech outlining case for re-election
Biden vows to restore Roe v Wade during 2024 State of the Union address
Joe Biden is giving his annual State of the Union speech laying out the case for his re-election and addressing issues both domestic and international before a joint session of Congress.
The president is expected to tout his achievements, allay concerns about his age and warn of the threat to democracy posed by the hard right across the country ahead of a crucial election year.
In excerpts released by the White House, the president’s tone is punchy, vowing to restore Roe v Wade, highlighting economic achievements, and targetting his predecessor Donald Trump without mentioning his name — though reminding everyone they are almost the same age.
Mr Biden is expected to cover infrastructure wins and call for greater cooperation in Congress on spending deals to avert another looming government shutdown and to resolve the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. He will also stress the need for international unity in the face of conflicts raging in Ukraine and Gaza.
Speaker Mike Johnson has said he has sent a “very clear” message to his fellow Republicans to “turn the temperature down” and show “decorum” to avoid some of the more raucous scenes of recent years.
Watch LIVE: Biden delivers annual State of the Union address to Congress
Rapturous response from Democrat lawmakers to Biden speech
Cheeky Bette Midler tweet circulates as Biden talks about Buy American
Americans pay more for prescription drugs than anywhere else.
It’s wrong and I’m ending it.
With a law I proposed and signed and not one Republican voted for we finally beat Big Pharma!
Instead of paying $400 a month for insulin seniors with diabetes only have to pay $35 a month!
And now I want to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for every American who needs it!
For years people have talked about it but I finally got it done and gave Medicare the power to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs just like the VA does for our veterans.
That’s not just saving seniors money.
It’s saving taxpayers money cutting the federal deficit by $160 Billion because Medicare will no longer have to pay exorbitant prices to Big Pharma.
This year Medicare is negotiating lower prices for some of the costliest drugs on the market that treat everything from heart disease to arthritis.
Now it’s time to go further and give Medicare the power to negotiate lower prices for 500 drugs over the next decade.
That will not only save lives it will save taxpayers another $200 Billion!
Starting next year that same law caps total prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare at $2,000 a year even for expensive cancer drugs that can cost $10,000, $12,000, $15,000 a year.
Now I want to cap prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year for everyone!
Tonight I want to talk about the future of possibilities that we can build together.
A future where the days of trickle-down economics are over and the wealthy and biggest corporations no longer get all the breaks.
I grew up in a home where not a lot trickled down on my Dad’s kitchen table.
That’s why I’m determined to turn things around so the middle class does well the poor have a way up and the wealthy still does well.
We all do well.
Thanks to our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, 46,000 new projects have been announced across your communities – modernizing our roads and bridges, ports and airports, and public transit systems.
Removing poisonous lead pipes so every child can drink clean water without risk of getting brain damage.
Providing affordable high speed internet for every American no matter where you live.
Urban, suburban, and rural communities -- in red states and blue.
Record investments in tribal communities.
Because of my investments, family farms are better be able to stay in the family and children and grandchildren won’t have to leave home to make a living.
It’s transformative.
Biden touts Buy American
Past administrations including my predecessor failed to Buy American.
Not any more.
On my watch, federal projects like helping to build American roads bridges and highways will be made with American products built by American workers creating good-paying American jobs!
I inherited an economy that was on the brink. Now our economy is the envy of the world!
15 million new jobs in just three years - that's a record!
Unemployment at 50-year lows.
A record 16 million Americans are starting small businesses and each one is an act of hope.
With historic job growth and small business growth for Black, Hispanic, and Asian-Americans.
800,000 new manufacturing jobs in America and counting.
More people have health insurance today than ever before.
The racial wealth gap is the smallest it’s been in 20 years.
Wages keep going up and inflation keeps coming down!
Inflation has dropped from 9% to 3% – the lowest in the world!
And trending lower.
And now instead of importing foreign products and exporting American jobs, we’re exporting American products and creating American jobs – right here in America where they belong!
And the American people are beginning to feel it.
Consumer studies show consumer confidence is soaring.
Buy American has been the law of the land since the 1930s.
Four years ago next week, before I came to office, our country was hit by the worst pandemic and the worst economic crisis in a century.
Remember the fear. Record job losses. Remember the spike in crime. And the murder rate.
A raging virus that would take more than 1 million American lives and leave millions of loved ones behind.
A mental health crisis of isolation and loneliness.
A president, my predecessor, who failed the most basic duty. Any President owes the American people the duty to care.
That is unforgivable.
I came to office determined to get us through one of the toughest periods in our nation’s history.
And we have. It doesn’t make the news but in thousands of cities and towns the American people are writing the greatest comeback story never told.
So let’s tell that story here and now.
America’s comeback is building a future of American possibilities, building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down, investing in all of America, in all Americans to make sure everyone has a fair shot and we leave no one behind!
The pandemic no longer controls our lives. The vaccines that saved us from COVID are now being used to help beat cancer.
Turning setback into comeback.
That's America!
My God, what freedoms will you take away next?
In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade the Supreme Court majority wrote, “Women are not without – electoral or political power.”
No kidding.
Clearly, those bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade have no clue about the power of women in America.
They found out though when reproductive freedom was on the ballot and won in 2022, 2023, and they will find out again, in 2024.
If Americans send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you, I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again!
