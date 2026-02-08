Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Bannon has warned President Donald Trump and the Republican Party that there is a “massive lack of enthusiasm” among the MAGA base heading into the 2026 midterm elections.

Bannon, Trump’s former adviser during the first administration, complained that Republicans were “running for the hills” over current negotiations on the Department of Homeland Security funding to avoid a shutdown.

“Step up and do something,” Bannon said on a recent episode of his War Room podcast. “You have a massive lack of enthusiasm among the base because they're sitting there going, ‘I'm just not feeling it right now.’”

He cited polling suggesting Republicans could be in trouble come November, based on findings from some of “our best pollsters,” referring to conservatives Rich Baris and Mark Mitchell.

“If Republicans are going to experience a comeback, something has got to change sooner rather than later,” said Baris, who runs Big Data Poll.

Early polling by the company at the end of January found Democrats are looking favorable.

“On the initial Generic Ballot without leaners, 46.1 percent of likely voters say they would vote for the Democratic candidate and 42.0 percent say they would vote for the Republican candidate,” the polling found.

“Democrats have expanded their advantage among those who are ‘Extremely Enthusiastic’ to vote, 53.6 percent to 41.8 percent.”

Elsewhere, Mitchell, head pollster for Rasmussen Reports, said the Trump administration “chose theatrics over results, and is paying the price politically.”

“Rather than doubling down on systemic accountability, the last few months have felt unfocused, with counter-signaling on affordability and jobs, infighting, the Epstein saga, renewed foreign entanglements and a governing posture that feels reactive rather than intentional,” Mitchell wrote in an op-ed for The New York Post last week. “Voters are noticing.”

Factions of Trump’s MAGA base have complained that the president is too focused on international politics and are unhappy that the cost of living remains high in the U.S.

Bannon’s warning about the midterms follows claims he made last week that federal immigration officers will “surround the polls.”

“You’re damn right we’re going to have ICE surround the polls come November,” Bannon said on his War Room podcast Tuesday. “We’re not going to sit here and allow you to steal the country again. And you can whine and cry and throw your toys out of the pram all you want, but we will never again allow an election to be stolen.”