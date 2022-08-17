Liz Cheney – live: Defeated lawmaker blasts Trump’s ‘lies’ as ex-president gloats over her loss
Primary voters hit the polls on Tuesday in Wyoming and Alaska
Voters will decide the fates of two high-profile Republicans on Tuesday as primary elections occur in Alaska and Wyoming, two of the reddest states in the country.
In Wyoming, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating January 6, Liz Cheney, faces an effort by Donald Trump to punish her for disloyalty in the form of Harriet Hageman, her former staffer and current top rival.
Ms Cheney is deep underwater in the polls, and could lose tomorrow by more than 20 points by most indications. However, she has one trick up her sleeve: Democrats, who are rallying behind her in an attempt to block another 2020 electon conspiracist from office. Wyoming has closed primaries, but voters can change their registration on the day of voting.
Meanwhile in Alaska, the state’s former governor and right-wing provocateur Sarah Palin is seeking to make a political comeback after resigning her previous office under a cloud of ethics investigations. She trailed a fellow Republican, as well as one Democrat in the race, in a poll measuring her support levels last month. Alaska has ranked-choice voting, meaning that the candidates will have to contend with both Democratic and Republican voters deciding the outcome.
Trump slams Cheney as ‘spiteful and sanctimonious’ as he gloats over her primary defeat
Former President Donald Trump wasted no time before gloating about Liz Cheney’s defeat Tuesday night.
“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!” he wrote on Truth Social.
Read more from John Bowden in The Independent:
Trump nemesis Liz Cheney loses primary in Wyoming to Republican backed by former president
Liz Cheney has been defeated in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat.
At just under 90 minutes after polls closed, the incumbent congresswoman was trailing her Trump-backed rival Harriet Hageman by more than 30 points.
Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
Liz Cheney hints at future ambitions in remarks before polls close
Wyoming Rep Liz Cheney spoke to reporters as voters headed to the polls across the state to consider her bid for reelection on Tuesday and hinted that the primary election today was just “the beginning of a battle” for the soul of the GOP.
“ I have no regrets,” she said according to CBS News. “I feel very proud about all the work that I've done together with people of Wyoming over the last six years and really understand and recognize there's nothing more important than the defense of our Constitution. And so I'm going to continue to work and ensure that we're doing that in a way that is nonpartisan.”
Read more from Eric Garcia at The Independent:
Polls close in Wyoming
Polls are now closed in Wyoming. Republican voters in the state are set to determine the fate of Rep Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee investigating January 6.
Watch live results from the state from The Associated Press here at The New York Times:
New York’s congressional primaries take an ugly turn
A sitting Democratic congresswoman on Tuesday accused another Democrat in the US House of not planning to serve a full two-year term if elected in November, and planning on having his successor appointed by state party bosses.
Rep Carolyn Maloney made the comments in an interview Tuesday afternoon just days before voting is set to end in the New York state primary.
Watch below:
Murkowski says party needs to move on from Trump dominance
As she faces a primary test on Tuesday in the form of a challenger backed by Donald Trump, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski is calling on her party to move beyond him.
In an interview with NBC News, she warned that the GOP would leave many Americans “behind” if they continued to be the party of Donald Trump — and no one else.
Who is Harriet Hageman?
Wyoming Republicans are voting to nominate a candidate for the state’s sole seat in the US Congress. Given Wyoming’s strong Republican lean – 70 per cent of its voters backed Donald Trump in 2020, his biggest victory – that can is all but guaranteed to win the general election.
Polls show that Representative Liz Cheney is all but guaranteed to lose after her vote to impeach Mr Trump last year and her repeated criticisms of the GOP and the former president.
So who is Harriet Hageman, the likely winner of today’s vote?
Voices: Sarah Palin was Trump before Trump — but way more qualified for office
Noah Berlatsky writes:
Palin’s return, though, is also a measure of decline. For all her faults, she actually has a lot more governing experience and many more conventional qualifications than many other Republican candidates running for higher-profile offices. Palin shows that the Republican party has long been broken — and that it has only become more so.
Democrat activist Alec Baldwin praises Cheney, calling her the American Navalny
Democrat activist and actor Alec Baldwin has praised Liz Cheney, comparing her to Russian opposition leader Alexai Navalny.
Mr Baldwin made the remarks about the Wyoming Republican on a podcast released on Tuesday – the day Ms Cheney faces the voters in her state’s GOP primary for her seat in the US House of Representatives.
Speculation grows whether a loss for Cheney could set up a presidential run in 2024
Speculation about whether Rep Liz Cheney, an avid anti-Trump Republican whose spectre has been raised in recent months through the televised Jan 6 hearings - where she sits as the vice chair on the House committee - could make a run for the nation’s highest office in 2024.
CBS’s Robert Costa, the network’s chief election and campaign correspondent, had this to say last night about the impact of the anti-Trump Republican’s potential loss in Wyoming and what it could mean for a presidential bid:
“This is a moment that’s a reckoning for the Republican Party,” Mr Costa began. “Her political future is on the line. She faces a crucible politically.”
“But it could set her up, if she loses, for something that doesn’t usually happen to a candidate when they’re defeated in a House race, which is a national run, a presidential run.”
“She has a lot of money in the bank ... she’s raised over $13m at least, and that leaves her in a position with a national fundraising base and national support from the anti-Trump wing of the Republican party.”
“Would it be enough to win the nomination? Who knows at this point. It’d be an uphill climb there as well. But that’s the kind of thing she’s looking at.”
Watch the full clip below:
