Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Donald Trump adviser and far-right media personality Steve Bannon is expected to plead guilty after he was criminally charged with fraud stemming from fundraising for construction of a piece of U.S.-Mexico border wall.

A plea deal with New York prosecutors, reportedly reached roughly three weeks before a trial was set to begin in Manhattan, will allow him to avoid jail time, a defense attorney told Law360.

A hearing in Manhattan criminal court is scheduled Tuesday.

“It is anticipated that Mr. Bannon will plead guilty tomorrow under an agreement with the district attorney and the court that he will not receive a sentence that includes any jail time,” attorney John F. Carman told the publication.

Steve Gruber, an anchor on Bannon’s media network Real America’s Voice, quickly shared the news, stating that “a very reliable source” confirmed the arrangement, which “will keep him out of jail and in the War Room,” the name of Bannon’s program.

Attorneys for Bannon were not immediately available for comment. The Independent has also requested comment from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

A trial in Manhattan criminal court — scheduled to begin March 4 following a series of delays — was set to examine whether Bannon deceived donors to a dubious “We Build the Wall” campaign, echoing charges brought by a federal case that fell apart with Trump’s presidential pardon in 2021.

Bannon had initially pleaded not guilty to money laundering and conspiracy charges in the New York case.

We Build the Wall raised more than $25 million to help privately construct a piece of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but prosecutors accused the group’s officers of funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars into their own pockets.

In 2020, federal agents arrested Bannon while he was on a yacht off the Connecticut coast. Trump’s last-minute pardon before the end of his first term in the White House derailed the case against him.

Meanwhile, his co-defendant Brian Kolfage was sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, among other charges.

In 2022, the Manhattan district attorney’s office charged Bannon in a scheme that prosecutors claim netted “$15 million from thousands of donors across the country based on false promises.”

This is a developing story