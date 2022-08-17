Liz Cheney – live: Trump gloats over Wyoming lawmaker’s loss calling it a ‘rebuke’ of Jan 6 probe
Primary voters hit the polls on Tuesday in Wyoming and Alaska
Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost to Republican nominee and primary challenger Harriet Hageman on Tuesday, in fresh signs of Donald Trump’s enduring sway over the Republican Party, as primary elections were held in Alaska and Wyoming, two of the reddest states in the country.
Ms Hageman was leading the Republican field with at least 66.3 per cent of the total votes polled, with Ms Cheney trailing with 28.9 per cent of the votes. A total of 99 per cent of the expected ballots had been counted, according to AP estimates.
As her congressional career suffered an unexpected halt, Ms Cheney vowed that she would do whatever it takes to stop Mr Trump from reaching the White House again.
A staunch critic from within the Republican camp, Ms Cheney has condemned the former president’s administration by serving a very public role of anti-Trump resistance and steered the congressional probe into the January 6 Capitol riots.
She was facing an effort by Mr Trump to punish her for disloyalty in the form of Harriet Hageman, her former staffer and current top rival.
Hageman cites a ‘rigged’ political game in victory speech
Republican congressional candidate Harriet Hageman, who was fervently stumped by former President Donald Trump to take down Wyoming’s reigning congresswoman Liz Cheney, cited a “rigged” political system in her victory speech on Tuesday night, evoking earlier claims made about the 2020 presidential election being fixed.
“Wyoming has spoken on behalf of everyone who is concerned that the game is becoming more and more rigged against them,” said Ms Hageman to a crowd in Cheyenne.
Earlier in the summer, the GOP congressional candidate had been asked at a candidate forum about whether or not she believed the 2020 election had been stolen, to which she replied: “I think this question is so interesting because the press just absolutely cannot get over this. The election was rigged.”
Conservatives celebrate Rep Liz Cheney’s loss
Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert celebrated the loss of her fellow GOP House member Rep Liz Cheney shortly after the Wyoming lawmaker’s Trump-backed opponent, Harriet Hageman, took a vast lead over the incumbent.
Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene similarly championed her fellow GOP House member’s loss, exclaiming on Twitter late Tuesday night: “A clear message is being sent about what the Republican Party needs to be. It’s not anything like liar Liz Cheney, who is nothing like Abraham Lincoln.”
“Girl, BYE! @Liz_Cheney,” tweeted the Colorado congresswoman.
While Rep Matt Gaetz reshared a clip of himself at a rally shouting, “Defeat Liz Cheney, and Wyoming will bring Washington to its knees!”, with the caption: “America thanks you, Wyoming!””
Lincoln Project declares death of Republican party after Liz Cheney loss
The Lincoln Project has said the defeat of representative Liz Cheney in the primary election in Wyoming means the death of the Republican Party.
“Tonight, the nation marks the end of the Republican Party,” said the anti-Donald Trump group, which has antagonised the former president and his supporters through several viral videos, in a statement on Tuesday.
It added: “What remains shares the name and branding of the traditional GOP, but is in fact an authoritarian nationalist cult dedicated only to Donald Trump.”
Cheney hints at White House run by invoking presidents Lincoln and Grant in her concession speech
Representative Liz Cheney has sparked speculation about a likely run for the White House after losing the Republican primary race from Wyoming along with her seat on Tuesday.
As she conceded her defeat, Ms Cheney hinted at a presidential run – in a defiant speech by invoking Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S Grant to highlight the continuation of her fight against former president Donald Trump.
On Tuesday evening, Ms Cheney was handed an overwhelming defeat by Harriet Hageman, a candidate endorsed by Mr Trump.
Murkowski gains in Alaska Senate race, Palin advances in House
The primary race was off to a good start on Tuesday for Alaska Republican US senator Lisa Murkowski and her GOP rival Kelly Tshibaka, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, as both of them advanced.
Another Republican Sarah Palin, eyeing a return to elected office after more than a decade, has also advanced to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat.
Ms Murkowski had confidently predicted that she would advance and said that “what matters is winning in November.”
Ms Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.”
The other two places in the Senate race were too early to call.
As for the Democrats, Mary Peltola cemented her spot for the November polls alongside Republican Nick Begich and Ms Palin.
The fourth spot still remained uncertain as it was too early to call the fourth spot.
‘Girl, BYE!’: Divided Republican Party reacts to Liz Cheney’s crushing primary defeat
The political defenestration of Liz Cheney brought the stark divisions in the Republican Party to the fore on Tuesday night as backers and opponents were quick to respond to her defeat.
It started with the former president, for whom Ms Cheney has been a chief antagonist in the political game.
“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others,” Mr Trump said on his personal social network Truth Social.
House GOP conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik branded Ms Cheney “Nancy Pelosi’s puppet”, while Colorado GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert simply tweeted: “Girl, BYE!”
Liz Cheney says she has ‘no regrets’
Representative Liz Cheney says she does not have any regrets ahead of the polls closing in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat.
Talking to CBS news, Ms Cheney said: “ I have no regrets.”
“I feel very proud about all the work that I’ve done together with people of Wyoming over the last six years and really understand and recognise there’s nothing more important than the defense of our Constitution. And so I’m going to continue to work and ensure that we’re doing that in a way that is nonpartisan,” she said.
Trump spreading ‘insidious lie’ about FBI search, says Liz Cheney
Republican Liz Cheney amped up her attack on Donald Trump after losing the Tuesday night’s primary race and said that the former president was spreading an “insidious lie” over the FBI search at his Florida home-turned-club Mar-a-Lago by calling it politically motivated.
“This is another insidious lie,” US representative Cheney and staunch anti-Trump GOP member said in a speech conceding her Tuesday night loss.
Mr Trump “knows that embracing these conspiracies will trigger violence and threats of violence. This happened on Jan 6, and it’s now happening again,” Ms Chenney said in a sharp attack on the former president as she faced a pivotal defeat for disloyalty in the form of Harriet Hageman, her former staffer and current top rival.
Last week, federal agents seized boxes of documents, some top secret, from the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida, resort as part of an investigation into whether critical papers were removed illegally from the White House after Trump left office.
Mr Trump has dubbed the search by the federal agents as politically motivated.
Fetterman opens up shocking lead in new PA Senate poll
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Gov John Fetterman is dominating the state US Senate race with a lead of nearly 20 points, according to a new survey out Tuesday from Public Opinion Strategies, which has an A- rating from pollster aggregator FiveThirtyEIght.
If Mr Fetterman’s level of support is anywhere close to as high as it is in the poll, he’s heading for a clean victory in November in what analysts have thought for months was going to be an easy year for Republicans like his opponent, TV’s Dr Mehmet Oz.
Donald Trump Jr takes a dig at Liz Cheney: ‘You won’t have to pretend...'
Donald Trump Jr took a swipe at congresswoman Liz Cheney after she lost the Republican primaries on Tuesday and said that the anti-Trump GOP leader will not have to pretend to be from Wyoming, the state from where she contested the key race.
He shared a 35-seconds long video of his father Donald Trump grooving and dancing and wrote: “Bye bye @Liz_Cheney. On the bright side at least you won’t have to pretend to be from Wyoming anymore.”
The former president’s son did not share a tweet on congratulating the candidate backed by Mr Trump, Harriet Hageman, but instead issued multiple tweets mocking Ms Cheney.
In another tweet, he slammed the congresswoman’s mention of 16th US president Abraham Lincoln and said: “Liz Cheney really compared herself to Lincoln… LMFAO. That CNN & MSDNC fluffing really got to her carpetbagger/warmonger head.”
