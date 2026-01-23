Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Colbert took a pointed shot at his network’s leadership on Thursday night while also mocking Donald Trump over the so-called Board of Peace’s billion-dollar membership fee, quipping that CBS paid “just $16 million” to “obey” the president.

Colbert, who is signing off as The Late Show’s host in May after Paramount decided to cancel his show just days before the Trump administration approved its merger with David Ellison’s Skydance, has spent the past few months zinging his corporate bosses on his way out the door. And he let his audience know on Thursday that he wouldn’t be slowing down as his last day approaches.

During his opening monologue, Colbert riffed on the president’s recently launched “Board of Peace,” which he bills as a charter to resolve a series of global conflicts and he will chair personally.

While more than 20 countries have said they will join the board and leaders of those nations were on hand at a signing ceremony in Davos this week, major Western allies have indicated they will not be taking part at this time due to a series of concerns – especially as tensions escalate between the United States and Europe over Greenland. Meanwhile, the president has already disinvited Canada following Prime Minister Mark Carney’s blistering rebuke of American hegemony – but has extended invitations to both China and Russia.

“Trump’s next mission in Davos was debuting a new international club that he calls the Board of Peace, where nations can pay $1 billion for a permanent seat. No surprise that peace has a price,” Colbert began.

open image in gallery Stephen Colbert took aim at his corporate bosses while ridiculing the Board of Peace launched by Trump, referencing the $16 million settlement CBS paid to the president. ( CBS )

Members nations on the board ““shall serve a term of no more than three years,” unless they “contribute more than” $1 billion, according to the charter. The White House has since said there is not a “minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace,” and that the billion-dollar contribution “simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity.”

“Right now, it’s unclear where the funds collected from the Board of Peace members would be held. My guess is Trump’s personal piggy bank, the Canklebankle. According to the charter, the board will have one man in charge,” the Late Show star added. “And I’ll give you a hint. He’s in the diaper.”

After further ridiculing the Board of Peace as nothing more than Trump “literally just doing model UN,” Colbert then took aim at his network’s parent company, reminding viewers that Paramount paid Trump to settle a “meritless” lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview just weeks before the FCC signed off on the Skydance-Paramount merger.

“Now, admittedly, the idea of paying a billion dollars to obey Donald Trump seems a little steep; after all, CBS got to do it for just $16 million,” the comic cracked, prompting applause and laughter from the studio audience.

Colbert, who has long been a Trump antagonist, was highly critical of the Paramount settlement with the president immediately after it was announced in July, calling it “big, fat bribe” and noting that legal experts called Trump’s lawsuit frivolous and without merit.

open image in gallery Prior to CBS canceling Stephen Colbert’s top-rated show, Donald Trump had made no secret about his desire to see the late-night host booted from the air. ( Getty )

Days later, CBS revealed that it was canceling the Late Show and Colbert would be leaving the network in May – something that the president had repeatedly called for over the years. While the network said the decision was purely a financial one due to declining ad revenues for late-night television, CBS staffers claimed it was a continuation of the “Trump shakedown” that began with the settlement.

Elsewhere on Thursday night’s broadcast, Colbert also reacted to FCC chairman Brendan Carr’s push to enforce long-dormant guidance on political candidates appearing on talk shows, which appears to be aimed squarely at late-night hosts who have been vocal critics of the president.

This is clearly an attempt to silence me, Jimmy, and Seth,” Colbert said, referencing fellow late-night stars Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, who have both been frequently targeted by Trump – and in Kimmel’s case, briefly pulled from the air following a warning from Carr.

“I’ve got one thing to say to the FCC,” Colbert added. “I’m flattered you think that appearing on my show has the power to affect politics in any way, but I’ve been doing this job for 21 years, and let me tell you something, buddy—if our government had turned out the way I had chosen, you would not have the power to make this announcement.”

Carr’s mission to enforce the equal time rules, however, could have unintended consequences. As public interest lawyer Andrew Jay Schwartzman told the New York Times, while Carr is looking to “trim the sails of certain talk shows,” this could also raise the question of whether conservative talk radio hosts would also have to provide equal time to candidates.