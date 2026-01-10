Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The cousin of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller accused him Thursday of being responsible for an ICE agent fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis.

“When I called out my cousin for being the ‘face of evil’ I DID NOT stutter,” Alisa Kasmer wrote on Threads, referencing a Facebook post she made last year.

“Renee Nicole Good’s death is blood on YOUR hands, Stephen. I’m just glad our grandparents are no longer alive to witness the shame you have brought to our family,” Kasmer added.

The Independent has contacted Kasmer and the White House for comment.

Good, a 37‑year‑old mother of three, was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on a Minneapolis street during a large federal immigration enforcement operation. Video from the scene shows an agent confronting her while she was in her car, and then Ross firing multiple shots as her vehicle began to move.

open image in gallery Stephen Miller's cousin, Alisa Kasmer, who prevously called the White House Deputy Chief of Staff the 'face of evil,’ accused him of being responsible for an ICE agent fatally shooting a Minneapolis woman Renee Good ( Getty Images )

Officials from the Trump administration have defended the ICE agent’s actions as self‑defense. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump have both labeled Good’s actions as “domestic terrorism.”

Kasmer, who lives in Miller’s Los Angeles hometown, where there were major protests last summer over ICE raids, publicly blasted him on Facebook in July, recalling babysitting him as a child and describing him as once “lovable and harmless” but now someone she could no longer support or tolerate.

“I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen… I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries—including my own,” she wrote at the time.

Kasmer described a young Miller as an “awkward, funny, needy middle child who loved to chase attention” but was “always the sweetest with the littlest family members.” She added that he was “young, conservative, maybe misguided, but lovable and harmless.”

“People always ask me, ‘What happened to you?’ I don't have a clear answer, Kasmer continued in July. “I can only surmise it was a perfect storm of ego, fear, hate, and ambition-all of it mangled into something cruel and hollow, masquerading as strength. You were born into privilege, into safety, and wealth. And somehow, you've weaponized all of it.”

Kasmer has also accused Miller of hypocrisy, criticizing him for leading the Trump administration's harsh immigration policies that take away the very opportunities that once helped his own family come to the U.S. and build a life.

“We’re Jewish—we grew up knowing how hated we were just for existing,” Kasmer told The New Republic in December. “Now he’s trying to take away the exact thing that his own family benefited from: that ability to create a life for themselves, to prosper, to build community, to have successful businesses—to live a rewarding life.”

open image in gallery J.D. Vance stated Thursday, without evidence, that Renee Good was a part of a 'broader left‑wing network' intent on harassing and obstructing ICE officers ( Getty Images )

During a White House press briefing on Thursday, Vice President J.D. Vance angrily defended the ICE agents in Good’s case, blaming the media, Democrats, and “left-wing radicals” for how the incident has been portrayed.

Vance went well beyond defending the ICE agent’s actions, accusing Good, without evidence, of being in Minneapolis to disrupt a “legitimate law enforcement operation” and claiming she was part of what he described as a “broader left‑wing network” intent on harassing and obstructing ICE officers.

The former Ohio senator shouted at reporters, accusing “you people in the media” of “lying about this attack” while again stating that Good had been “trying to ram” the officer who shot her.

“He shot back. He defended himself,” Vance defended Ross.”He's already been seriously wounded in law enforcement operations before, and everybody who has been repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis when a law enforcement officer shot at her. You should be ashamed of yourselves.”